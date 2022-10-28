The mood in Columbia, South Carolina, couldn’t have felt more dire in the hours after the Gamecocks’ 59-42 loss to Ole Miss in November 2020, a defeat that dropped their record to 2-5 late in a COVID-19-shortened season.

With four wins since the start of the 2019 season, South Carolina was at rock bottom. Coach Will Muschamp was fired following that loss to the Rebels, in part a result of the fan base’s growing apathy. The Gamecocks finished the 2020 season under interim coach Mike Bobo, and in December they hired Shane Beamer. He became the program’s third head coach since Steve Spurrier stepped aside in 2015.

