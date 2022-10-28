The mood in Columbia, South Carolina, couldn’t have felt more dire in the hours after the Gamecocks’ 59-42 loss to Ole Miss in November 2020, a defeat that dropped their record to 2-5 late in a COVID-19-shortened season.
With four wins since the start of the 2019 season, South Carolina was at rock bottom. Coach Will Muschamp was fired following that loss to the Rebels, in part a result of the fan base’s growing apathy. The Gamecocks finished the 2020 season under interim coach Mike Bobo, and in December they hired Shane Beamer. He became the program’s third head coach since Steve Spurrier stepped aside in 2015.
“This is a program that hasn’t had the same level of high success that you have seen from other SEC schools, and I think folks were cognizant of that and where the program was when Shane Beamer was hired,” said Ben Portnoy, the South Carolina football beat writer for The State. “It has been an interesting dynamic to see how quickly things have shifted in the last year-and-a-half.”
Beamer, 43 at the time of his hire, had never been so much as a coordinator before his appointment, but his involvement on the coaching staff during the Gamecocks’ most successful seasons under Spurrier more than a decade earlier and the three years he spent working under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma gave fans reason for optimism.
Media polls projected the Gamecocks to finish near the basement of the SEC East in Beamer’s first season. South Carolina went 3-5 in conference play and 7-6 overall, capped by a 38-21 win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for its first bowl win since 2017.
“With all things considered, Beamer exceeded all expectations last year by a mile,” said Michael Sauls, who covers South Carolina for The Daily Gamecock. “He won over the fan base almost immediately as a former South Carolina guy. He’s really easy to deal with; he’s likable and personable. I don’t think I foresee that feeling toward him ever changing unless (the Gamecocks) don’t win a game for the next three years.”
Now halfway through Beamer’s second season, the Gamecocks are 5-2 and riding a four-game winning streak, the program’s first of at least four games since winning six straight in 2013. On Oct. 8, they upset then-No. 13 Kentucky in Lexington. Last Saturday, they beat Texas A&M for the first time in program history. South Carolina, which hadn’t been ranked since early in the 2018 season, entered the polls this week as the No. 25 team in the country.
Ahead of Missouri’s game against South Carolina at 3 p.m. CDT Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, those who cover the Gamecocks tried their best to break things down and give Tigers fans a sense of what to expect in the 11th edition of the Mayor’s Cup and 13th meeting between the teams overall.
South Carolina fans call Beamer’s brand of football “Beamer Ball,” but the term was first coined to describe his father’s Virginia Tech teams.
Frank Beamer coached Virginia Tech for 29 seasons and personally worked with the special teams unit. The Hokies blocked 138 kicks and scored 55 special teams touchdowns during his tenure.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
The Gamecocks lead the nation in both blocked punts (five) and average yards per kickoff return (31.2). They have a special teams unit that has returned two punts for touchdowns and has netted 150 punt return yards. Fittingly, each of South Carolina’s previous two wins involved game-changing special teams plays: a blocked punt against Kentucky and a 100-yard touchdown return of the opening kickoff to spark its 30-24 win against the Aggies.
“If there’s a coach with the last name ‘Beamer,’ the program is going to be good at special teams,” Sauls said.
The South Carolina version of “Beamer Ball” took root last year in South Carolina’s 40-17 win against Florida, a game that showed fans what’s possible when Beamer’s system clicks. Two Gamecocks rushed for over 100 yards and the defense forced a pair of turnovers.
“Beamer Ball” begins by controlling the game on the ground. Redshirt sophomore MarShawn Lloyd averages 5.7 yards per carry and has scored nine rushing touchdowns. South Carolina’s defense, which still has plenty of talent from the Muschamp years, has nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
That said, the Gamecocks are still figuring out their identity under Beamer. The offense runs hot and cold, the defense is susceptible to an odd breakdown. The victory over Kentucky is South Carolina’s lone Power Five road win under Beamer.
“What is South Carolina’s identity?” Portnoy asked. “I’ll be honest, I really don’t know. It’s a question of whether South Carolina is figuring out its identity now or is just a really average football team, and I’m not sure what the answer is there.”
As he develops his own identity as a head coach, Beamer has plenty of inspiration to draw from. He has worked under his father, Spurrier, Riley, George O’Leary at Georgia Tech, Phillip Fulmer at Tennessee and Kirby Smart at Georgia.
That background is evident both on and off the field. Beamer recently joked how his playbook has verbiage Riley used at Oklahoma, including a play called “Boomer,” which the Gamecocks have run in recent games. South Carolina’s two most high-impact transfers, quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner, attended Oklahoma when Beamer coached in Norman. The cultures those coaches built also rubbed off.
Those around the program on a daily basis are accustomed to spotting Beamer’s wife and kids from time to time. Many coaches preach the importance of family, but Beamer demonstrates it each week.
“At a surface level and from the outside looking in, it’s cliché,” Sauls said. “However, I feel it’s a genuine thing, and (that type of family) is what the program is starting to shape into.”
If there’s one word that describes Beamer, it’s personable. While many coaches treat their weekly contractually obligated radio show as a chore, Beamer often stays around after his to sign autographs, take pictures and mingle with fans.
He’s not robotic; he gives nuanced answers in press conferences and isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself. Following the Gamecocks’ upset win at Kentucky, Beamer posted a video of himself in sunglasses dancing in the locker room to Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On,” a creative response to Wildcats coach Mark Stoops calling culture “something that starts at the core, not with sunglasses and dancing around” during SEC Media Days.
Beamer’s 20-game tenure at the helm can be characterized by both personal and professional growth. A year ago, he played several quarterbacks — one a graduate assistant who had a season of eligibility left — and yet the Gamecocks reached seven wins.
He’s also growing more comfortable as a head coach, which has resulted in him taking risks with more regularity. While Beamer trusts his coordinators to call the majority of the plays, he’ll go for the big fourth down or attempt a fake field goal.
“He’s taking more chances, which has been more evident this season,” Sauls said. “There are tiny play calls and nitty-gritty details that you’re noticing.”
While consistency remains a question mark, the early days of Beamer’s tenure have gone arguably better than expected. There’s a realistic path to eight wins for the Gamecocks in Beamer’s second season, a big step up after a two-win 2020.
South Carolina provides a good parallel for Missouri, as both programs are piecing things together under relatively new coaches. As it pertains to this weekend, though, Missouri has yet to lose to South Carolina under Eli Drinkwitz, who is in his third season with the Tigers.
“There has been tangible improvement as far as the organization of the team and talent on the field,” Portnoy said. “Some of that’s recruiting, some of it’s bringing transfers in, but I do think this is a team starting to move in the right direction. They have the ability to punch above their weight and give some people a run. At South Carolina, that’s as much as you can ask for.”