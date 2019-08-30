Dual Threat: Behind Tucker McCann's mechanical and mental evolution toward punting

While he was home in O’Fallon, Illinois, for the 4th of July, Tucker McCann mostly wanted to avoid kicking.
Instead, Missouri’s senior place-kicker wanted to hang out with his family, his girlfriend and his dog. He wanted to see his chiropractor to soothe some sore joints so it would be easier to relax. McCann wanted to play golf, too, and relish in the brief summer escapism of fireworks and friends.
Yet no visit home could be complete without an excursion to O’Fallon High School with his dad, Jeff, to revive a years-old tradition of father-son kicking practice. But on a July afternoon at McCann’s old high school field, for the first time in several visits, the University of Missouri kicker didn’t focus on just field goals and kickoffs.
He punted, too.
The drop-kick is a skill McCann has been working on from the moment the 2018 season ended, when punter Corey Fatony’s accomplished college career came to a close. McCann had been Missouri’s emergency punter and next in line behind Fatony for three years, and he always knew what might be coming senior year. Now it’s official: McCann is Missouri’s punter. He is also still the team’s place-kicker.
“Tucker will take both,” head coach Barry Odom said, “and he’s earned it.”
There’s a reason a distinction exists between kickers and punters. There’s a reason that it’s rare to see someone do both after high school. And there’s a reason that the ones who have done it are also the ones who became the most recognizable names of this particular special teams niche. Pat McAfee did it at West Virginia. Justin Tucker at Texas.
When it comes to kicking a football, it’s the significant mechanical differences between punting and place-kicking that make each so difficult to juggle together at once. In 2019, McCann will have to manage each without letting one clutter the other.
It’s a new kind of pressure for the senior already entrenched in the role that attracts more negative attention than any other position in football, so this fall, McCann will seek to stay sharp by focusing as much as possible on the technical side of his kicks. That’s where his dad, a former high school kicker, comes in.
“He’s always been my best coach,” the younger McCann said.
The numbers that each McCann — father and son — want to keep in mind are “45 and 4.5”; they want Tucker to consistently produce punts of 45 yards in distance and 4.5 seconds in hang time. While filming practice reps in July, Jeff McCann caught a key flaw in his son’s form when Tucker switched from kicking. Tucker knows it’s a flaw that could keep him from reaching his goal.
“In kicking, your follow-through isn’t straight down the field,” he said. “It’s swinging across your body, off to the side like a soccer kick.”
But the leg motion and even the walk-up on a punt needs to be straighter to optimize the direction of the drop-kick. If the leg swing varies from that straight line, the foot won’t stay on the ball for as long as it should, and the punt could fly in any random direction. In essence, Jeff McCann saw that Tucker was punting the way he would kick a field goal.
“When I snapped the ball to him, I could see him varying off,” Jeff McCann said. “He knows that leg swing isn’t straight.”
That lesson has been burned into Tucker McCann’s brain all summer. When he’s not in O’Fallon to practice in-person with his dad, he sends film of himself kicking at fall camp almost every day. He gets back an observation about that day’s clip.
On Aug. 21, McCann sent a video of three kickoffs he took in Devine Pavilion, MU’s indoor practice facility. All three sailed five to 10 yards over the end zone.
“It’s interesting how that depth perception and how that point of reference gets erased when you go outside,” Jeff McCann texted back. “When you’re indoors you have a short focal point because you can see the wall.”
“Yeah, I know what you’re talking about,” Tucker replied. The lesson here: removing a focal point lends itself to the tendency of “trying to murder the ball,” as Jeff McCann puts it. The effortless power of Tucker’s indoor kicks was a reminder that it’s possible to send kickoffs an un-returnable distance without blowing out his leg over-kicking. McCann just has to avoid the urge to do that when he’s outdoors.
They went on to have a conversation about how that inside-outside contrast translates to punting, too. The McCann’s have discussed every imaginable element of kicking and punting, even the art of dropping the ball: hand placement, laces out, the works.
It’s all to counteract factors that are beyond the punter’s control in a play, such as the snap and the blocking. Being able to handle when those things go wrong is vital. That’s where having punted in high school comes in handy.
“The snaps would come floating back to him, and the guys didn’t block real well,” his dad said. “It’s almost like he had to kick it out of mid-air. And then he’d get railroaded.”
McCann was a tough kid. He started kicking with his dad in grade school and was perhaps the MVP of his youth football team. At that age, good kickers were such a premium that after a touchdown, a play from scrimmage (a two-point conversion in all other levels of football) was worth one point, and a kicked extra point was worth two.
McCann quickly became one of the top high school kicking prospects in the country, but he also drew attention as a punter. Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher made a particularly strong pitch for him to play the position for him in Tallahassee.
Instead, McCann joined the Tigers with a chance to be the starting place-kicker as a freshman. He was drawn by something Missouri coaches told him: the two highest-pressure positions in football are quarterback and kicker, but the kicker doesn’t have the luxury of operating in the flow of the game.
McCann wanted to thrive under pressure, but instead he cracked at first. He went 6-for-12 on field goals as a freshman. In one game, he missed two field goals and two extra points. He turned to his dad again, this time for mental coaching.
“If you put it all upon yourself and you try to be perfect, you’re going to always disappoint yourself,” Jeff McCann said. “He was thinking it was all on his shoulders, he was going to let everybody down if he missed. When you go out there, your question to yourself should be, ‘What do I need to do to make this kick?’”
That question was the beginning of McCann’s increased obsession with mechanics. What many don’t know was that during that turbulent freshman season, he was also taking as many punting reps as kicking reps in practice. Burdened by his desire to impress everyone right away, McCann didn’t say anything for a long time before realizing the reps were wearing down his joints. He finally told Odom he needed to scale back on punting.
Since then, McCann’s kicking numbers have improved throughout college — he made the NCAA’s longest field goal of the 2018 season at 57 yards — and more importantly, he has grown two inches and added 20 pounds from his freshman to senior year. He prioritizes “leg day” workouts and other weights in a way not often seen among kickers.
McCann’s legs have bulked up so much that he can’t wear normal pants anymore. In a new twist on clothes passing through a family, Dad gets all of Tucker’s hand-me-downs.
“You can see all the ripples in his legs,” Jeff McCann said.
McCann is in better shape than ever. He’s more careful about counting his reps. And he’ll tell you he’s not bothered by any kind of pressure.
But the most challenging change of all in McCann’s remaking is the constant vigilance required to do both of his jobs. He has always been ritualistic before he takes a field goal; positive self-talk, a brief prayer, a precise routine in taking his steps and lining up his kick. Punting takes the same sort of preparation and focus, so McCann won’t have as much time on the sideline to let his mind wander. He’s a busier man.
“I do have to pay attention to the game more,” McCann said. “And when I just stand there, my legs get tight. I need to keep moving.”
Jeff McCann stresses that new mental elements are harder to adapt to than new physical ones. That means more pressure for Tucker McCann, but Missouri’s new dual-threat kicker has always invited more pressure.