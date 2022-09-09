Kansas State running back Christopher “Deuce” Vaughn II is used to being overlooked.
Vaughn’s 5-foot-6 frame scared college recruiters who questioned his top-end speed and ability to handle the physicality of college football. He was a small fish in a talent-rich pond. Despite growing up within a half-hour drive of the University of Texas, Vaughn never received an offer from the Longhorns, let alone much of a look.
Regardless of what local high school coaches told scouts, recruiters had doubts about the Cedar Ridge High School product. Sure, Vaughn finished with 302 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in a 77-69 win against Westwood High School in 2019, but could he put up 75 yards and a touchdown in an October game in Norman, Oklahoma, or Ames, Iowa?
“I was floored he had very few offers,” said Drew Sanders, an opposing high school coach. “I knew he was short, but all he did was eat up yardage every single game. Nobody could tackle him because he was so low to the ground, but (he) also had great balance and was strong.”
Even Vaughn’s own high school coach, Sam Robinson, shared those notions when he first saw the running back. Then, Robinson put Vaughn in a varsity playoff game against Austin Akins.
Vaughn, who played his entire freshman season on the freshman team before swinging up for the playoffs, turned his first varsity snap into a 70-yard touchdown. His second carry went for 69 yards before he was tackled at the 1-yard line.
“There was never a fluke game,” Robinson said. “(Vaughn) did it game after game. If we were the better team, he did it. If we were not the better team, he did it. It never mattered, people always said he was too small.”
Those who didn’t take a second look at Cedar Ridge’s all-purpose running back are certainly rueing that decision today. Still only a junior, Vaughn entered the 2022 season having already accumulated 2,948 career yards and 31 touchdowns. He has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in seven consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season and ranked seventh nationally over the 2020 and 2021 seasons with 128.2 scrimmage yards per game. The list of records and career accomplishments goes on.
“Anytime the ball was not in (Vaughn’s) hands, we were thrilled as a coaching staff,” Sanders remembered. “He’s just that good.”
It’s safe to say Vaughn is no longer overlooked. Voted a consensus All-American last season, he is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the country and likely the Tigers’ primary concern when they play Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
“I’m not Mel Kiper and ranking the best running backs in the country,” Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker said, “but I’d be hard-pressed to find any better than him.”
When asked about what stands out most about Vaughn’s game, Baker cited the running back’s vision, patience and balance, as well as his ability to turn “nothing into something.”
Fresh off a breakout 2021 campaign in which Vaughn accumulated 1,872 total yards and scored 22 touchdowns, he picked up right where he left off in the Wildcats’ season- opening 34-0 win against South Dakota. Vaughn finished with 126 yards on 18 carries and punched the ball into the end zone once.
At the very least, the Tigers head west high on confidence and with the nation’s best rushing defense after holding Louisiana Tech to 8 yards on 22 carries in Week 1.
“We go from one of the worst rushing defenses in the country to giving up 11 yards (later changed to 8 yards),” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after his team’s 52-24 win against the Bulldogs. “I’m not saying that was the ’85 Chicago Bears defense, but I saw that in spring and fall camp and I was excited to see it carry over.”
Yes, it was only one game, and the Tigers’ ranking will likely drop by next Sunday, but it’s important to remember that Missouri gave up 174 yards to Central Michigan last season in its first game under then-defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
Vaughn, however, presents an entirely different test. How can the Tigers begin to neutralize his impact? Dating back to high school, there has never truly been one clear-cut answer.
“You structure an entire game plan around stopping him,” Sanders said. “Every formation and every set, you know where he is, account for that and have an extra defender always going where he is going.”
Despite the attention he generates, Wildcats coach Chris Klieman isn’t hesitant to lean on his mercurial running back, which could benefit Missouri if it figures out a way to take him (somewhat) out of the game. Last weekend, for example, Kansas State won convincingly while quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for just 53 yards in his Wildcats debut and no receiver topped 25 yards. Kansas State’s still-gelling aerial attack should surely sound pleasing to the ears of Missouri fans who watched their team surrender 336 yards through the air — including touchdowns of 75, 64 and 37 yards — to Louisiana Tech on Sept. 1.
Kansas State complements its grueling run game with a solid defense, which held South Dakota to 270 yards of offense. With a stable of running backs that includes Vaughn and DJ Giddens, a stellar defense and an offensive line that Drinkwitz calls “the strength of the Wildcats’ offense,” Klieman’s team boasts every possible ingredient to control the tempo of Saturday’s game.
“If we’re not better in all three phases (than against Louisiana Tech), it’s going to be a long day for the Tigers,” Drinkwitz said.
Finally, there’s the locale: Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The Tigers have a 29-16-3 record in Manhattan, Kansas, since 1909, but the two teams haven’t played since Oct. 8, 2011, when Missouri lost to No. 20 Kansas State 24-17 in the “Little Apple.”
The teams split their previous 10 games before the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
A road win in front of a capacity crowd of 50,000 fans would undoubtedly be an impressive early-season victory for a Tigers team preparing for another difficult SEC slate.
If Missouri wants to return to Columbia 2-0, it begins with neutralizing Vaughn, whose physical question marks turned all but seven college football programs away several years ago. Today, his top-end speed and upper-body strength are better than they were at Cedar Ridge, at least according to Robinson.
In 2019, Missouri and Kansas State were two of the seven programs to give the speedy running back an offer. Vaughn, of course, committed to the Wildcats. On Saturday, the Tigers face the running back who slipped away — albeit under a different coaching staff — for the first time, leaving Missouri fans to ponder one simple question: “What if?”