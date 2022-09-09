Kansas State running back Christopher “Deuce” Vaughn II is used to being overlooked.

Vaughn’s 5-foot-6 frame scared college recruiters who questioned his top-end speed and ability to handle the physicality of college football. He was a small fish in a talent-rich pond. Despite growing up within a half-hour drive of the University of Texas, Vaughn never received an offer from the Longhorns, let alone much of a look.

  Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism.

