Family business: MU linebacker’s parents the face of Columbia’s newest barbecue joint

It’s a cold and crisp Sunday morning at Rose Music Hall, but the main attraction isn’t the music. Instead, it’s the smell of smoke, the sizzle of the grill and the spice-covered rack of ribs that follow.
Gerald Nathan Sr. stands behind the grill keeping watch over the ribs while his wife, Kim, is working inside the kitchen. Nathan Sr. sprinkles his specialty South Florida spices, which he created and named after his home state. Just behind the sidewalk, a big white sign has cartoon pictures of a cow, a chicken and a pig advertising Nathan Sr.’s restaurant, South Florida Style Chicken & Ribs.
Nathan Sr. mentions that Larry Rountree III, Missouri’s offensive star and leading rusher in the Tigers 20-10 win over Kentucky, visited after his two-touchdown performance.
Toni Wallace gets off the phone after wishing her son, former Missouri and current Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, good luck before his game that afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Nathans came to Columbia to follow their son Gerald Nathan Jr.’s career as a linebacker at Missouri.
Nathan Jr. hasn’t featured for Missouri this season as a redshirt sophomore but played in nine games over the previous two seasons.
He’s behind preseason All-American Nick Bolton and senior Jamal Brooks on the depth chart.
Brooks graduates this spring and Bolton could declare for the NFL Draft, leaving an opportunity for younger players like Nathan Jr. and redshirt sophomore Chad Bailey to compete for playing time.
After two years in Columbia, it’s become the Nathans’ permanent home.
During that time, South Florida Style Chicken & Ribs has grown in popularity and will move out of the Rose Music Hall kitchen and become a full-scale restaurant at 600 Business Loop 70 W. on Dec. 5.
Nathan Sr. pointed out flurries of snow falling, thankful he wouldn’t have to cook outside much longer.
“It’ll be nice when we can get out of this cold and move inside,” Nathan said.
Being the face of a mid-Missouri barbecue joint wasn’t the original plan for the family, but a youth football team, a grill and their son’s decision to move over 820 miles west to play football at Missouri pushed them down that path.
After moving the family from Boynton Beach, Florida, to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2006, Nathan Sr. worked as a delivery driver for plumbing supply company Parnell-Martin while Kim worked in ophthalmology. Nathan Sr. then volunteered to coach his son’s youth football team, the Cabarrus County Jaguars.
To raise money for the team, the new coach leaned on his cooking expertise.
“I said, ‘Well, I got a grill, and I know how to cook, so let’s go raise money,” Nathan Sr. said.
Nathan Sr. grilled chicken and ribs at local football games and other events in town, and his food was an instant hit.
The grilling raised money for kids whose families couldn’t afford to pay registration fees for the team.
Nathan Sr. planned to put the grilling to rest after he stopped coaching football, but the food at his youth football fundraisers was so popular that they decided to put up tents around Charlotte.
At a gas station in Concord, North Carolina, Nathan Sr. would have Nathan Jr., Kim or his youngest son, Jeremiah, run samples out to people filling up at the gas pump.
“I used to be embarrassed about it,” Kim said.
“But once they taste it, I’ve got them,” Nathan Sr. said.
That started the “try it before you buy it” philosophy that is still in place at the restaurant today.
That philosophy and the popularity of the food pushed the Nathans to open a storefront in North Carolina.
That could have been the permanent home for South Florida Style Chicken & Ribs, but Nathan Jr. became a star linebacker at Vance High School and got more than two dozen scholarship offers to play Division I football.
He was a three-star recruit and the No. 39 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to Rivals.
Early in the recruiting process, it became clear Nathan Jr. had options to play all over the country.
“I told my wife, ‘Wherever he decides to go, we’re moving,’” Nathan Sr. said.
Nathan Jr. committed to Colorado State, but an offer from Missouri late in the recruiting cycle prompted a visit to Columbia in December 2017.
Nathan Jr. decommitted from the Rams soon after the visit and committed to Missouri the next day.
After signing in December, the family’s moving plans changed.
Nathan Jr. enrolled at MU in January 2018, and Columbia became the Nathans’ new home that June.
It was supposed to be a temporary stay, with Nathan Sr. and the family staying to support their son in Columbia before moving back after his college career was over.
“(It was important to be) not only just a phone call away but someone to just you can come and cry on sometimes because even as men, we need it,” Nathan Sr. said. “We need somebody that we can just touch base with that has our back and really cares for us.”
Nathan Sr. brought his grilling expertise to Missouri, figuring he’d need it to make enough money to live in Columbia and travel to his son’s games.
The family has put up tents at Cooper’s Landing, Veterans United Home Loans, Macadoodles and other spots around the area.
After an increase in interest, Nathan started thinking about how he could expand, and the family rented the kitchen at Rose Music Hall.
The operation was a family affair, with Nathan Sr., Kim, their children Bridgette, Brandi, Bethany and Jeremiah and son-in-law Kyle Robinson making up the staff.
That won’t be the case for much longer, when the family opens their restaurant Dec. 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a newly hired full-time staff.
“It’s gonna be cold,” Nathan Sr. said. “Good God, it’s gonna be cold. Hopefully it’s not snowing. It should be a good time for us to open up and for everyone to enjoy themselves.”
The site of the restaurant will be the old location of JJ’s Cafe, which moved to the space at 1712 N. Providence Road. The inside of the one-story building is being remodeled, and sawdust and paint cans are scattered inside while workers redesign the venue ahead of its opening.
Nathan walks around and points out the bar, which will be the first thing a person sees when they enter. Next, they’ll turn to the left and see a room of tables with photos and jerseys of former Missouri football players on the walls.
“I’m very excited about it,” Nathan said. “On our way, we met a lot of nice people. We ran into a few people like Ms. Wallace. She was a person that pushed us into moving forward in what we’re doing.”
Meeting Wallace was a chance encounter. Wallace moved to Columbia in 2019 to help her son Tre’Vour finish his senior season with Missouri.
She brought her younger son, Robert Toney, now a junior at Rock Bridge, with her.
“Me and my younger son were looking for some good food and we were so disappointed,” Wallace said.
Robert joined Nathan’s youngest son, Jeremiah, on the Rock Bridge football team.
The team had parents sign up for a date to feed the team once during the season.
“I did not know that I was signing up with Gerald (Nathan Sr.),” Wallace said. “I just randomly picked a night and it just happened to be him.”
Wallace and Nathan were in the stands for one of the team’s games when they realized they were working together to feed the team for a weekend in October 2019.
“I hope you can cook, because everything I’ve eaten out here (has) been terrible,” Wallace told Nathan Sr.
The two joined forces and a culinary union was formed.
Most parents would order from Popeyes or have food catered, but Nathan and Wallace insisted on a home-cooked meal.
Wallace made her specialty desserts, while Gerald brought out the grill.
The meal was a hit with the team, which still talks about it a year later.
“To make a long story short, we found out that we both were really good cooks,” Wallace said.
Wallace’s desserts will be featured at the restaurant, including her cheesecake, bread pudding and a rotating menu of other sweets depending on the event or season.
Those desserts will follow the ribs and the meat, which are draped in the specialty South Florida mixture of salts and spices created by Nathan Sr.
Growing up, Nathan Sr. didn’t like the taste of pork or the stomach aches it could cause, so he made a mixture to take the pork taste out while leaving the meat’s flavor.
Traditional barbecue in Kansas City or St. Louis has a heavy focus on the sauce as a complement to ribs, but that’s not the case with Nathan’s South Florida-style ribs.
The spices are the key cog in a dry rub that unleashes strong flavor and makes sauce a luxury.
“Good ribs are ones you can eat without the sauce,” Robinson, Nathan Sr.’s right-hand man, said.
South Florida seasoning makes the ribs delectable without any kind of sauce, but there are options if you can’t stand leaving your ribs dry.
There is a South Florida sauce, also made by the Nathan family, that is sweet with a mustard base combined with brown sugar and other spices.
But what is the special blend that makes sauce optional? Nathan Sr. won’t reveal his recipe.
While Nathan has more ribs with the mystery blend of salts and spices heating up on the grill, he talks with Wallace about Jeremiah’s domination in the Bruins’ last game.
“I don’t know what he ate,” Nathan Sr. said, “But he was doing whatever he wanted.”
Jeremiah has come into his own as a defensive tackle this season and has created a welcomed conundrum in the process.
He’s starting to get college interest like his older brother, which brings up the question: Will the Nathans move again?
Jeremiah has talked with Missouri, so an easy solution would be the Tigers offering Jeremiah a scholarship and having him stay in Columbia, but that’s not the case yet. Nathan has also talked to other schools, most notably Oregon.
With the new storefront, the Nathan family has embedded itself into Columbia permanently, but it still plans to travel to visit wherever Jeremiah goes to school.
Nathan hopes that they can make enough money with the restaurant to afford an apartment they could stay in for a couple of months each year to be near Jeremiah if he moves far away.
The change of plans this time around shows how the short-term plan of staying in Columbia for a couple of years has morphed into much more.
“People ask me, ‘Do you like Missouri, and do you like Mizzou?’” Kim said. “And they’re surprised when I say this is the best thing we could have ever done.”