Tucker McCann has taken on added responsibilities this season. No longer just a kicker, the senior now handles punting duties for the Tigers, as well. The special teamer from O'Fallon, Illinois, is off to a fast start in 2019, entering Saturday's SEC opener five of six on field goal attempts and averaging nearly 45 yards per punt.
As McCann's final season in black and gold continues, we asked him about music, favorite stadiums and more.
What is your favorite road stadium that you have visited?
"I like the big stadiums, the loud ones. So probably Bama, Tennessee, LSU. Those big ones."
What is your favorite candy?
"Reese's. The cups, not the pieces."
If you could have dinner with any celebrity, dead or alive, who would it be?
"First of all, God. Second of all, (legendary Patriots and Colts kicker) Adam Vinatieri."
What TV show do you like to binge-watch?
"I'm not much of a show person, but I like 'Rick and Morty.'"
If you could only listen to three musical artists for the rest of your life, who would they be?
"That's a tough question. Trippie Redd... I don’t know, artists are so come-and-go nowadays. Trippie Redd, Coldplay... and Fleetwood Mac."