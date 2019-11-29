Missouri football travels to Arkansas this week to take on the Razorbacks, so who better to celebrate the occasion than MU receiver and Arkansas native Barrett Banister? He joined the Missourian for this week’s Fast Five.
What is your spirit animal?
Barrett Banister: “Probably a penguin. I don’t know if there’s a specific reason why the penguin, but it’s just kind of like a happy animal. It’s always right there with its pack. And I feel like that kind of resembles me a little bit. I feel like I’m a pretty happy go lucky individual, and I’m always by my friends and like to be surrounded by the people I love.”
If you were a candy bar, what candy bar would you be and why?
BB: “I’m limited here. I think I’d have to be a PayDay. One, because I don’t like chocolate, so that eliminates like 99% of the candy bars out there. And peanut butter and nuts, it’s just pretty good. It’s the only candy bar I like, so I feel like it’s the only one I could be.”
You’re a pretty avid golfer; what is your greatest moment on the golf course?
BB: “Can I give two? I had a hole-in-one when I was 8 or 9 years old. And that was obviously a once in a lifetime type deal. That was a lot of fun and one of my proud moments. And the second one would be this last summer. I broke even-par for the first time and I shot three under shooting a 69. I was golfing with (Missouri quarterback) Taylor Powell actually. Taylor actually shot his best round of his life that day (around 75 or 76), and I shot my best round.”
What is your favorite candle scent?
BB: “I just got a candle actually and it’s one of my favorite ones I’ve smelled. Let’s see what this scent is. Focus, what does that even mean? I feel like Focus isn’t a good way to describe a candle scent. Well, Taylor was burning one the other day and it was really nice. Apple cider donut. Just kind of a good fall smell, by a campfire or something like that.”
What is the best and the worst thing about the state of Arkansas?
BB: “I guess I’ll start with the worst. Golly. I guess the worst thing about the state is that northwest Arkansas is kind of away from the rest of the state. It’s where I’m from but also kind of the new, modern area of Arkansas. To get anywhere else in the rest of state it’s a hassle. Things can be a little too spread out in Arkansas, I guess is how I’d put it. The best thing is all the outdoors stuff there. Missouri is the Show-Me State; Arkansas, they say it’s the Natural State. There’s a lot of cool hiking spots, there’s great golf, awesome lakes that you can go and boat on, water ski too. It’s a really good outdoors state. It’s a sports state. There’s a lot of sporting activities to do.”