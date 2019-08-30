The 2019 season will mark Missouri head coach Barry Odom’s fourth spent at the helm of MU’s football program. Tasked with filling the massive shoes of Gary Pinkel, who left the Tigers as the winningest coach in program history in 2016, Odom has shown steady improvement during each of his three seasons in charge.
After winning just four games in his debut season, the 42-year-old coach led the Tigers to consecutive bowl appearances in 2017 and 2018.
With the arrival of transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant to a team filled with returning stars, Odom enters 2019 with his heaviest expectations yet — as well as NCAA sanctions — looming over him and the Tigers. Ahead of Missouri’s season-opener at Wyoming on Saturday, Odom sat down with the Missourian for a Q&A in this week’s edition of the Fast Five.
What is your favorite restaurant in Columbia?
BO: I like them all. I can’t label one restaurant or I’ll be in trouble by everybody. My favorite restaurant is a home-cooked meal.
What is your go-to date night?
BO: Normally, since we’ve got young kids, I like any opportunity I get to spend at home or outside to have an evening around the pool and either order in food or make it ourselves.
What do you do when you need a break from football?
BO: Kids keep things in perspective. My wife and I have been married for a long time. She lets me know I’m not all that important, which is good; that keeps me in my place and so do my kids. Any escape for me is when I get a chance to watch them compete in their activities that they’re a part of and that’s important to me.
What’s your favorite movie?
BO: I don’t know. I’m not a movie guy. I can’t remember the last movie I watched. Typically during the summer we’ll try to catch up on a series on Netflix of some sort, but I don’t know if I have a favorite movie.
Do you have a coaching idol?
BO: A number of them. I think you always look at experiences of people you’ve been around and people you’ve gotten to know over the years and really follow and respect. Anybody that I’ve worked with. Obviously Gary Pinkel — I’ve taken a lot from how he structured his program. I worked with (Virginia Tech coach) Justin Fuente at Memphis for years and that was a great experience. Bill Snyder, you look back at the career and what he did at Kansas State, it’s pretty remarkable. So, there’s a number of guys you take things from and learn lessons and try to gain as much information as I can from all of those guys.