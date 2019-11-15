Missouri’s defense is ranked 10th-best in the country and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards. One of its anchors has been junior safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who has started every game this season, leads the team in passes defended and has the fourth-most total tackles.
Bledsoe caught up with the Missourian to discuss some his football memories as well the sport he’d choose if he didn’t play football.
Who is your football idol?
“(2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee) Ed Reed. He’s a safety and I admire his physical play and ball skills. He’s a ballhawk.”
If you played another sport what would it be?
“Probably baseball. They get a lot of money and it’s a lot less wear and tear on your body.”
What position would you play?
“I’d probably be one of the outfielders.”
Favorite tackle you’ve ever made?
“There was one back in high school where I had a clean look at the running back. He was running a bubble screen and I just came down and whacked him.”
Who is your funniest teammate?
“Funniest teammate is (cornerback) DeMarkus Acy. He’ll be doing a lot of funny stuff and you always laugh when you’re around him.”
What got you into football?
“Football is part of my family. My dad played and my brother played, so I just kind of followed in their footsteps.”
