Offensive linemen are often called upon by reporters to answer questions about other positions or the offense as a whole, and for good reason; the linemen are responsible for knowing how everything works, how to make life easier for every one of their teammates. It’s all their business.
Shouldn’t they be able to answer questions about themselves every once in a while?
Yasir Durant did. The senior offensive tackle joined the Missourian for this week’s Fast Five.
If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?
Alive, I would definitely say Meek Mill, my favorite rapper. Dead, probably Tupac. He’s got a lot of knowledge about different topics, different stuff in the world. I would like to pick his brain on those types of things, on how he was thinking.
What’s your biggest pet peeve?
“When people stare at me. Yeah, man, it’s kind of weird. Not Dave (pointing at Post-Dispatch Missouri writer Dave Matter). Me and Dave are cool. But other people. When people stare at me, I hate it.”
What’s your spirit animal?
“A lion. Because I’m the king. Nah, not really that. But a lion puts a lot of fear in people. He’s tough. When he walks, everybody knows, ‘Oh, I better get away from him.’”
What’s your favorite movie?
“Sugar Hill (1993). It’s an old-school movie. Sugar Hill, Blue Hill Avenue (2001), both of them are old-school crime movies. I just like movies like that.”
What’s your favorite meal? For your dinner with Tupac?
“We’d probably get some Alfredo. Or some fried chicken.”