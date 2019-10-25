Karissa Schweizer didn’t waste much time in returning for her first homecoming as an alum.
In her first year since graduating from Missouri, where she won six national championships, Schweizer returned to Columbia for the Homecoming game between the Tigers and Ole Miss. She also had a featured role as the person for that game who hit the “Big Mo” drum during the game.
Schweizer arrived in Columbia fresh off her first professional season. The week prior to the Homecoming game, she finished ninth at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in Doha, Qatar. With her finish, she became the fifth fastest woman in the 5,000-meter run.
This past week, she spoke with the Missourian for the Fast Five.
Which national championship is the most meaningful to you?
I would probably say the first one and the last one. The first one proved that I could do something that I didn’t quite know I could and gave me confidence throughout the rest of my career at Mizzou. The last one, I would say, wrapped up the career and was definitely a struggle. It just showed that things don’t come easy. I really just wanted to finish strong for Mizzou.
When you race, it’s a set distance. How far do you think you could run without stopping?
I really don’t know. I have never been asked that. I would like to say that if I went at a slower pace, I don’t know, 30 or 40 miles? Hopefully? I would like to think I could go a little farther than a marathon.
What is your favorite Missouri football memory from your time around the program?
I would say when I was a freshman (in 2014). It was pretty awesome when we won the East conference. That was a very exciting season for me to experience in my first big college football season. Going to all the games like that was pretty exciting.
If you played football, what position would you play?
Quarterback. They don’t get tackled as much and there is always someone protecting them. You kind of just run the field. It looks like the best position to play.
Actually, surprisingly, not too bad of an arm. I can throw a spiral.
If you could run or train with anyone dead or alive
, who would that be and why?
I feel like right now I am training with so many of the people I looked up to when I was younger. I do really like the work ethic of (late Olympian) Steve Prefontaine.
