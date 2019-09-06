The center position requires a sharp mind.
When serving as the quarterback of the offensive line, you've got to be able to think quick under pressure. In addition to snapping and blocking, the center must watch for blitzing defenders and bark out protections to try and stop those who want to speed by him and the other four offensive linemen.
It’s why Missouri center Trystan Colon-Castillo fits the position well.
He’s a thinker, and he does well under pressure, especially when he must answer questions that are unexpected and a bit odd.
When he sat down with the Missourian for a Q&A in this week’s Fast Five, Colon-Castillo proved he can be creative under pressure.
If you could have any super power, what power would you have?
TCC: There are so many powers. Obviously, the trump card is to have the power to have any power I want. Without a doubt. Being realistic, I would probably say breath and see underwater. Like Aquaman. That would be super dope. He rides great whites and sharks. That’s tight.
If you can only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would you eat?
TCC: My mom makes this flan. It’s like a custard thing. My mom makes it. It’s A1. 100 percent fire. I’d get fat. I’d get so fat. But if it was the last thing, it would be my mom’s flan.
If you are stuck on an island for the rest of your life and can only brings three things, what would you bring?
TCC: Can I bring a person as one of the three things? I have to really think about this. Is there any way I could get electricity on the island? Is there electricity on the island or do I need to bring a power generator?
I am going to have to bring a fishing pole. I can’t fish, but logically thinking here, I need to bring a fishing pole because I need to eat something. I’m bringing a flare and I will pray that I won’t be the last person alive in the world. Get somebody’s attention. And I guess, I would bring a Dr. Pepper. I love Dr. Pepper. Just a nice big can of Dr. Pepper. Have something to drink before I start drinking ocean water or coconut water every day.
What football players inspired you as a young kid to want to play the sport?
TCC: One of the guys was Grant Wistrom. He went to my hometown, Webb City. He played for the Rams and Nebraska and things like that. Growing up, everyone was like, ‘Wow, Grant Wistrom.’ I was a huge fan of him. Probably early on, though, it was probably Julius Peppers. My brother played defensive line, and I was always my big brother’s biggest fan. So I basically just followed him and everything he did. He was a huge Panthers fan, so I started liking the Panthers when I was 3 or 4. The first jersey I ever owned was Julius Peppers.
If you could play any other position, what would you play?
TCC: Safety. And you can go ask the whole o-line why I would play safety. I run. Fat man seven on seven, I am the ball hawk. A big ball hawk.