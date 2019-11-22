Richaud Floyd has had no shortage of memorable moments during his time at Missouri. Good and bad.
The fifth-year Tiger arrived on campus in 2015, a season in which he redshirted, and has served as punt returner for Missouri during much of his time in Columbia. Floyd has faced difficult moments, such as the time he was knocked out of the Tennessee game last season and ended up in the hospital. He has also switched sides of the ball. This season, Floyd moved from wide receiver to cornerback.
He only has time for a few more memories, though. Floyd is set to play his last home game Saturday against Tennessee.
This week, Floyd discussed some of the moments and experiences that stood out during his five years with the Missourian.
Best moment:
“First punt return (touchdown) against Idaho on homecoming (in 2017). That’s my best moment.”
Worst moment:
“My first ever time I got back to punt return, I dropped it against Purdue and we got whooped that game. That was my worst one.”
Funniest moment:”There are so many. Funniest moment. I can’t even remember. Just being with teammates. Just being in the house, talking. Just joking around. That’s probably the funniest moments. Just talking about life in general. Just talking about people on the team or just anything in general.”
Worst conditioning exercise:
“Oh, mat drills. Anything mat drills, I die. Everybody on the team knows I die in mat drills. Mat drills (are) during the spring. It’s like 5:30 a.m., and we will be on the field. We used to be on the field my first three years. It’s like 15 or 20 degrees out there. It’s like eight stations, doing everything as fast as you can. Agility work. I always die. They call me fat. I’m not like fat, but my wind don’t be there in those moments.”
Most impactful person you’ve met at Missouri:
“I’ve got a few. The person who recruited me, Coach (Pat) Washington. My receivers coach. Coach (A.J.) Ofodile. Coach (Andy) Hill. Coach (Barry) Odom for sure. Those are the most influential people I’ve come across here.”
Favorite place you’ve visited during your time at MU:
“Wyoming was cool because I ain’t never really seen real mountains like that before. The best stadium I’ve played in — LSU. And Georgia and South Carolina.”
