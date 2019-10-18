Graduate transfer rReceiver Johnathan Nance is one of the many new faces to assume a prominent role with Missouri in 2019. The 22-year-old from Mississippi has emerged as a favorite target for quarterback Kelly Bryant, racking up 250 yards on 13 receptions and three touchdowns through six games.
In addition to being one of the Tigers’ top performers on offense, Nance is not just one of the top Tigers’ but also one of the programs best personalities. Before Missouri’s trip to Nashville for its Saturday date with Vanderbilt, he spent some time with the Missourian for this week’s Fast Five:
What is the most memorable moment of your entire
football career?
“My first time at practice (at age 7), we were doing Oklahoma drills and my wind got knocked out, and I never wanted to do another hitting drill. It took me a couple years to get over that.”
What is your favorite pregame meal?
“It’s weird. I eat grilled chicken and some corn. That’s all I eat.”
You could only pick one: Who is your all-time favorite wide receiver of all time
?
“I like (former Dallas Cowboys receiver) Dez Bryant, but I’m going to go with Odell (Beckham Jr., of the Cleveland Browns).”
What artists do you listen to before games?
“Webbie! Webbie and Boosie pregame. Always on my list. (Webbie and Boosie are two rappers known for their hit 2008 song “Independent”).”
Which teammate of yours has the best taste in music?
“JayJay (receiver Johnathon Johnson). He plays all the Memphis rappers: Key Glock, (Young) Dolph. But besides JayJay, me.”