Athletic directors such as Missouri’s Jim Sterk never have a shortage of things to do or think about.
Whether it’s focusing on the budget, personnel changes or waiting on a decision by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee as Sterk is now, there is almost always something that holds ramifications for the entire department on Sterk’s calendar. Such is the nature of the job.
But sometimes, athletic directors have time to put on their thinking caps and answer questions that don’t have all that much to do with the long list of duties that goes with directing a collegiate athletic department.
Before a ribbon cutting to open up the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Sterk chatted with the Missourian for this week’s edition of the Fast Five.
You’re in the car with your family and you get to pick the music. What do you play?
“If it’s a station, I would put it on top country. I like a wide variety of it. I am kind of eclectic with music. I used to sing a little bit and do some stuff like that. So I will sing old songs like the Sound of Music stuff. That kind of thing.”
If you could golf in any group of four for a day, with whom would you golf?
“Jesus. Martin Luther King Jr. And who would be the fourth? Hmm. I’m kind of a history buff, so I might throw in a president there. (Abraham) Lincoln would be my choice.”
From all of your time around sports, what is your favorite memory?
“My senior year of college (playing football at Western Washington), we got to open up the new Kingdome. Now it’s demolished. We played Pacific Lutheran and I had a good game. There was some fun stuff in that game. It was the first time playing on artificial turf. Inside in a dome. Playing for, they called it the Apple Bowl at the time. Overall, we did lose, but I had an interception and had a blocked kick return for, I don’t know, 60 yards or something. Had a fun game.”
If you met a genie and were granted three wishes, what would those wishes be?
“Taking from the Miss USA pageant, I would wish for world peace. I’ll take all Mizzou teams to win a national title. That would be a heck of a year. And spend time with my father and grandfather who have passed and spend time with family that way.”
If you could be friends with any fictional character, who would it be and why?
“I was a big comic book guy. I had my collection. Wish I would have it now. It would be worth some money. Growing up, I had Archie (Andrews) comic books. Riverdale High. Either that or Superman. Those were two of my fictional characters. I read a lot of those comics. Although, Beetle Bailey is up there. He would be a close third.”