What have your favorite retirement hobbies been so far?
“Well, so far it’s been really glamorous. What we’ve done for the last four weeks is we’ve cleaned up two garages. We’ve cleaned out like three closets. We’ve taken like three trips to the dump, to the recycling center... stuff that we haven’t been able to do for the last 20 years because we’ve been too busy.”
Once you do have the time, what would you like to do most with the glamorous retired life?
“Actually, our big retirement purchase has been a little teardrop camper, believe it or not. We took it on a test run a couple weeks ago ... up in northern Minnesota. We plan on using that quite a bit. I figure our plan is we’ll chase weather. Susan and I, neither of us are cold weather people, so we figured that while it’s warm, we’ll kind of use the teardrop camper and head out to a lot of places. When it gets cold, we love going to Mexico.” Let’s say you heroically came out of retirement to play football for Mizzou: What position would you be and what would you bring to the team?
“So my (high school) sophomore year, our first day of practice, the coaches say ‘I need the backs over here, the ends over there, and I need the linemen over there.’ And I’m thinking, well, my dream was I always wanted to be a receiver. So I’m thinking that’s what they meant, like an end like catching passes. I had no idea that what I was signing up for was defensive end. I was still 6-3 but I weighed about 155. And I ended up playing my entire sophomore season of football as a defensive end.”
What do you miss most about coaching?
“The daily interaction with our players. And I loved practice ... way more than the matches actually. Matches made me a nervous wreck. But I love practice and I love the planning.”
If you had to have one song stuck in your head for the rest of your life, what would it be?
“My generation, the Eagles were huge. You were either really kind of grunge, or you were disco. And I was the jeans and flannel shirt guy. I wasn’t the silk shirt and gold chain guy ... Take It Easy.”