Growing up in Missouri City, Texas, Chad Bailey was separated in age with his two older siblings, leaving a strong connection not as present. But at 7 years old, Bailey’s mother made the decision to add to their family and become a foster home.
Over the next 11 years, before his commitment to Missouri, Bailey had countless foster brothers come through his home. And not once did he find himself against his mother’s choice, adding that he was never skeptical or cautious of having another person join his family.
“At first, I thought I was gonna get a little brother, but it actually came out that the first foster child we had was like 2 years older than me, but he was still cool,” Bailey said when discussing his excitement of meeting his first foster brother.
Even with new additions to the family, Bailey never felt his connection lost with his mom. Foster children are designated time to visit their biological families, leaving him with the chance to still have one-on-one time with his mother.
“No matter if you’re a foster child or a blood child, (my mom) treats her children the same,” Bailey said. “We always got the same amount of time.”
When asked about how many foster brothers he’s had over the last decade, Bailey laughed and said he’s asked that a lot. He doesn’t know the exact number, but with at least 15 foster brothers coming through his home and with some starting their adult lives since, Bailey and his mother stay in contact with some families by which they’ve been adopted.
Bailey said he can’t sit there and say he’s kept in full contact with every foster brother that has come through his home, but he and his mother have received numerous photos, leaving Bailey taken aback by how many have grown since they left his home.
“As a foster brother and my mom being a foster parent, you have to be that person to step in and show them that you still have a family and that you’re still loved by someone and that you have somebody that will take care of you,” Bailey said.
Bailey’s mother fosters the same brothers Bailey had in his high school years, but as he moved onto college football, he didn’t find himself contributing to foster care in the same capacity he did at home.
Name, image and likeness contracts headlined college athletics heading into the 2021 season, and as the offseason kicked in soon after, Bailey joined his fellow teammates in Night of Champions, an event in which foster children from Coyote Hill run through a practice and drills with Missouri football players.
From there, former Missouri strength and conditioning coach Zac Woodfin connected the organization with Bailey last winter. Even prior to Bailey’s commitment to Coyote Hill, Woodfin helped run events with foster children at the organization’s 300-acre neighborhood in Harrisburg, bringing current players during the offseason to interact with the children.
A partnership with Bailey grew a few months later, in December, with Coyote Hill director of corporate relations Joe Knight leading the charge. Following a December practice, foster families and children took to Faurot Field to see the Missouri players once again. At the same time, a Coyote Hill van was being filled with Christmas presents purchased by the players.
“The players themselves used their own money,” Knight said. “So it wasn’t the coaches’ money. It wasn’t Mizzou Athletics’ money. A lot of football players bought Christmas gifts for Coyote Hill kids, which is awesome for these college students to be using their money to buy kids in foster care Christmas gifts. And Chad was a part of that.”
Knight met with Bailey after the event, describing the turnaround as pretty quick over one or two weeks. The two agreed on a partnership with 573 Tees to design a shirt signature to Bailey’s role in football and also his role in foster care: “Fill the Gap.”
“The linebacker’s job is to help fill the gaps when you have to take out the running back on his way through,” Knight said. “But also in foster care, there’s a lot of gaps, because just Boone County alone, there’s 336 kids in foster care and only 76 foster homes, which is not enough homes for the amount of kids that need safe homes.”
The Coyote Hill mission statement is to be a safe place to be a child and to give children safe homes. And with a shortage of homes in Boone County, Knight described the struggle that children face with traveling to other counties for foster homes.
Knight praised 573 Tees owner Miki Merritt for numerous designs made in a short time. The final product highlighted the Fill the Gap slogan of Coyote Hill while incorporating a silhouette of a football player with Bailey’s number.
“They are really trying to make a statement and make a movement behind letting people know foster families are basically bridging the gap or filling the gap for foster children,” Merritt said. “They really brought all the creativity. They brought all of the ideas to the table with their way of trying to promote it.”
Since NIL deals were permitted by the NCAA, Merritt has offered any help he can to Missouri athletes. His first goal is to not profit off the athletes but provide Tigers a way to make money, especially through nonprofit partnerships like Bailey’s.
Fifty percent of earnings from the shirt go directly to Coyote Hill, and, for Merritt, he described his whole involvement as a joy, since Bailey is using his status to help others, not just his own personal funds.
“I think it’s really important for a student-athlete to use their platform to benefit others,” Merritt said. “Definitely if it’s something that they’re passionate about. I think it really shows the type of character Chad has, and it shows the commitment to helping others that he has as well.”
Through Bailey’s platform of being a college athlete, he hopes to spread more awareness to the struggles foster children face, looking to make a difference not only in his community in Missouri City but also in mid-Missouri.
“I think it’s very important, because the foster care system is way bigger than just Houston, Texas. It’s all over the country,” Bailey said. “I think just bringing awareness to that and making an example for other athletes who want to get into something, not just partnering with Mercedes or stuff like that, but actually partnering with a company that can make a difference (is important).”
And through his commitment to Coyote Hill, Bailey has also touched the lives of foster children with his teammates, too. Knight tried to put into words the joy the children display knowing they will see and interact with the players.
“I have one of our middle school boys who every time I see him he’s like, ‘When will we go back to Mizzou? When’s the next Night of Champions?’ And it’s like the day after we do it,” Knight said.
“And like even this year, two days before this year’s Night of Champions, I brought pizza to their house. I walked in the house, he didn’t say hi to me. He just goes, ‘Two days.’ And so he was pumped, and the kids just love it.”
Other Missouri players — who aren’t connected to Coyote Hill via an NIL deal — have still kept in contact with the foster child they were assigned to from paying visits to tutoring.
“It’s cool to see that NIL has a way for the community to learn more, and it’s a way for the players to use their name to give back to their local community, too,” Knight said.
Coyote Hill has offices in Moberly, Columbia, Jefferson City and Hannibal, and while the organization looks to expand and impact more foster children in rural areas of mid-Missouri, Knight believes future partnerships with athletes who have connections to the foster care system will better that opportunity.
“We want to change the landscape of foster care by walking alongside foster families and their journey through foster care,” Knight said. “We just want to make sure parents feel supported, feel trained and feel like they have an advocate who is walking alongside them.
“In that way, we’re giving more of them safe homes and we’re getting consistency in the lives of children who need it.”
Consistency is something Bailey noted, too. With over 15 foster brothers coming into his life in the last decade, Bailey made new family members, especially ones with troubled pasts.
“They’ve been through a whole lot, and they only know one way of living,” Bailey explained. “So you have to get them accustomed to the new house that they’re living in. But you also have to compensate for what they know.”
Playing football at the next level is Bailey’s goal, and as a senior starter at a Power Five school, he inches closer to the possibility.
But when he ponders the future beyond playing, he sees himself as a high school football coach while not only molding the future of the sport but also being a father figure and mentor to those players in similar positions to the foster brothers with whom he grew up.
Preparing high school football players for the college level in his future, Bailey also has a goal once he’s settled down: He hopes to continue what his mother started over 10 years ago and be a foster parent.
“I told my girl the other day, ‘Man, later down the road, once I’m settled and I know what I’m doing in life and I got everything handled, I most definitely will (want to) foster kids, maybe even adopt a couple,’” Bailey said.
Right now, Bailey’s goal is to win Saturdays this fall, leading the Tigers as one of the four defensive captains on the field. As he grows on and off the gridiron, he looks back on his time as a foster brother, especially in the case of being a mentor to the younger boys that came through his home.
“Just like being the captain now and especially me being a senior, I’ve got to set the standard and I’ve got to move a certain way,” Bailey said regarding his captain role on Missouri’s defense.
“I definitely think having foster children that were way younger than me while I was in high school kind of molded me for the captain position.”
To purchase a Fill the Gap shirt, you can visit 573 Tees’ website, where you can also donate to Coyote Hill. And for those foster kids this story may reach, Bailey ended with advice to anyone struggling in their current situation.
“I just want everybody to know that any foster child who has come to my house, they are loved by me and they are loved by my family,” Bailey said.
“If there’s any foster child that would be reading this, I would just tell them, ‘Don’t be ashamed of just being who you are. Everybody’s gonna have troubles in their life, and it’s just gonna mold you into a better person.’”