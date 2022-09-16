Growing up in Missouri City, Texas, Chad Bailey was separated in age with his two older siblings, leaving a strong connection not as present. But at 7 years old, Bailey’s mother made the decision to add to their family and become a foster home.

Over the next 11 years, before his commitment to Missouri, Bailey had countless foster brothers come through his home. And not once did he find himself against his mother’s choice, adding that he was never skeptical or cautious of having another person join his family.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

