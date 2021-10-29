Sam Schupp sat down with her family — mother, father, two sisters and dog — to watch Missouri football play Vanderbilt on Nov. 28. It was, barring one major detail, just another college football game. Missouri won the game to go to 4-3 on the season. Vandy’s loss was just another brick en route to a winless wall.
But Schupp tuned in, family scattered across her living room, to watch something more than her hometown team. She wanted something that the Tigers fan in Schupp felt bad confessing: to see the Commodores score. More specifically, she wanted to see one player score — Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller.
Schupp had spent the school year up to that point kicking for Battle High School football and looking a little different than the kickers on the other side of the field while she did it. Then, in the town wher she played and for the first time in SEC history, she watched someone else do as she had done.
Fuller never got the points Schupp wanted to see that day — the college kicker had to wait one more game for Vandy’s offense to score so she could kick a pair of PATs — but she did something nobody had ever done before, becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five college football game.
It was a change to the norm that stirred emotion nationally as the national-championship-winning goalkeeper turned SEC kicker took to the field for the first time to kick off the second half.
Fuller is now back defending a pair of goalposts, instead of booting a ball between them, as a ‘keeper at North Texas. Her football days appear to be over, as she describes herself as a “retired kicker” on her Twitter profile.
But as Vanderbilt prepares to face Missouri again one season later, it’s clear her legacy has lasted in Columbia.
Schupp was impressed at the former kicker’s performance and resolve, but moreover she was proud.
“What Sarah Fuller did, she put herself in a very uncomfortable situation, but she made it really awesome for high school girls around the nation just to step out and join their high school football team,” Schupp said. … “And to that I just say thank you to Sarah, because she did something a lot of people wouldn’t do.”
Schupp was one of those high school girls.
A few months before the Tigers played Vandy, then-Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison asked Schupp to join one of the football team’s workouts. She had no kicking experience — Schupp’s main sport is track and field — but two weeks later, the coach asked her another question: Would she kick for his team?
The lack of experience didn’t matter. She said yes, “for the fun of it,” and ended up having an experience she never thought she would, making some of her closest friends.
Fuller’s turn came a few months later.
“The way she put herself out there really meant a lot to me as someone who just kicked in high school,” Schupp said. “Yeah, that’s a big deal, but at the same time, I’m not being nationally televised and put on ESPN for this stuff, and she was.”
But not everyone felt the same.
Even in a sport elated by the unorthodox and delighted by its quirks, some tugged a different chord in response to the change.
“I think a lot of people were upset because it had really never been done before,” Schupp said. “A lot of people, when change happens, they get uncomfortable with it. And that’s OK, people perceive change in different ways, but a lot of people took it negatively.”
Schupp noticed the change in effect. She’d lived it. Her teammates, too, had already accepted and reveled in it. Despite doing something “out of the normal” and “something that was so uncommon,” she said their support made every day of her one-year kicking career one of the best experiences of her life.
She saw Fuller and her own roles as part of a gradual effect of more girls “branching out and joining these sports that you wouldn’t normally see them in.”
It was clear, however, that not everybody wanted their weight on that branch.
But that didn’t matter. It wasn’t for them, yet. It was for Schupp and for those that would come after her.
“I was really proud of (Fuller), but it’s easy for people to take that change negatively, and to see a woman on the field representing a college football team in the SEC was a big change,” Schupp said. ... “I don’t think a lot of people were expecting that, and expecting the way that she pulled it off. Just change in general is hard for some people, and I think that’s why that was negative.”
Fuller’s impact was national. But there’s another impact. One on the road less traveled, one out of sight, one taking place on teams all over.
There are people like Schupp doing it at their high schools.
And there are girls, younger still, who watched.
Schupp said that after one of her games for the Spartans, a father and his daughter came up to her and said something she thought was reserved only for celebrities.
The father told Schupp that she had made his daughter want to kick when she was older.
It was a big deal to her. She was a senior and already, unexpectedly, a role model to someone. But it also served as a reminder of the impact those who dare to do differently can have.
“You never think that a high school senior would impact little kids’ lives,” Schupp said. “And since that happened to me in Columbia, Missouri, in high school, I can’t imagine what Sarah Fuller is doing on a national level — showing girls all over the world that you can do this, and you can make an impact just from where you are.”