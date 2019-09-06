Neither Missouri nor West Virginia started their seasons off in a fashion that inspired much confidence a week ago.
Hours before the Tigers dropped their season opener to a Mountain West Conference's Wyoming Cowboys Saturday night, the Mountaineers narrowly squeezed past James Madison University 20-13.
If the name James Madison doesn’t sound all that familiar to you in big time college football circles, that's because they don't exist in big time college football. The Dukes play in the FCS – the Football Championship Subdivision, that is.
But West Virginia, unlike the Tigers, emerged with a victory in Week 1, setting up a matchup between two teams at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia in which both want and need to show their opening performances were nothing but a fluke or rust.
The Mountaineers played from behind until the third quarter in their season opener, and held on only after taking a lead twice in the final two quarters despite the Dukes coming within a touchdown with about four minutes left.
West Virginia struggled to run out the clock because of a fledgling running game in week one; the Mountaineers ran the ball 24 times and finished with a total of 34 yards.
Four different players ran the ball for West Virginia in the first game with rushers Martell Pettaway and Kennedy McKoy leading the way, though led may be a generous term. Pettaway managed to gain 20 yards on nine carries while McKoy finished with just 11 yards on 11 carries.
The West Virginia rushing attack may prove to be the perfect antidote for Missouri’s woes in run defense. The Tigers gave up 297 rushing yards for an average of 7.1 yards per rush in their first game of the season.
The challenge for Missouri against the Mountaineers figures to stem more likely from defending the passing game the visitors will bring to town. Missouri didn’t have to worry as much about defending the pass partly because of Wyoming's focus on the run. It will likely be the other way around when facing West Virginia. The Mountaineers won their first game, albeit a close game, through the air.
Specifically, the Mountaineers gained the victory on the shoulders of graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall.
Kendall, a transfer from Oklahoma, was not perfect but played well enough to help the Mountaineers come back and defeat James Madison.
"He throws a really good deep ball, has a good presence," Missouri coach Barry Odom said. "He seems like a mature competitor."
The passer from North Carolina completed 27 of 42 passes for 260 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first game with West Virginia.
“I’m happy we won, but we’ve got to be better,” Kendall told reporters postgame. “As a team, especially me, we’ve got to be better on offense.”
Kendall said he needed to give his receivers a better chance to catch footballs. He completed passes to nine different receivers. Sam James led all West Virginia receivers with six receptions, but junior Tevin Bush and redshirt senior George Campbell caught the two touchdowns that Kendall threw.
James, a redshirt freshman, already appears to be taking on a greater role in the West Virginia offense this season if the first game is any indication. Last season, he played in only four games, catching two passes for two yards.
West Virginia will need all the young receiver help it can get this fall. They are without their top three receivers from 2018 and T.J. Simmons is the only receiver from the top five who returned; he caught five passes for 58 yards Saturday.
On the defensive side of the ball, Josh Chandler is a player to keep an eye on after a monstrous performance in West Virginia's opener.
Chandler, a sophomore linebacker, tallied 14 total tackles in the opener. For reference, Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett registered 16 total tackles Saturday, which is fourth-best in the country after one week, according to College Football Reference. Chandler, like James, seems to have taken the next step in 2019. His 14 tackles against James Madison matched his season total from a year ago.
Missouri will provide a much different challenge than the Dukes, though. The Tigers aren’t happy after collapsing against Wyoming and will be hungry for a strong rebound this weekend, and the Mountaineers could find themselves on the receiving end of that frustration come Saturday.
Then again, West Virginia will also be looking to improve on a less-than-inspiring performance in its first game themselves.
May the most discouraged team win.