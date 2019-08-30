Missouri will head to Wyoming this weekend where a showdown with the Cowboys nearly a mile-and-a-half above sea level awaits. This will be the Tigers first road season-opener since 2016.
Led by head coach Craig Bohl, who took charge of the team in 2014, Wyoming enters 2019 looking to better its 6-6 record from 2018 while chasing its third bowl appearance since 2016.
Missouri had no trouble with the Cowboys when the teams met at Faurot Field in Week 2 last season, dragging Wyoming 40-13. This year, the rematch will take place in Laramie, Wyoming, and both teams look a lot different.
Starting at running back for the Pokes on Saturday night will be sophomore Xazavian Valladay, who enters 2019 with big shoes to fill.
Nico Evans, the Mountain West Conference rushing leader in 2018 with 1,325 rushing yards, has graduated. Jevon Bigelow, who rushed for 56 yards and a score in last year's meeting when Evans was sidelined by injury, has since transferred to Fresno State. Wyoming's rushing attack now lies in the hands of Valladay.
Offered scant playing time during his freshman season — Valladay carried the ball five times for 35 yards against MU in 2018 — the 6-foot running back delivered his best performance in Wyoming's final game. In a road win over New Mexico on Nov. 24, Valladay carried the ball 22 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Now a sophomore, Valladay is expected to get the lion's share of touches this fall with Louisville graduate transfer Trey Smith taking the backup role.
The Tigers will also see a new face under center at quarterback when they take the field.
After suffering a broken leg in Wyoming's penultimate game against Air Force last November, redshirt freshman Sean Chambers has claimed the Cowboys starting role for 2019. Chambers took over for then-freshman Tyler Vander Waal in the team's eighth game, with the latter sporting a record of 2-5 as the starter to that point. As the starting quarterback, Chambers helped turn around a Cowboys' team that finished the season on a four-game winning streak. Vander Waal started the last game because of the injury to Chambers.
Fully healthy by spring camp, Chambers, the former Kermin (Calif.) quarterback, entered a position battle with Vander Waal, and Bohl named Chambers the team's starting quarterback on May 2.
"(Chambers) is a tough kid," said Missouri head coach Barry Odom on Tuesday. "I admire the way that he plays. He's gritty."
A run-first quarterback, Chambers rushed for at least 100 yards in each of his first three games before the injury ended his season. Chambers' emergence breathed new life into Wyoming over the final third of last season and his running ability will provide Missouri's defense with an early test.
Wyoming, like Missouri, runs a pro-style offense, meaning Chambers will likely throw the ball more this season. In his four games in 2018, Chambers only threw 25 passes, completing 15 (60%). His primary targets this fall will be receivers Austin Conway and Raghib Ismail Jr., both seniors, who were two of the team's top three receivers last season.
"They are confident in the way (Chambers) is throwing the ball, and they do have some experience outside at the receiver position," Odom said.
The meeting between these teams a year ago was a rout. Missouri gained 601 yards of total offense to Wyoming's 248, and the Tigers ran over the Cowboys with 204 yards on the ground alone. MU's run game will likely be featured even more prominently in this year's matchup.
With new quarterback Kelly Bryant, also a dual-threat, under center, Missouri's run game possesses a new, dynamic element. Throw in returning 1,216-yard rusher Larry Rountree III to go with second-year back Tyler Badie, and the Tigers have all the weapons necessary to dominate the Cowboys in in the running game once again.
Wyoming's defense is anchored by two experienced linebackers in seniors Logan Wilson, who is second among active players in the FBS in career tackles with 316, and Cassh Maluia. The duo combined for 12 tackles against Missouri last year.
Wyoming is also experienced in the secondary. Despite losing two starting safeties, Andrew Wingard and Marcus Epps, to graduation, the Cowboys will feature experienced defensive backs with seniors Antonio Hull and Tyler Hall at cornerback and Alijah Halliburton at strong safety. Halliburton finish fourth on the team in tackles last season with 61.
The Pokes sustained a blow to their defensive line during fall camp when junior defensive tackle Ravontae Holt tore his ACL. Holt started the team's final four games at tackle last season and likely would have started there this season.
Wyoming's star player resides on special teams. Kicker Cooper Rothe, a senior, made 94.1% of his field goals last season, best in the FBS. With 260 career points, Rothe ranks fourth on the school's all-time list. With 65 more points this season, Rothe will own the program record.
Ultimately, Missouri should leave Laramie with a win. Even with experience in the secondary, this is a Wyoming defense that allowed Missouri 40 points last September, and the Cowboys inexperience at quarterback and running back could spell trouble against the Tigers' veteran defense.
However if Chambers and Co. can put the pressure on through the ground game, it may not necessarily be a cakewalk for Missouri.
The Tigers season-opener will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Wyoming on CBS Sports Network.
