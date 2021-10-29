Across a five-game homestand in 2019 that rocketed Missouri to No. 22 in Week 7 of the AP Top 25, the Tiger defense allowed just 58 points.
MU forced and recovered fumbles in three consecutive games and allowed seven or fewer points in the first half of all five games. The Tigers recorded two Southeastern Conference wins, against South Carolina and Ole Miss.
Cale Garrett, who tore his pectoral tendon in Week 5 and was out for the rest of that season, was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice in that time frame and led the conference in tackles up until his injury.
“A lot of guys, this was their second, third and fourth years in that defense so we were very comfortable in it, we knew what to expect, and I mean most of us knew what our coordinator was going to call on third down before he even did,” Garrett said.
Though Missouri’s season was flipped on its head in the coming weeks — starting with a 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt — the defense continued to thrive. The Tiger defense finished 2019 with 682 total tackles, 19 sacks, eight interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.
It’s an MU defense some might look back on and wish the team had now, but statistically, this year’s squad isn’t far off. With six games under their belts the Tigers have 433 total tackles, 18 sacks, eight interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, Missouri still has the fifth-worst total defense in the FBS.
Garrett thinks the current guys, some of whom he’s still friends with, can pull themselves out of the trench that is this season.
“You come in, you bring in a new (defensive) coordinator, it’s not just going to go poof magic overnight,” he said.
Back in 2016 when Garrett was a freshman, it was Ryan Walters first year as a DC. It wasn’t as drastic a transition for the Tigers as Steve Wilks’ hiring has been. Walters had been with the program for a year as safeties coach before his promotion.
Garrett lauded Wilks’ NFL coaching experience, adding that he didn’t think the coach returning to the collegiate level after an extended stint with the pros is one of the reasons the defense has struggled.
The former Missouri linebacker has had a few visits with NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, where his peer Nick Bolton now plays. The one difference Garrett noted could affect Missouri’s defense based on Wilks’ NFL coaching experience is the size of his playbook.
“Those playbooks are thick just because there’s so much knowledge, and then that’s what NFL players are paid to do: know their job and execute,” Garrett said. “I guess maybe that could be something, but again at the same time, (Wilks is) a seasoned coach. I’m sure he’s well aware that, ‘Hey, I don’t get as much time with my college guys as I did my NFL guys,’ or ‘Hey, they also have homework to do at night, too.’”
The most important ingredient for a successful defense in Garrett’s opinion is leadership. It’s not something he’s concerned with for this squad, citing his trust in Eliah Drinkwitz to make smart hiring decisions and Wilks’ experience.
“I really like the quote — I’m pretty sure it is, ‘There’s no bad teams, only bad leaders,’” Garrett said. “So that’s usually where it always starts. I don’t think that’s an issue.”
But then comes physicality, namely winning the line of scrimmage. In Garrett’s estimation, it’s the area in which Missouri struggles most. The Tigers are No. 129 in the FBS in rushing defense — out of last position, but just barely. MU has allowed an average 286.6 rushing yards per game and 6.15 yards per carry.
The final piece is communication. Garrett said he doesn’t talk much with any of the guys still playing about the state of the program — and that he wouldn’t expect them to tell him their thoughts. But communication between the players and their coaches, specifically Wilks, needs to be emphasized.
“I’m sure they’re frustrated right now too, and we’re not — I mean we’re not in the locker room with them, so who knows really what’s going on,” Garrett said. “Maybe they’re just out of sync at this point, but I have faith they’ll get it figured out. I always believe in my Tigers and like I said, coach Drinkwitz hired (Wilks) for a reason, and I got faith that they can get it sorted out.”