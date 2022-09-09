Luther Burden III could have done anything he wanted on the Saturday after his Missouri football debut. He chose to deliver gift baskets with toys, games, crafts and paint supplies to two young girls with debilitating illnesses at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, his hometown.

Representatives from Basket of Hope, the organization that organized the event at Shriners, were stunned that an 18-year-old star wide receiver would spend a free Saturday making kids happy.

  • Soble is a sports reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

