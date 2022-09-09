Luther Burden III could have done anything he wanted on the Saturday after his Missouri football debut. He chose to deliver gift baskets with toys, games, crafts and paint supplies to two young girls with debilitating illnesses at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, his hometown.
Representatives from Basket of Hope, the organization that organized the event at Shriners, were stunned that an 18-year-old star wide receiver would spend a free Saturday making kids happy.
Angela Brunette, Basket of Hope’s National Executive Director, believes Burden is their youngest celebrity to deliver baskets in the organization’s 30-year history.
Burden told them there was nothing he would rather do.
“He said, ‘I’ve said from the beginning, this is gonna be a part of me,’” Brunette said. “‘I’m gonna see how I can give back into my community. That’s why I stayed in this area. This is what I’m looking for.’”
Burden walked into the hospital room with the two girls, neither of whom are all that into football, and sat down with them, putting himself on their level.
“One of the little girls, she had just heard from her cousin who was at the football game on Thursday,” Brunette said. “So she was telling Luther that her cousin was at the game, and she saw your little touchdown. It was so funny. So Luther starts dying laughing. He goes, ‘Oh, gosh! She saw that little touchdown, that’s awesome!’ That just broke the ice right there.”
Burden talked to them about what they wanted to talk to him about — their favorite things to do, their siblings, their friends, the fact that one of the girls’ cousins saw him score two touchdowns, if he likes pumpkin spice lattes. He related to them as well as one of their own friends could have.
He asked the girls which touchdown celebration he should do. They suggested the floss, so he practiced it for them. He taught them how to throw a football, and he threw it to them, too. He went through each item in the gift baskets, autographed footballs and other memorabilia for them and their siblings, brought t-shirts with his “LB” logo for them as a bonus gift, and filmed a selfie-style video with a shout out to one of the girls’ older brothers, who was jealous that his sister got to hang out with him.
Burden spent about an hour at Shriners, and he wasn’t in any rush to leave. Brunette wants him to keep working with Basket of Hope and go to more hospitals in the future.
“He was there for the long haul,” Brunette said. “He would’ve stayed all afternoon if we let him.”
Demetrious Johnson, a former Missouri and NFL safety, helped organize the Basket of Hope delivery as Burden’s NIL agent. He’s known Burden since the true freshman wideout was 12 years old, and he’s known his dad, Luther Burden Jr., since he played summer league basketball with him 30 years ago.
Johnson firmly believes any player he represents has to give back to the community, like he does with the Demetrious Johnson Foundation. He also firmly believes Burden is the gold standard in that regard, and he can’t say enough about the kind of person Burden is.
“He is a good dude,” Johnson said. “He is a freaking good kid. … You don’t find guys like this, man. You find a great athlete who’s an asshole. That’s what you find, assholes. And I don’t need to deal with them. This kid right here, man? He’s freaking unbelievable, man. Unbelievable.”
High-character kid
Burden has been a leader for as long as his dad can remember. Strong-willed, too. His family didn’t have a car to get him to the practice facility when he first wanted to play football at 8 years old.
“I said, ‘Well, it’s gonna be kind of hard, because when I get off work, I’ll take you up there,’” Burden Jr. said. “He said, ‘Oh, that’s nothing.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s not the hard part. The hard part is we’re gonna have to walk back after practice. You’re gonna be tired.’ He said, ‘Okay.’”
Burden’s coaches were so impressed with him after one day of practice that they told Burden Jr. not to worry about it anymore.
“That panned out real good, because after the first day they seen him practice, (the coach said), ‘Mr. Burden, you don’t have to pick him up,’” Burden Jr. said, laughing. “‘You don’t have to bring him, either. We’ll pick him up.‘ It only lasted one day.”
When he was young, Burden made a habit of looking out for the younger kids and organizing games with them. Growing up, the Burdens’ apartment was located right next to a vacant parking lot, and 10-year-old Burden would gather as many kids as he could for some football.
Led by Burden, the kids would play all day — for 10 hours — until the sun went down.
“He’s just leading by example,” Burden Jr. said. “He’s always putting things together. He was the leader. All the little guys looked up to him because he led by example.”
Burden Jr. said his son’s character doesn’t necessarily come from his family, that “he’s just built like that.” Burden Jr. did, however, always tell his son to look out for his sisters. Burden has nine sisters, whose ages range from 16 to 40. Burden Jr. said he drilled that into his head, and he listened.
Burden is very close with his sisters, particularly his youngest sister, Robin.
“He’s very fun and funny,” Robin Burden said. “He’s caring. … He always asks if we’re good, if we need anything. If we need something, he always says he got it.”
Robin Burden is a sophomore at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis, where she plays volleyball and runs track. Her brother makes sure to attend her track meets and cheer her on whenever he can.
“It means a lot, because he really does make time for us,” Robin Burden said. “He really don’t be having a lot of time to be doing extra things. He makes time for being part of the family and doing things for us.”
“All you gotta do is call him, and he’ll bend over backward for them,” Burden Jr. said. “Family members, friends, whoever. He got it, they got it.”
More than just chips
Last November and December, Burden partnered with the Demetrious Johnson Foundation, run by Johnson, to deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need around St. Louis, and Christmas toys to kids in need in the same area. Like Brunette said, he’s not shy about wanting to give back to the community that raised him.
“He is one of the most unbelievable, disciplined, nice young men you will ever meet,” Johnson said. “It’s just amazing, for him to have that kind of ability, to be as humble as he is.”
The special part is Burden’s flagship NIL deal is a part of that.
On Aug. 22, the world was introduced to Old Vienna’s special edition Luther Burden Honey BBQ Red Hot Riplets. They’re sweet, smokey and salty Ruffles-style chips, and they have a very present — but not overwhelming — kick at the end.
There’s a reason Burden and Johnson chose Old Vienna and partnered with Ken Dubinsky at Haystack Sourcing Solutions to make the chip.
“One thing about the African- American community, we like a lot of hot, spicy stuff,” Johnson said. “They have the Red Hot Riplets that’s really hot and spicy … That’s a staple in our community. It’s been around since I was a kid. I mean, Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets has been around so long, and then when you say, ‘Red Hot Riplets’ in the inner city, throughout the Metro, Metro East area, everyone knows what Red Hot Riplets is, what they stand for.”
Johnson, who grew up in the housing projects of St. Louis, knows how difficult it can be for generations of Black kids to leave what he called “depressed,” impoverished communities. He sees Burden, who grew up in a similar community, as an inspiration to those kids.
“Imagine some of the young Black boys and Black girls, looking up to him and aspiring to be a Luther Burden,” Johnson said.
For that reason, Burden putting his face on Old Vienna chips makes them more than just chips.
“It’s about giving hope and opportunity to other young, Black kids in the community, to let them know that hey, man, if you work hard, stay focused, stay committed, stay disciplined, you can be successful,” Johnson said. “That’s the story behind these chips.”
Johnson said he’ll never forget Burden’s reaction when he first saw the bag of chips. He saw it as a representation of how humble the five-star receiver is, even with all his warranted publicity. He sees it as another sign that Burden has the mindset to make a difference in his community.
“He looked at the bag and he said, ‘I’m blessed,’ Johnson said. “Most people would be saying all kinds of stuff. He was like, ‘Man, I am so fortunate and blessed.’”
Making an impact
Johnson has a son who goes to Pattonville High School. He’s on the bowling team, and he started playing baseball this past summer. He’d been struggling in school until he started getting phone calls from Burden.
“His freaking grades are pretty freaking good now,” Johnson said. “That’s the impact Luther has had on him. My son, now, I can say is a pretty good academic student.
“J?” Burden would say to Johnson’s son. “I’m checking in on you.”
“Hey man, do the right thing,” he might say. “Come on, J, go to school, man. Don’t be messing around in school.”
Burden isn’t tutoring Johnson’s son. He’s not helping him with his math homework. He’s just checking in on him.
“Luther calling him inspires him,” Johnson said. “Because he looks up to him, and he doesn’t wanna disappoint him. My kid don’t really wanna disappoint us and his mom, however, he would do that, because he’s a kid. But when a peer is looking out for you … That means something to these kids, when they look up to a kid like Luther.”
Another kid who looks up to a kid like Luther is Diane Sanders. She’s 12 years old, and she was at Shriners Children’s Hospital on Saturday when Burden came to visit.
Diane’s visitors had still been very limited due to COVID-19, and having Burden there — with the visit going as well as it did — meant the world.
“It made a very emotional impact,” Darren Sanders, Diane’s dad, said. “Because it showed her that these people that play sports aren’t just out there to make money and call it a day. The fact that he took time out of his schedule to drive wherever he had to drive to come out and visit with her and talk to her and be in contact with her, it really made her day.”
Diane was nervous heading into the visit. By the end of the conversation, she was chatting with Luther, playing catch with a football.