Homecoming traditions and celebrations will continue this year in creative and socially distanced ways, although some were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Homecoming parade has gone nationwide and virtual, as has the annual spirit rally. Canceled this year are the Greek house decorations, the Talent Show and the Step Show.
Here is a rundown of traditions that will still showcase the Homecoming spirit.
A nationwide parade
The Homecoming parade has been set up as a nationwide event for all alumni, according to the Mizzou Alumni Association.
From Oct. 1 through 31, MU alumni across the country can participate in the 5K run, walk or cycle from their home, about the length of the standard parade.
Register participation by Oct. 31 for a cost of $10, and each registrant will receive a Homecoming 5K race medallion. Net proceeds support the Mizzou Traditions Fund. Medals will be shipped beginning Nov. 1.
“We decided that if we can’t have a parade, we can have hundreds or thousands of ‘parade K’s’ around the country,” said Todd McCubbin, MU’s associate vice chancellor for alumni relations.
Homecoming royalty
Crowning the Homecoming royalty has been rescheduled to take place Saturday during the halftime show of the Missouri vs. Kentucky game. The game will begin at 3 p.m. on Faurot Field.
Black and gold decorations
Greek communities typically decorate their houses around campus, but McCubbin said that won’t happen this year.
Typically, fraternities and sororities craft extravagant house decorations using a method called pomping, pushing rolls of colorful tissue paper into chicken wire. This year COVID-19 regulations prevent that from happening.
“That’s one of the large-scale events that we couldn’t pull off this year unfortunately,” McCubbin said.
Instead, Campus Facilities is putting up traditional Homecoming spirit banners on the columns.
Blood driveThe MU Homecoming Blood Drive is one of the largest collegiate blood drives in the country, according to the Red Cross. This year, mini blood drives are being held at dozens of satellite locations in Missouri
Search for one in your area at RedCrossBlood.org. Submit a record of participation to the Mizzou Alumni Association by Oct. 31 for a chance to earn a prize.
Service projects
A service activity can also be performed during October. Service might include helping a neighbor, supporting a local animal shelter or writing a letter to a friend.
Record participation with the Mizzou Alumni Association by Oct. 31 for a chance to earn a prize.
Engagement seriesDuring the month of October, the Homecoming steering committee’s public relations team has been holding an original engagement series. Members of the team are interviewing local businesses and post the interviews on MU’s Homecoming Instagram page.
Homecoming cutoutsTiger fans who can’t make it to Saturday’s game against Kentucky have been able to have a presence inside Memorial Stadium.
For $50, they could purchase a Homecoming cutout to be installed inside the stadium. Proceeds benefit the Tiger Scholarship Fund and the Mizzou Alumni Association.
Orders were to be completed by Tuesday to ensure cutouts are in place for the game. Any cutouts submitted after that deadline will be installed before the next home game, Nov. 14 against Georgia.
Cutouts can be found in the lower level of Memorial Stadium for the duration of the season. They can be picked up at the end of the season in December.
Despite all the COVID-19 regulations, Todd McCubbin believes Homecoming at MU will still create a sense of community.
“We’re having to reimagine everything around Homecoming,” he said. “Our team’s put some time into it, and we’re hopeful that we can celebrate one of the best homecomings in the country, even though it’s going to be different.”
More information about Homecoming events can be found on the Mizzou Alumni Association website.