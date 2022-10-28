About a week before Missouri’s first game of the 2021 season, then-sophomore cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was told to take the field with Missouri’s starting defense.
Humble by nature, Abrams-Draine was surprised. He’d been putting in the work since permanently switching from receiver to cornerback the previous November. He had been the first one at practice and the last one to leave to get caught up on the fundamentals of playing cornerback, but he felt like his technique wasn’t there yet.
“I don’t think I had an outstanding fall camp that year,” Abrams-Draine said. “I was still messing up a little bit.”
This would be news to Missouri’s coaching staff at the time.
“I think he established, during fall camp, that he was the best defensive back we had on the team,” then-Missouri defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher said. “Corner, safety, nickel, didn’t matter.”
Ready or not, Abrams-Draine burst onto the scene as a sophomore, breaking up seven passes and intercepting three more. He’s followed it up with an even better 2022 thus far, breaking up eight passes in only five games.
It’s a stark turnaround for Abrams-Draine, who made headlines his freshman year only for fumbling two punts in the Tigers’ third game, against LSU. After that game, Abrams-Draine found himself wondering if he could do this, if he could play at the SEC level.
Two years later, he’s on his way to becoming an All-SEC cornerback with 4.3 speed, ball skills and versatility.
“They’d be crazy not to take the guy in the first round,” Fletcher said.
First one there
It was Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s idea to switch Abrams-Draine from receiver to corner in 2020, but he asked Abrams-Draine if he minded doing it before it became permanent.
“I asked him, ‘Was I gonna get on the field?’” Abrams-Draine said. “He said, ‘Yeah.’ So I was all for it.”
In the month between that exchange and his defensive debut, against Mississippi State, Abrams-Draine stayed after practice to get the “little steps” in his footwork right so he wouldn’t get beat off the line of scrimmage when he saw the field.
As a receiver, Abrams-Draine was used to looking back for the ball on every play instead of paying attention to his man. That was one of the most difficult technical adjustments.
“At first, I wasn’t good at press, because I didn’t have any technique,” Abrams-Draine said. “I was a little worried about somebody just beating me off the line easy and just catching a deep ball.”
The Mississippi State game came and went. Missouri lost, but Abrams-Draine thought he played fine. The Tigers played mostly man defense, and the Bulldogs didn’t throw to his side much. Abrams-Draine was just happy to be out there.
Then, the offseason began. Abrams-Draine went to work, and a new defensive coaching staff, headlined by Fletcher and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, started to get a sense of what they had in the young corner.
“You could kind of tell what was going to happen with him,” Fletcher said. “He was just competitive. He was very fluid in how he moved. … It was, ‘We’re moving him over here, so you guys can have him.’ I was like, ‘Thank you!’ It didn’t take long for us to recognize who he was.”
Because Abrams-Draine was always the first one on the field before spring practices, Fletcher and Wilks — who also coached cornerbacks — were able to do individual drills with him before the rest of the team got there. They worked on his feet, worked on his ability to play press coverage, working on getting in and out of transitions.
“He’s very instinctive,” Fletcher said. “He finds the ball easy. Transitions without any type of hesitation. I think it was just getting caught up with the fundamentals.”
With the switch to defense came a new playbook to learn, too. This was a process Abrams-Draine figured out how to streamline so he could be prepared for the Mississippi State game.
“It was difficult, because sometimes I didn’t know what was going on,” Abrams-Draine said. “But I just gave myself little clues about each play.”
He didn’t try to memorize each play in its entirety, at least not right away. Instead, he memorized which part of the call told him what he needed to do, and, for the time being, it was good enough.
“Say it was like a boundary blitz or something,” Abrams-Draine said. “And I just hear, like, ‘B.’ I’m like, ‘OK, if I’m not at the boundary, I’m not going. If I’m on the boundary, I am going.’”
Fletcher remembers Abrams-Draine’s meeting room habits helping him learn the rest of the playbook. Coaches would put players on the spot in meetings, and whenever Abrams-Draine was called upon, he’d rattle off everything he needed to know.
“He always commits himself,” Fletcher said. “He put the time into it. He asks questions in meetings. … I think the game comes easy to him, too.”
Whenever Abrams-Draine went home to Mobile, Alabama, during that offseason, he kept training. He ran receiver-versus-defensive back one-on-one drills with and against the players he knew from back home, including his best friend, Auburn cornerback DJ James.
“Our city’s small, so everybody knows everybody,” Abrams-Draine said. “We always train together.”
Abrams-Draine remembers some of the moments when he felt like he showed that he was still a work in progress in fall camp before the 2021 season. On one play, he tried to jam receiver Keke Chism, but he missed. Chism ran by him, while Abrams-Draine had to scramble to regain positioning, and the veteran wideout caught the pass.
“I just had to learn how to be lateral when I’m moving,” Abrams-Draine said, “making my feet and my hands and my eyes all work together when I’m trying to jam somebody off the line, so instead of just missing, I can really jam them and mess up their route.”
Plays when Abrams-Draine got beat were rare, though, according to Fletcher. He picked off passes routinely in practice and rarely had passes caught against him. Not only did they make the decision to start Abrams-Draine, Missouri was altering its defense to complement his skill set.
“It was just certain types of leverages that we would play with him,” Fletcher said, “just so he could see stuff even faster. He can see it either way. But he gave us the ability to play zone and it would look like man.”
That’s my quarterback
Freshman year of college wasn’t the first time Abrams-Draine switched positions, and he had much longer to prepare the second time around.
A little under a month passed between permanently moving to cornerback and playing in his first game at the position. When he became Spanish Fort (Alabama) High School’s starting quarterback two weeks into his senior season, he had a little under a week.
“We were struggling stopping folks defensively that year, as a team, and we needed to control the game a little more offensively instead of being a true, pure passing attack,” then-Spanish Fort coach Ben Blackmon said. “We needed to keep the ball out of the opponent’s hands, and the best way to do that was to snap it to our best player.”
Abrams-Draine had played quarterback on the JV team his freshman year, so he had some familiarity with the position, and he knew the offense well as a receiver. When Blackmon asked him to play quarterback for the varsity team, Abrams-Draine didn’t blink.
“He said, ‘Let’s go,’” Blackmon said. “‘I’ll do it.’ He was a great teammate. He would do whatever.”
Blackmon knew he had a special athlete in Abrams-Draine when he first saw him play as a freshman. His starting defense couldn’t cover a ninth-grade Abrams-Draine in practice. After football season ended that year, he watched Abrams-Draine throw on a basketball jersey and lead Spanish Fort to the state Final Four, becoming the MVP of the Elite Eight.
As a result, by the start of his senior year, Abrams-Draine was playing receiver, cornerback in certain situations, punt returner, and even punter. Yes, punter.
“People would not rush the punt when he had him back there,” Blackmon said. “They were scared he’d pull it down, make them miss and take off. He was the best player in Alabama.”
The “certain situations” when Abrams-Draine played corner were third-and-longs, when Blackmon would put his best athlete on the opponent’s best receiver. Spanish Fort’s defensive coordinator, Tony Stonicher, would ask Blackmon constantly to play him more on defense.
“Kris is a Division I corner,” Stonicher would argue.
“Yeah, but he’s my quarterback,” Blackmon would respond. “You’re not getting him.”
At quarterback, Abrams-Draine didn’t throw much, but Blackmon knew he was smart enough to make the right play if he did. He also trusted Abrams-Draine to make decisions based on reading the defense. That helped propel Spanish Fort through to the 6A Alabama state playoffs.
In the first round, Spanish Fort met Dothan High School, which took the Toros to overtime and almost ended their season with a field goal that missed as time expired in regulation. On the first play of overtime, Abrams-Draine was supposed to read the linebacker. If the linebacker went with the motioning running back, he would run a quarterback draw. If he stayed in the box, he would throw a swing pass out to the back.
The linebacker ran with the running back, and Abrams-Draine did the rest. Spanish Fort led by seven, but it had to finish the job.
Dothan got behind the chains on its ensuing possession, and on fourth-and-22 it called a play for receiver Jabre Barber, now a sophomore at Troy. Staring him in the eyes was none other than Abrams-Draine, who forced Barber into making a catch out of bounds.
“That kind of leapfrogged us into the playoffs, that one game right there,” Blackmon said. “That gave us so much more confidence.”
Two weeks later, in the state quarterfinals, Blackmon called a run-pass option on which Abrams-Draine was supposed to read the backside linebacker. If the linebacker crashed toward the line of scrimmage, Abrams-Draine was to throw it to the spot he vacated.
The linebacker blitzed, and Abrams-Draine pulled the ball down. He sidestepped the linebacker, made him miss and ran 70 yards for a touchdown.
“That’s how you know he’s not gonna put us in a bad situation,” Blackmon said. “And if he does, his athletic ability will get you out of it.”
Abrams-Draine led Spanish Fort to the state championship against Oxford High School, but he missed the final two drives becuase of injury, and Oxford won 14-13. Blackmon believes the 2019 Toros would have been state champions if Abrams-Draine had stayed healthy.
“He’s the kind of kid, as a high school coach, when the game was on the line, I wanted the ball in his hands,” Blackmon said.
‘He’s just got it’
Abrams-Draine first picked off a pass in a college game against Southeast Missouri State. His job in Missouri’s Cover 3 defense was to guard the flat, but he recognized a wheel route coming from SEMO’s slot receiver. Abrams-Draine stayed over the top, leaped and made the catch.
“When I caught that first one, my confidence went up,” Abrams-Draine said. “I was playing good ever since.”
Since switching to corner, Abrams-Draine has been ahead of the game when it comes to identifying and reacting to offensive tactics like that wheel route, and neither he nor Fletcher think that’s a coincidence: Playing offense for years has given Abrams-Draine an advantage.
“He understands when guys are sinking their hips,” Fletcher said. “He can drop his weight and sink his hips as well. It helps him when it’s time to transition and be able to change, because he can run. He’s probably one of the fastest young men on that team.”
“It helped me learn the game of football,” Abrams-Draine said. “When you’re at quarterback, you have to run the show, basically. I see the quarterback look, and I know he wants to look at us. So I’ll probably just change my alignment so he can see me, then I move before he snaps the ball and stuff like that. Messing with his head.”
Early in spring practice in 2021, Abrams-Draine started making plays on defense. Too many plays. The offensive players started to get suspicious.
“‘He knows the plays,‘” Fletcher remembers them saying. “I was like, ‘Oh, he don’t know the plays. He’s just got it.’”