This weekend in Gainesville, Florida, Missouri’s defense will face a quarterback unlike anything it’s seen or will see this season.
“He’s the closest thing, probably, to Cam Newton since Cam Newton in college football,” MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker said.
Baker was talking about Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who, incidentally, made his college football debut against Missouri a little less than two years ago, when he ran the ball three times for 15 yards in a 41-17 Gators win.
Many NFL Draft evaluators view Richardson, a redshirt sophomore, as a first-round talent because of his rare combination of size, speed and arm strength. He’ll look for his fourth win of his first full season as a starter when Missouri takes on Florida at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday on ESPNU.
Jacob Infante, a lead draft analyst at the SB Nation website Windy City Gridiron and an editor at The 33rd Team, doesn’t have as high a grade on Richardson as most; he has him as a Day 2 prospect. However, he sees why many are high on Richardson’s potential.
“You see a lot of mobile quarterbacks at the collegiate level, but very rarely do they have that trifecta of size, arm talent and mobility,” Infante said. “Usually, they have one of those things or they have two of those things, but they’re lacking in the other. ... Those are the three big physical traits that teams look for at the quarterback position, and Richardson has all those in spades.”
Standing at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, Richardson can run with the best of them, and according to Ty’Ron Hopper, the man on Missouri’s team who knows Richardson best after spending the past three seasons with the Gators, the quarterback has some “wiggle” to him, too. That shows up on tape. Richardson has carried the ball 42 times for 241 yards so far this season.
However, 106 of those yards came in a Week 1 upset win over Utah. Teams have adjusted to Richardson in the weeks since.
Richardson puts as much zip on the ball as any quarterback Missouri will face. The ball shoots out of his hand at the intended receiver, and he has enough arm talent to keep the velocity up despite throwing from multiple arm angles and with a quick release. But in terms of reading the field as a passer, he has a long way to go.
“If he looks past his first read, he’s looked kind of lost at times,” Infante said. “He has a tendency to stare down his first target for way too long, and the defense can easily telegraph what he’s doing.”
So, what can defenses — specifically Missouri’s defense — do to stop Richardson?
Up front, staying in rush lanes and maintaining gap integrity will be crucial. Missouri’s defensive linemen have proved they can get to the quarterback without creating lanes for him to run through.
“It’s just (homing) in on gap integrity,” defensive tackle Kristian Williams said, “being able to trust one another, that this person beside me will control his gap, so the quarterback won’t be able to float out of the pocket through this specific gap.”
Darius Robinson compared the pocket to a well, one that the Tigers have to keep Richardson inside.
“You know a guy like that, who has tremendous speed and whatnot, you just don’t wanna let him get out of the well,” Robinson said. “It’s really just keeping him inside and just keep rushing. And give good effort when you’re rushing, because you never know — you might catch him out the side real quick. But as long as we keep him in the well and make him a passer, I’m really excited for that.”
The trust that Williams talked about also applies to Missouri’s defensive ends staying home when Florida runs its zone reads. Against Utah in particular, Richardson gashed the defense on keepers. The defensive end often bit too hard on a run fake, and before he knew it, Richardson was already 10 yards down the field with the ball.
If Isaiah McGuire, Trajan Jeffcoat and company trust that the other five or six in-the-box defenders can handle the inside run and focus on the quarterback when he threatens to tuck it and run, that takes out a big portion of Florida’s offense.
Another way Missouri can keep Richardson in check is by using a quarterback spy — a player who neither covers nor blitzes, whose only job is to follow the quarterback.
“I think that Kentucky especially did a very good job of limiting him, but when I watched the Tennessee game, I think that having a quarterback spy is going to be very effective when stopping him,” Infante said. “He’s shown that he can look for his one receiver to get open. If he doesn’t, then more often than not, he takes off running.”
Baker used safety Jaylon Carlies as a quarterback spy a few times against Auburn. It worked, with Carlies picking up a “sack” in which he followed quarterback Robby Ashford and forced him out of bounds. Carlies is arguably the fastest player on Missouri’s defense, and he stands at 6-3, 219, making him an ideal fit for the role.
“Using my eyes and also trusting my speed, just knowing I’m one of the fastest guys out there,” Carlies said when asked what the keys to being a quarterback spy are. “Just knowing that nobody most likely will be able to outrun me or get to the edge before me, just using that kind of keeps everybody in front of me.”
With a quarterback like Richardson, though, it’s entirely possible to do everything right — control every gap, cover the first read, even use a quarterback spy — and it still doesn’t work. Richardson’s size and shiftiness allow him to break tackles and make plays anyway.
Missouri is confident it can handle him, though. Carlies and Hopper have the size and speed to tackle Richardson, as do both of those at the star position, Martez Manuel and Daylan Carnell (Baker said he might start moving Carnell to more spots, calling him a “weapon”).
The defensive line is relentless and has enough to get it done, too.
“Small, little ankle tackles on running backs and stuff, it’s not the same with a bigger quarterback,” Robinson said. “Really, just focusing on drills and practice as far as near-hip, running your feet, everyone run to the ball and just get him on the ground.”
If Missouri can shut Richardson down, it would prove to the rest of the SEC what Baker already believes: Georgia didn’t have an off week, the Tigers’ defense is just that good.