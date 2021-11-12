It started with a conversation.
A teenage Akayleb Evans was frustrated with what he saw as a lack of opportunities to help people. His upbringing had instilled in him a desire to give back, especially in his hometown of McKinney, Texas, but he didn’t think he had the resources to do what he wanted to. He told his mother, Nita Evans, as much.
Nita suggested he start small. Maybe he couldn’t do as much as he’ll be able to someday — he hopes — in the NFL, but he could get a start in high school and grow from there.
The two laid the groundwork for the Akayleb Evans Foundation that day in 2017. It was before Evans went off to play college football at Tulsa, and the idea behind the initiative was simple: Each time Evans came home from school, for Thanksgiving, in the offseason, he would do something to help people in McKinney, a Dallas suburb with a population just under 200,000.
The foundation has expanded in the years since, just as Nita had forecast. Evans, too, has broadened the scope of the way he helps people, both in McKinney and Tulsa, where, before transferring to Missouri ahead of this season, he left a legacy that will far outlast any of his contributions on the field.
When Marcus Shavers became McKinney High School’s football coach in 2018, one of the first people who reached out to him was Nita Evans. She introduced herself and told him about her son’s endeavors, but there was a larger point to the call.
“I just want to let you know, my son’s graduated from here, but if there’s ever anything we can do to help, let me know,” she told him.
Shavers eventually met Akayleb Evans in person. Along with his regular foundation work, Evans typically visits with the McKinney football team, takes questions and makes himself available for anyone who wants to learn from him.
That aspect has stayed consistent. Last spring, the foundation donated $100 in gift cards to the staff of a local urgent care facility, the same one Evans used to go to if he got hurt playing football as a kid.
More recently, he started a scholarship through the foundation. Paid for out of pocket by Evans and Nita, it goes annually to a player at McKinney who both excels on the field and has a strong track record of community service.
“I saw a lot of kids that had ability like I did in terms of sports, but maybe they didn’t have the foundation at home like I do,” Evans said. “I have really great parents and a really great support system, but not everybody has that. And that’s something I had to realize, and I felt like it was a responsibility to me to give back as much as I could, do as much as I could and help those guys.”
Evans doesn’t do things halfway. In high school, his team had regular community service outings, and he attended all of them, but he started his foundation because he wanted to make a bigger difference. He could have stayed at Tulsa but transferred in part because he wants to get his masters degree in sport management, a program Tulsa doesn’t offer.
At McKinney, he regularly practiced on his own time, doing footwork drills, backpedaling, anything he could do by himself.
“I can assume what Akayleb is doing on a daily basis, and I’d probably be correct,” Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul said. “And that is working on his hands. That is being in the training room if he needs to be in there. That’s being in the weight room if he needs to be in there. That’s doing mobility if he needs to be doing that. That’s just working on his feet, whether it’s just a series of redundant steps over and over and over again, but he’s gonna perfect that craft.”
Evans and Paul met on a recruiting visit before either committed to Tulsa and became teammates in 2017. Like Evans, Paul had his own goals off the field. As a freshman, he made it his mission to break any stereotypes of athletes being singularly focused.
“You think, ‘You’re a football player. That’s all you do. That’s your identity,’” he said. “You don’t really acknowledge any intersectionality that lies there, and there is a lot. You’re not just a football player, and there’s a lot of different things that you can do. If you have certain passions, you should follow them.”
As sophomores in January of 2019, Evans, Paul and defensive end Deven Lamp went to the Black Student-Athlete Summit in Austin, Texas. There, Evans and his mom presented about his foundation, and representatives from other schools discussed the outlets they have for Black student-athletes. Many were involved in student groups for people of color. Tulsa didn’t sponsor anything similar.
Evans, Paul and Lamp got back to their hotel that night and turned their attention to what other schools had and Tulsa lacked.
“I know we have something like that, but we don’t really do much with it,” Paul remembers one of them saying.
That night, they developed a plan to make the organization more visible at Tulsa.
“We just figured, ‘Why not us?’” Lamp said.
The Black Men’s Initiative at Tulsa was founded in 2014 as an unofficial student group. A month after the summit, Evans, Paul, Lamp and two other football players waded through the bureaucracy to make it an officially chartered organization.
Like Evans’ foundation, it started small. The biweekly meetings served as almost a therapy group for Black men. Any subject, whether it was a social issue or just something going on in a member’s life, was fair game for discussion.
Just more than 6% of the student population at Tulsa is Black, as are the majority of student-athletes.
“It’s pretty safe to say that outside of the field, the track, the court, outside of athletics, you don’t really see much of yourself on campus,” Paul said. “And so at times that can be a little bit draining, right? You don’t really see representation, and so it’s just not the same experience as everyone else, and so you need to provide safe spaces for people who look like you to come together and discuss some things, whether it’s issues you want to conquer or things that you’re seeing on campus or good things.”
Evans’ community service work continued throughout the process. Before the summit, he, Paul and Lamp spent a day at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma packing boxes full of food.
Before this season at Missouri, Evans said one of his goals was to be a leader in a young Tigers secondary. He’s been one at every level he’s played, but his style is much more to set an example than bark an order. It was how he led on the field in high school, where he never missed a practice or offseason workout, and it extended to his community service in college.
“It definitely inspired me, just speaking for myself, because seeing a guy like that on your team and seeing that it’s definitely bigger than football with him, it definitely inspired me to pursue things off the field as well in that manner,” Lamp said. “Just seeing a guy like that you know genuinely cares about people regardless of whether he knows them or not, it definitely kind of opens your eye to what type of person he is.”
Evans has been one of the few steadying forces of a shaky Missouri defense, playing in every game and posting 22 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. Next up, he hopes, is the NFL.
Beyond the obvious prestige, flashy benefits and high salary making the NFL would entail, it would also give Evans something he has wanted since his high school days: increased ability to help. He could expand his foundation and reach more people.
“I feel like if you have a platform, you’ve gotta be able to use that in a positive way,” he said.
“From what I’ve known (about) Akayleb, that’s exactly who he is,” Lamp said. “He’s a giving person. He genuinely cares about people, and I think that’s what always separated him compared to other guys. You come across a lot of guys who, they’re so focused in on football, they forget we’re influencers outside of football as well. And I think Akayleb, he definitely embraces his role, and it’s bigger than football for him.”