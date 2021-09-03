In football’s offseason, when stadiums across the nation are expected to sit silently, waiting in grandiose anticipation of the fall, Memorial Stadium was anything but.
Instead, it served above and beyond its duty as home base to Missouri football fans. Its purpose was greater than hosting gridiron gatherings.
More than 35,000 people received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Memorial Stadium, according to a spokesperson for MU Health Care. That’s more than half of Missouri’s cumulative attendance in the 2020 season, when 67,110 people watched its six home games.
On April 4 alone, 8,649 people received a shot, which is approximately 80% of the total number of people that attended the Tigers’ home finale against Georgia. Between March and June, 71,121 vaccines were administered inside Memorial Stadium’s walls — a number greater than the quantity of seats in the stadium.
Now, because one hand fed the other, those seats can fill again.
But at times in the past 12 months, it was a surprise Memorial Stadium hosted fans at all.
When Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz walked onto the sideline for his first game in charge of the Tigers against Alabama on Sept. 26, he was welcomed by 11,738 people in the stands — approximately 18.7% of the stadium’s capacity, according to Missouri’s game book.
Admission to Memorial Stadium never surpassed the Week 1 number. Ahead of the season, in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines, Memorial Stadium’s capacity had been set to a 25% maximum.
Now Year 2 of the Drinkwitz era looms, and attendance restrictions are — by all metrics in Missouri — a memory of the recent past. The university has given the green light to welcome fans back to Memorial Stadium, no holds barred, for what will be the first time in 645 days.
The contrast to a regular year in the interim could not have been more stark.
When the stadium was expected to be abuzz with adorning fans between September and December, it settled for what it could get.
And then, as MU’s call to action — “Pack the Zou” — sounded out in the spring, encouraging Tiger fans to commit to a new-look Missouri team by purchasing season tickets, single-game tickets, any and all for a brimming stadium, Memorial Stadium was uncharacteristically teeming.
And it wasn’t the stands, the bleachers or the boxes, but the entrances, elevators and suites.
Instead of black-and-gold clad Missouri supporters, it was volunteers and MU Health Care employees.
No tickets, roster sheets or game programs were carried into the grounds, but appointment slips into a makeshift ward.
A second straight season of uncertainty inched closer, but work was being done to mitigate the risks.
And it took a village.
Athena Bouras, site manager; Jeanette Linebaugh, director of nursing for ambulatory clinic; and Tom Greenlee, retail pharmacy manager, were three of the instrumental people in putting the drive together and seeing to thousands in the local community and beyond receiving their vaccines.
Between the three, their responsibilities included procuring enough vaccines for the drive, staffing, training and education, patient safety and accessibility, both on site and online.
“Working for that main goal, at that time it was to get as many folks as we could vaccinated, ‘shots in arms,’ as Tom (Greenlee) likes to say,” Linebaugh said. “I feel like that overall collaboration served our community.”
As of Sunday, 56%, or 100,995 people, in Boone County have received at least one shot of the vaccine, according to the Missouri government website.
MU Health Care’s haul at Memorial represents more than 1% of people who have received at least one dose in Missouri.
“I think it did allow us to serve a large portion of the community, so that kind of does feed into that if our patients and our community are vaccinated, they can feel safer about being around others,” Bouras said.
But just 51.6% of people in Missouri have at least one dose. A mask mandate was struck down in Columbia on Aug. 9 at a city council meeting. The work that went into making a football season possible in an offseason dedicated to healing and safeguarding lies in jeopardy of intermittent and frequently spiking case numbers.
Questions, unsurprisingly, linger.
Is the season still in jeopardy? How likely are stadium restrictions still? Was it all in vain?
There is, most pressingly, a public health concern with a return to full stadiums.
Some schools have been proactive. LSU announced in a news release that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of kickoff would be required to attend its home games. MU’s Week 4 opponent, Boston College, did the same.
Missouri currently has no such plans in place for Memorial Stadium.
“I think we’re all kind of waiting to see what the future looks like,” Drinkwitz said. “I sure hope it’s a sold-out Faurot Field, and everybody is vaccinated, or if they’re not vaccinated, they’re wearing a mask so that we can protect our neighbor.”
And that ties to the second concern: a football one.
The SEC hasn’t minced words. The consequences for running afoul of its rules in the 2021 season, which state teams that fail to reach an 85% vaccination rate will receive less leniency should players and coaches test positive, could prove severe.
In the emergence of an outbreak, games are far less likely to be postponed than in the lenient, all-in-this-together 2020 season, when all involved scrambled to make sense of a year unlike any other. Now, in the case of spikes in positive virus cases, potentially season-wrecking game forfeitures could be issued.
There’s a reason Drinkwitz, along with several other coaches, called vaccinations a “competitive advantage.” Reduced risk of outbreaks could be the difference between playing and losing without ever setting foot on the field.
So Drinkwitz’s message on his players getting vaccinated was clear during the offseason.
“We don’t hope around here, man, we expect,” he said Aug. 6.
Fifteen days earlier at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, Drinkwitz faced the vaccination question for the first time.
“I don’t believe it’s a personal choice,” he said, issuing his support for getting vaccinated. “It is a personal choice, but it has consequences, just like any action you have has consequences.”
And his unambiguous messaging may have gone a long way to aiding the mission.
Missouri players were comparatively late to the game. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said Aug. 8 that the Bulldogs were 100% vaccinated. Alabama titan Nick Saban said Aug. 18 all but one of his players were vaccinated. LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a release Aug. 24 that 99.1% of its players were vaccinated.
Although he couldn’t give an exact number, Drinkwitz said Aug. 25 that between players and coaches, his team had to be above the all-important 85% mark. He said that 98% of MU’s coaching staff was fully vaccinated. That was not the case at the beginning of fall camp, and though it’s still short of some of the Tigers’ SEC rivals, they have procured a safety net.
Drinkwitz has spearheaded the efforts on his end. In the community, it was the likes of Bouras, Linebaugh and Greenlee.
And that hasn’t gone unnoticed to the former.
“It’s the opportunity to play,” Drinkwitz said. “And I think the opportunity to play this game in front of passionate fans, represent the entire state of Missouri, is a pretty special opportunity. Add on the fact that (Memorial Stadium) was a place for public health, yeah, I think that’s pretty cool.”
With Missouri’s first drive of the season fast approaching, MU Health Care is looking for a game-saving two-minute drill. The frequency of mass clinics has declined, numbers dwindled and percentages still hover near the 50% mark in the county and state.
Memorial Stadium’s service has ended, and it will return to its primary role: a place for people to watch football.
But the group of people that helped organize the drive that administered 71,121 vaccines in the spring?
They will do it again.
Bouras said that patients can now get vaccinated at their primary care clinics or at pharmacies, and that MU Health Care will also administer vaccines “at the former outpatient surgery center, right behind the women’s and children’s hospital off of Keene Street.”
“I think it’s not just about the ability for us all to get back to watching football games,” Greenlee said. “I think it’s also the ability for us to congregate as members of the community, whether it be at church, whether it be concerts, sporting events, you know, whatever these gatherings are that we were all really starting to miss with all these COVID restrictions. I think that the healthcare side of this is also the people side of this, and the health side of it.”