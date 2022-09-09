Kansas State welcomes Missouri in the first Power Five test for both programs this season, but as the contest offers further evaluation of talent, it also marks a rematch of a rivalry dating back to 1909.
Saturday’s game snaps an 11-year drought of a former Big 12 rivalry that went dormant following Missouri’s move to the Southeastern Conference in 2012. In the time apart, both programs have seen highs and lows but have missed traditions from previous encounters.
Kansas State won the last meeting 24-17 on Oct. 8, 2011, in Manhattan, Kansas. The slate looked different. The Wildcats entered the game ranked No. 20, and the Tigers were middling around a .500 record.
But as Missouri football crosses the Kansas border for the first time in a decade, a former Wildcat couldn’t help but reminisce on playing against the Tigers at Memorial Stadium nearly 15 years ago.
John Urban played two seasons for Kansas State. As a kicker, he attempted and made one extra point. But other than that, Urban didn’t leave a huge mark on the program.
Seeing most of the action from the sidelines, Urban took in the energy and heckling from opposing teams when Kansas State played on the road. And as he admired the rivalry between his alma mater and Missouri, he noted the energy of the fans at Memorial Stadium was like no other.
“It was always a tough rivalry, especially when we played at Missouri,” Urban said. “Their fans were pretty rambunctious, we’ll just say. We always knew when we were going to Missouri because we were reminded about the last trips in how it was a contentious environment.”
As a player, Urban remembers more of the game experiences at Memorial Stadium rather than in Manhattan. In Urban’s eyes, playing in Columbia heightened the rivalry — which he believed both sides respected, unlike the Kansas-Missouri rivalry that comes with more hatred.
“My biggest memories as a player were playing there because their fans were so rowdy and raucous,” Urban said. “And a lot of times, we had to keep our helmets on the sideline because they would be throwing some things at us.”
Following a rout of South Dakota last week, Kansas State fans are getting a different look with an SEC opponent entering Manhattan. For Urban, having a regional rivalry return means more to the history of both programs.
Urban described the atmosphere and fan base of Kansas State as inviting, adding how opposing fans always remark on the Wildcat faithful as respectful. With a strengthened program on the rise, he described it as going from “rags to riches.”
“It is such a fun and invigorating environment,” Urban said regarding Bill Snyder Family Stadium. “A lot of times, I’ll go down on the field and just look up and see the fan base and how they’re all smiling, they’re all loud, they’re all cheering and they’re all doing the Wabash Cannonball.”
The atmosphere around Manhattan heading into Saturday has the same energy: an overlooked Big 12 program wanting to further make a statement by downing an SEC school.
There have been high expectations at Kansas State the past three years as a result of beating Oklahoma multiple times. And Missouri’s entry isn’t anything different. Many in Manhattan believe the Wildcats will leave Saturday victorious.
Urban sees Kansas State as an underdog program competing for coverage with Kansas and also being on the less attractive end of the Big 12. Missouri has the advantage of not competing with another school in-state, and although the game might not draw the most attention, the revived rivalry matters to the Wildcats.
“Even if it’s not big in the world, it is big (to us) because it’s just the word Missouri and the team is Missouri,” Urban said.
The college football landscape is ever-changing. In the past year, the SEC has nabbed two teams from the Big 12. The Big Ten is expected to gain two others. But in the history of the sport, rivalries and traditions have driven the importance of playing.
“Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, we’re not playing for the national championship,” Urban said. “We’re usually not in the College Football Playoff. So to me, I think regional rivalries are a huge thing for the sport, let alone for that state and for the economies of the region.”
The agreement between Missouri and Kansas State is a home-and-home, and for the future and preservation of tradition, Urban thinks it will better a rivalry between the two schools, even adding the idea of playing at Arrowhead Stadium.
“Missouri fans, obviously, will travel to Manhattan,” Urban said. “I think reciprocation of them going back and spending their money in Columbia and going to that game is important. I think it should be an every year type of thing with certain regional schools.”
Missouri will host Kansas State next season for the first time since 2010.
There are no reported future discussions between the two programs to expand the calendar, but MU coach Eli Drinkwitz talked about the importance of rivalries Wednesday on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference.
“I enjoy playing regional rivalries,” Drinkwitz said. “I think that’s what college football was built on. And the more and more things change, the more and more we’re going to need to get back to the roots of the game, which is playing your regional rivals and making sure that the fan bases have bragging rights and continue to develop the passion of the fan base.”
Kansas City is a battleground for recruiting between the two programs, especially with Joshua Manning flipping his commitment to Missouri this past summer.
“We’ve been in multiple battles over the past three years over kids, and this is a way to kind of help one way or the other,” Drinkwitz said. “I like this game a lot.”
Kansas State expects a full house Saturday. And as a rivalry recommences, both programs are not only fighting for a win, but also for bragging rights and the future of their respective rosters.