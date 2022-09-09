Kansas State welcomes Missouri in the first Power Five test for both programs this season, but as the contest offers further evaluation of talent, it also marks a rematch of a rivalry dating back to 1909.

Saturday’s game snaps an 11-year drought of a former Big 12 rivalry that went dormant following Missouri’s move to the Southeastern Conference in 2012. In the time apart, both programs have seen highs and lows but have missed traditions from previous encounters.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you