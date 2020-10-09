Leadership and service have molded MU safety Manuel

When Martez Manuel wrapped his arms around patients at an infirmary in Jamaica, he wasn’t drawing on any tackling lessons. Instead, he was reaching from his heart.
Manuel went on a mission trip before his senior year of high school with members of Cor, a Columbia-based organization that empowers male student-athletes. He read the Bible to the patients, and as he sat at their bedsides, he held their hands and cried with them.
“It was really impressive to watch him just sit with someone who was, in a sense, just dying and for Martez (to) hold their hand and just love on them,” Cor co-director Angie Azzanni said. “It drew me to tears in that moment.”
The people Manuel visited in the infirmary that summer rarely saw their families, and many had mental or physical disabilities. Manuel and his peers on the Won by One To Jamaica mission trip were likely their only visitors for a few weeks. Inside, small beds were spaced only a few feet apart, and conditions were far bleaker than a hospital in the United States.
In his brief time at the infirmary, Manuel befriended a man named Eli, whose family had dropped him off 45 years earlier. Eli told Manuel that after that day, he never saw his family again.
“The trip was super humbling and just (the most) real trip I’ve ever taken,” Manuel said. “The people there had (so) little, yet they had no shame about it. They were all just happy with what they had. Their houses were the size of closets and they had eight kids, and they’re just happy.”
Manuel also helped build houses and played with elementary school children on the trip, but Azzanni said she most noticed how he wanted to learn.
“I watched him observe a lot about their lifestyle and then have conversations and relate to them on a human level,” Azzanni said. “He wasn’t going in looking down on anyone or looking at their lifestyle; he was impressed by them.”
Oftentimes, the coordinators of the trip would warn students that the infirmary could be overwhelming, and some would hold back. But not Manuel.
“I wish more people had the opportunity to see that part of Martez, because that’s the side that I think is so beautiful, so humble and compassionate,” Azzanni said. “I think that side of Martez isn’t seen when you’re watching Martez tackle a huge Alabama or Tennessee player.”
The Manuel that Missouri fans see starting at safety as a sophomore has developed into a team leader both on the football field and in his hometown.
“My parents taught me as a young kid to speak up for what I think is right,” Manuel said. “Even as a sophomore like me, just being a true role model for your teammates, for the underclassmen and just for your community is something I try to model myself and do.”
Back in March, around the time Missouri shut down spring practice because of COVID-19, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters met with Manuel to discuss his goals.
Manuel wanted to earn the respect and trust of his coaches and teammates. As someone who had been in leadership roles throughout his upbringing, being an underclassman was an adjustment.
He wanted to find his voice on the Missouri football team.
After the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people earlier this year, Manuel invited some of his teammates to join him at a protest in Jefferson City. Many coaches and players attended, but the Columbia native wanted to organize an event in his city.
“(I wanted to show that) Mizzou isn’t this cut-off campus,” Manuel told the Missourian in June. “We’re standing with the community too. This is mine. These are my people too.”
He approached Drinkwitz with an idea: to organize a march from the MU columns to the Boone County Courthouse. Manuel wasn’t seeking permission from Drinkwitz, but wanted the team’s support.
Despite Manuel’s initial worry that none of his teammates would join him, the idea was met with widespread support. Almost every football player and coach at Missouri walked beside him June 3.
“One thing the coaches always say is, ‘You don’t have to be a senior to be a leader on the team,’” senior defensive lineman Chris Turner said in June. “I’m extremely proud of Martez for making a stand, trying to have a voice and do something in his own community. I’m proud of him for wanting to make a change here and starting here.”
At the courthouse, the team knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that a white police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck. After the march, more than 50 players registered to vote, including Manuel.
“It was a powerful moment for me that changed me,” Drinkwitz said in June.
The march wasn’t the first time that Manuel brought his football team closer. During his sophomore year of high school, prejudice and political differences tore the team apart, Manuel said. That next summer, he and a few of his teammates met once a week to discuss changing the culture of the program. They established rules about respecting each other’s different backgrounds and identities. The next season, Rock Bridge went 9-1, led by Manuel and first-year coach Van Vanatta.
When Manuel was a senior, his high school career nearly ended in the third quarter of a blowout victory.
In Rock Bridge’s first-round playoff matchup against Francis Howell Central, Manuel was playing special teams on the kickoff unit. He raced after a squib kick and collided helmet-to-helmet with the kick returner. He was ejected for targeting, and the play warranted a one-game suspension.
In a meeting with Vanatta after the game, Manuel broke down. But Vanatta told him he had a choice, one that would define his character. He could either close himself off and turn his focus to his collegiate aspirations, or he could lead his teammates through the postseason.
“I’ll tell you what, that week of practice he was flying around,” Vanatta said. “He was running the scout team quarterback because (the next opponent) had a running quarterback. I will never forget that moment with him during that week, because it showed just what kind of leader, what kind of person and what kind of character he had.”
Rock Bridge won its next game to stay alive in the playoffs, and Manuel’s season wasn’t over. Although the Bruins lost the following week, Vanatta hasn’t forgotten Manuel’s leadership.
“I think that’s what got us to the next week,” Vanatta said.
Manuel wasn’t always a game-changer on Rock Bridge’s defense. When Vanatta took over at Rock Bridge before Manuel’s junior year, Manuel saw little playing time at cornerback and safety. Vanatta saw Manuel’s technique and drive in his limited action and wondered, “Why isn’t a kid like this on the football field?”
Vanatta saw an opportunity for Manuel to start at safety, and Manuel accepted the challenge.
“His athletic ability was just phenomenal,” Vanatta said. “He just continued to get better and better.”
But Power Five schools weren’t rushing to Vanatta’s door to recruit Manuel until the end of his junior year, and it wasn’t even football that got their attention.
At the Eastern Relays track and field meet in Louisville, Kentucky, college football coaches from around the country watched other recruits compete. But when Manuel won the 110-meter hurdles and his time ranked No. 79 nationally, coaches took notice.
Michigan State, Iowa State and Missouri each offered Manuel a scholarship within the next two weeks. Manuel decided to stay home.
Coincidentally, the same penalty that nearly ended Manuel’s senior year on an ejection brought him his first major collegiate action. He replaced Tyree Gillespie after the starting safety was ejected for targeting in the second half against Vanderbilt last season.
Manuel recorded one tackle in the upset loss, but with Gillespie out for the first half in the next game against Kentucky, Manuel earned his first start. Missouri’s defense struggled against the Wildcats, allowing nearly 300 rushing yards in the pouring rain, and Manuel again finished with just one tackle. The return of Gillespie in the second half ended the freshman’s brief time as a starting safety.
This offseason, with Missouri returning two of the Southeastern Conference’s top safeties, Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe, Manuel moved to strong safety. The position plays closer to the line of scrimmage than the other two deep safeties and focuses more on guarding the tight end and stopping the run.
Walters said it’s easy for younger players at that position to try and do too much in their first game, but Manuel stayed disciplined. In Missouri’s opener against No. 2 Alabama, he recorded 3.5 tackles for loss, more than any player on the field that night.
“I expected nothing less from him, to come out there and showcase his skills on the biggest stage,” senior linebacker and captain Nick Bolton said following the loss. “I’m proud of what he’s done, and I feel like he still has a lot of room to grow.”
But the Manuel who had back-to-back tackles for loss against former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders isn’t the one he wants people to remember. It’s the Manuel who watched younger brother Makaleb, a Rock Bridge freshman football player, from the sidelines the night before and stayed to take pictures with him afterward.
“I think that if you want to know Martez Manuel, that’s who he is,” Azzanni said. “He’s a giver, he’s compassionate, he’s loyal. I got to witness that in Jamaica, but I also get to see that in so many little areas back home. As Martez grows into the man that he is, I think others are going to get to see that.”