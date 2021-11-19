As an 11-year-old, Kris Abrams-Draine showed glimpses of the duality of the on-the-field and off-the-field personas that he would show for years to come. It happened while playing for a traveling youth team, the Mobile Panthers, at halftime during a game in Tennessee.
After underperforming during the first period, the Panthers needed a spark from somewhere. Abrams-Draine stepped up to encourage them. His coach, Drew Thomas, said that was the catalyst the team needed, because Abrams-Draine speaks so infrequently.
So his teammates listened, and then they responded with a game-winning second half.
Those who have closely followed Abrams-Draine’s Missouri career may only know the shy persona he has postgame, as a man of few words.
The people that know him understand that goes out the window when it’s game time.
“He’s quiet, but, man, when I tell you he’s competitive,” Thomas said. ... “His words are quiet, but his gameplay is loud.”
Thomas said Abrams-Draine is like a local celebrity in Spanish Fort, Alabama. He guided his high school football team as the quarterback to a state championship game as a senior. His head coach in high school, Ben Blackmon, said he knew he had a special player when Abrams-Draine was a freshman.
Blackmon’s faith in his player was repaid by the time the two parted ways.
In the Alabama Class 6A state semifinal game in 2019 against Opelika, Blackmon called a run-pass option, but the opposition blitzed. Abrams-Draine read the play, pulled the ball down and took off running. Blackmon said he went about 60 yards for what turned out to be the game-winner.
But he didn’t do all that much celebrating. Blackmon said he handed him some water, and then Abrams-Draine turned around to get ready to play at corner on the next play.
“He is quiet. At first you may think he’s shy, timid or whatever, but it’s really not. That’s just him; he’s just quiet,” Blackmon said. “When he gets on the field, that’s his launching spot. That’s when he feels the most comfortable.”
Abrams-Draine has been an unexpected bright spot on the Missouri defense since switching from wide receiver to defensive back between his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
But his success in the transition has only been unexpected to those who don’t know him.
Abrams-Draine is used to being deployed in a versatile manner for the teams for which he’s played. In high school, Blackmon said he used him at quarterback, wide receiver, corner, as a punt returner and as a punter. He said he could play Abrams-Draine anywhere except in the trenches or at linebacker.
He did it because it worked.
Blackmon recalls a game against Wetumpka in which Abrams-Draine ran for a touchdown while playing QB and on the very next possession picked off the opposition and returned it for six.
Facing a different direction this season for Missouri hasn’t been a problem, either. Abrams-Draine has three interceptions, trailing only Jaylon Carlies for the Tigers, and he co-leads the team in pass breakups with six, which is tied with Akayleb Evans.
But despite all the success, he’s remained a man of few words.
After picking up the first interception of his college career against Southeast Missouri, he said he had to just make a play on the ball and that everyone was just doing their job. Following a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Tennessee, he said everyone on the field except him was responsible.
It’s always been that way off the field. Thomas said he wasn’t the type of kid who had “Hollywood” in him.
But something about his personality changes when he’s in a competitive frame of mind and playing.
It happened when he was young.
“There’s this switch of the competition,” Blackmon said. “He loves to compete. He believes in his abilities. The competition just brings out the fierce. He’s such a fierce competitor, it brings it out in him.”
And it’s happening in college, too.
“He’s got a lot of dog in him,” Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “He talks a lot of trash and he competes in practice, and he gets out to those guys even on the scout team. He doesn’t like them catching the ball on him.
“He has a very quiet demeanor when he’s off the field but he’s pretty aggressive when he’s out there.”
The player in him is loud ... and getting louder as he collects more and more reps in a Missouri uniform. While the Tigers’ defense has often struggled in the 2021 season, Abrams-Draine has consistently produced.
His old coaches saw his run of good form coming from miles away. So what if it isn’t at wideout? His work ethic has stayed the same as it was in high school, as has his knowledge and understanding of the game no matter what side of the ball he plays on now. That doesn’t go away.
Blackmon said he’s the most dynamic athlete he’s worked with in his 22 years of coaching. Thomas — who has coached players like former San Francisco 49ers safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt and Oregon cornerback DJ James — said he’s one of the top three players with which he’s ever worked.
“Kris is one of those kids — you don’t see them,” Thomas said. “He’s really just one of those kids that God just gave some extra talent to.”
As vividly as Thomas remembers the football heroics from a young standout, he remembers Abrams-Draine coming to sit with him in the hallway of a hotel while the coach watched over the six or seven rooms of his traveling team just to talk football and keep him company. Thomas also remembers the young person who said he wanted to make his mom proud and would blow kisses from the field to her in the crowd.
“He’s very humble; he never brags,” Thomas said. “But he’s very competitive. If you tell him you’re gonna cover him, he’s gonna tell you, ‘No, you won’t.’ If you tell him he can’t cover you, he’ll tell you, ‘Yes, I can.’
“And he will back it up on the field, but he’s never the guy that will step in a conversation or area or arena and say, ‘Hey, I’m this, I’m that.’ He’s never been that type of kid.”
Years later, he continues to exemplify the humble side and the competitive side.
On Tuesday, Abrams-Draine stood in the back row of Missouri’s warmups before practice ahead of the Tigers’ game against Florida. He isn’t wearing the No. 14 that will be on the back of his shirt come game time Saturday but instead a plain green training shirt. He’s doing all the activities with as much fervor as anyone, but he’s almost incognito — camouflaged from the rest.
His first job after the warmups is to field punts with running back Tyler Badie, wide receiver Boo Smith and defensive back Carlies.
In between reps with the other players on special teams duty, Badie dances to the music and Smith and Carlies talk to one another. But Abrams-Draine is completely locked in.
He watches every second of the drill. Even when it isn’t his turn, his eyes are on the punter when the ball leaves his foot. He watches the ball rise, hit its plateau and descend into the arms of his teammates. On two occasions, the ball sails over their heads and out the back of the end zone on Faurot Field. He goes to retrieve the ball both times.
It’s hard to tell whether the scene embodies the quiet side or the competitive side in Abrams-Draine.
Whatever the case, Missouri knows what it’s getting Saturday — on and off the field.
“He was an underdog even though he was so good (and) everybody knew who he was,” Thomas said. “I think that’s why he went to Missouri — in the SEC, they’re the underdogs. He was like, ‘You know what, I like going to teams that people don’t respect, and I know I can help their team get respect.’ That’s the type of kid Kris is.”