In a season with a seemingly unlimited amount of twists and turns, Mother Nature has added another.
Missouri planned to travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play LSU this weekend, but Hurricane Delta, a Category 4 storm currently in the Gulf of Mexico and projected to hit Louisiana this Saturday, forced the game to be moved to Columbia.
Now, the game is slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Memorial Stadium after originally being scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Southeastern Conference Network Alternate channel.
LSU is still a heavy favorite after the venue change, and Missouri will have a tough task when the defending national champion visits Faurot Field.
One point in Missouri’s favor: Few teams have had as much roster turnover from last season as LSU. Coach Ed Orgeron’s team lost 14 starters from its undefeated unit last season.
That new group struggled in its opener, being upset by Mississippi State 44-34 in the debut of Bulldogs coach Mike Leach’s air raid offense. The Bulldogs threw for an SEC record 623 yards and torched LSU’s man coverage.
LSU was without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. during the loss, but, unfortunately for Missouri, he’s back and healthy for Saturday’s game.
“They’ve got two elite corners,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said, “one of them who’s going to be a first-round draft pick, (and) another one who’s a redshirt freshman but incredibly long and had an unbelievable interception versus Vanderbilt.”
Even with Stingley, LSU’s typically stout secondary might be the only area for Missouri’s offense to try to exploit if it wants to have any kind of chance Saturday.
Most of the members of the secondary are inexperienced compared to a front seven that is seventh in the country in rushing defense. That front seven got a big boost from North Dakota State transfer Jabril Cox, a graduate of Raytown South High School in Kansas City. Cox was a two-time Football Championship Subdivision All-American and three-time national champion for the Bison before transferring to LSU.
That will put pressure on Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, who was named the starter Tuesday after replacing Shawn Robinson in the first quarter of last week’s 35-12 loss at Tennessee. After two drives led by Robinson produced one first down, Bazelak had 218 yards passing and gave the offense a little more life to force Drinkwitz’s hand at the quarterback position going forward.
“I think he’s doing a really good job reading the defense and being accurate with the football, and he’s got to continue to do that,” Drinkwitz said.
Bazelak has big receivers in 6-foot-4 Keke Chism and 6-2 Damon Hazelton. Both could theoretically create space and beat LSU’s single coverage on smaller cornerbacks, but that hasn’t worked out well this season.
On offense, LSU returns star receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., but that’s about it. New quarterback Myles Brennan has been solid so far with 682 yards and seven touchdowns over two games as the replacement for last year’s Heisman winner, Joe Burrow.
Brennan and Marshall will test Missouri’s young group of cornerbacks. Freshman Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has gotten a lot of snaps after winning the starting job in preseason, and sophomore Ishmael Burdine has often seen the field after Jarvis Ware injured his knee in the first quarter against Alabama.
Ware was a game-time decision before sitting out last week and is still considered day-to-day. If Ware doesn’t start this week, senior Adam Sparks or Burdine will likely take his place in the lineup.
Overall, it will be another uphill battle for Missouri against a two-touchdown favorite. Missouri’s passing game and red zone offense would need to have a dramatic turnaround after two straight disappointing weeks, and Ryan Walters’ defense will need to keep the game low-scoring after giving up 73 points in the first two weeks of the season.
Neither of those outcomes seems probable against a team that is just as talented as Missouri’s last two opponents, both of which won comfortably. Anything other than an LSU victory would likely be a stunner.