In his quieter moments, Allie Green IV finds himself reflecting on the lessons of his late high school coach, Andrew Jackson. Jackson often pops up in his mind when little else is happening, when Green is alone with just his thoughts.
In bigger moments, Jackson’s influence shines through. Jackson saw the potential in Green on the football field and convinced him to give it a shot when Green had little interest in playing. Spending his senior year of high school under Jackson’s watchful eye helped instill a discipline and maturity into the free-spirited Green.
Green hasn’t forgotten Jackson’s advice on raising his daughter during a whirlwind period of his life: She’s going to be a reflection of you, and she deserves the world.
Jackson helped Green out of the box.
The box is the catch-all term the Missouri cornerback uses to define many of the less-glamorous aspects of his upbringing. Green was born in the box and spent his childhood there growing up in Austin, Texas. Considering quitting sports late in high school was an effect of the box. Growing up with little extra money kept him in the box throughout high school. Football ultimately helped Green out of it, got him away from Lyndon B. Johnson High School and into college — first at Tulsa, now Missouri.
Now Green’s motivation is to make sure his six-year-old daughter avoids the box entirely.
“I really want her to experience life this way,” he said. “Not the easiest way, but the steps and bumps I had to take, I don’t want her to experience those. Even though she’s gonna have her own life bumps, I want it to be like college is a norm. She doesn’t have to play sports, but if I can do that by just playing football and going super hard in football, then that’s what I think I can do.”
If Green was born in the box, Jackson made a career of reaching in to pull people out of it.
During his 28-year career as a high school football coach, Jackson worked almost exclusively at schools in economically disadvantaged areas. He had grown up in a household without much money and as an adult saw it as his job to help those like him. He began at Lyndon B. Johnson in 2013 after a nine-year stint at Lancaster High School near Dallas.
As a coach, he had an abrasive personality; he was unafraid to yell at someone or in Green’s words, “get on your ass if he had to.” But all the intensity would dissipate as soon as he left the field. If he was particularly hard on a player during practice, he made sure to give him a hug after to let him know all was well.
Avery Jackson remembers his childhood as a near-constant rotation of his dad’s players staying at their house. Some would be around for just a few days; others stayed for months. It didn’t matter to Andrew Jackson. If they needed somewhere to stay, his place was available. Sometimes it was even less than that, just providing a meal for one of his players. Coach Jack, as most called him, just wanted them to know he cared.
“He would coach you hard on the field, but he would love you harder off the field,” Jackson’s assistant coach Jahmal Fenner said.
Green played football at LBJ as a freshman but quit to focus on basketball — the sport he still considers to be his favorite — as a sophomore. Tall but not big, he played on the hardwood like it was a football field. He excelled at getting to the rim, playing defense and grabbing rebounds. Jackson took notice. Two cornerbacks were set to graduate at the end of the year with no obvious replacements. He wanted Green back.
So he asked Green to return to football.
“No,” Green told him. He was a basketball player now.
Jackson applied consistent pressure over the next few months. The neighborhood around LBJ is small and tight-knit, and Green was friends with Jackson’s daughter, Alyssa, so Jackson had lots of opportunities to work on changing his mind.
Every chance he got, Jackson told Green how much potential he saw in him. Green’s grandfather lived in the area, and whenever Jackson saw him, he mentioned Green’s Division I upside. Green’s size and physicality gave him the potential to help the team ... but also himself. When Jackson looked at Green, he saw someone with the raw tools to play in the NFL someday. He saw someone who could make it out of the box.
Green eventually relented. Jackson had worn him down with his constant hounding, and Green had started to understand that football would be his best chance at a college scholarship. The next thing he needed to do, Jackson told him, was “buy in” to football.
It would be a challenge. Green had a carefree personality that occasionally got him into trouble; it wasn’t conducive to buying into anything. Even after a solid junior season, Green showed a tendency to be distracted by extracurricular activities.
He often got into trouble at school. There was also the time he lit off fireworks in the middle of the day while at the fireworks stand where he worked or all the times he texted Alyssa Jackson in the middle of the night to sneak out and get food with him. Alyssa, who sometimes tried to act as the voice of reason and talk Green out of some of his more irresponsible ideas, usually reluctantly agreed.
“He would be really immature growing up,” Alyssa said. “He was a goofy kid that just was always doing something he probably wasn’t supposed to be doing. Probably harmless, but just getting into stuff that it’s just like, why?”
Jackson was aware of this, and he saw that Green needed more focus, more structure. So Jackson did what he had done before in similar situations: He offered to let Green stay at his house during Green’s senior year.
Green agreed to move in, again listening to Jackson’s pitch. He had a stable and content life at his mom’s house, but living with his coach would allow him to be immersed in football during his final push for college offers. There would be fewer distractions. He could take that fall to lock in and focus on nothing but football.
At least that was the plan.
Before Green’s senior year, his daughter entered the picture. She was more than a year old when he found out about her, and her arrival into his life threw Green’s original priorities out the window. Suddenly he wasn’t sure playing football or even going to school were the right things to do.
Quitting sports or dropping out of school would give him more time to work and support his daughter. Jackson would have none of it.
“You’re gonna stay at that schoolhouse and you’re gonna get that degree,” he told Green.
Some aspects of Green’s life did need to change. Immediately. He was still legally a child but he had to turn into an adult almost overnight. He had spent the previous years doing typical teenager things — and making the corresponding mistakes. He couldn’t afford to make them anymore. He couldn’t get into any more trouble at school. His days of sneaking out came to an abrupt end.
“I just couldn’t make those bumps,” he said. “I had to see those bumps, identify those bumps and be like, ‘OK, I gotta take another route.’”
Living with Jackson buoyed that transition. Green had already anticipated a more rigorous lifestyle than his previous years in high school, but his new circumstances sped up the process.
“Now he’s under scrutiny at the house,” Avery Jackson said. “He’s at the school, he’s riding home with my dad. He’s basically on his hip. He grew up from that standpoint. And I think Allie is starting to see his own potential. I think it’s starting to hit him that, ‘Oh wait, I think that I can actually do something with this.’”
Green stepped onto the football field as a father with a renewed motivation and focus. He was now playing for more than himself. With a kid to support, paying for college without a scholarship would be difficult at best. He needed someone else to believe in him, the same way Jackson had, to get out of the box. He had nine interceptions as a senior and got a lone Division I offer: Tulsa.
The Golden Hurricanes’ secondary coach at the time was current Missouri assistant Aaron Fletcher, who had coached with Jackson years earlier at Lancaster. The two had stayed in contact, helping form Green’s pipeline to East Oklahoma. He committed to Tulsa in November 2016.
Months later, after Green had signed his letter of intent, he began to notice differences in Jackson. He was coughing a lot and didn’t have his usual energy, sometimes to the point of not going into work.
Jackson insisted he was fine, that there was nothing to worry about. He spent so much of his time dealing with others’ problems. He didn’t want to burden anyone else with his own. In March, he finally saw a doctor. The appointment lasted six hours, and Jackson was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. Alyssa said it came as a shock.
Alyssa had recently moved in with her mother, and Avery was off playing cornerback at the Texas-San Antonio. Jackson’s wife, Sultry, was in the armed forces and was held up by bureaucracy before she could come home. It left Green as the only one to help Jackson on a daily basis.
Jackson underwent treatment, and there wasn’t a lot Green could do for the time being. He spent as much time as he could at home with Jackson, making sure his coach wasn’t alone during the most vulnerable point of his life. At the time, he was just spending time, maybe watching TV with a sick man. But for Jackson, it could be all the interaction he had in a given day.
Green had become a different person since his daughter’s birth. Alyssa, five months younger than Green, had always thought of him like a younger brother who she had to keep in line. Eventually the dynamic shifted. Green became more of an adult, someone Alyssa could go to for advice.
Jackson’s former players reemerged, offering help in whatever form they could. Jackson declined any financial assistance.
“He was just a giver,” Alyssa said. “He would give everything. He’d give the shirt off his back, and he did it several times. I’ve seen him do it several times, even if we needed something, he would (say), ‘No, we’ll be fine,’ and he’ll give it to someone else.”
Jackson’s condition worsened as the cancer spread to his liver and lungs. Eventually, Sultry came home, and Green went off to Tulsa for his freshman season. Jackson coached the 2017 season at LBJ from the press box; he didn’t have the energy to stand on the field.
Jackson was at peace by the end of the fall. He felt that he had accomplished what he had set out to do. He had been more than a football coach. He had affected kids’ lives.
“I don’t want to leave my children,” he told Austin TV station KVUE in a piece that aired that September. “I don’t want to leave my family. But if that’s the end, I am good.”
Jackson died that December. He was 50 years old.
Last spring, Green went back to LBJ and spoke to the current team about his path to college football. He told them about the importance of focus — which he honed while living with Jackson and tightened when he realized football was the path for his daughter to avoid the box.
“He wants to make Coach Jackson proud because Coach Jack always believed in him,” said Fenner, now LBJ’s head coach. “And if Coach Jack was here right now, Coach Jack would be sharing a lot of great memories and moments of Allie. He’s so proud of Allie.
“We’re all so proud of Allie.”