Missouri football opens its 2022 campaign Thursday night at Memorial Stadium, and with the changing schedule, coach Eliah Drinkwitz thanked the administration for avoiding a heavily weighted road start to the year, one in which the Tigers would have played four of their first six games away from Columbia.
“Scheduling should be an advantage,” Drinkwitz said. “Whatever advantage you can to win games or advantage in recruiting, and so being able to have our own platform on Thursday night to be one of whatever, seven to eight games, that are on a Thursday night, we’re going to be able to have a bullet point on us.”
Drinkwitz said it is on his staff and players to put Missouri in the light it wants to be in for the 2022 season, creating an identity on a Thursday night stage with eight Power Five bouts scheduled.
Missouri welcomes Louisiana Tech, the first program for which defensive coordinator Blake Baker called plays. Baker — who left La. Tech in 2018 for the same position at Miami — knows current contributors in the Bulldogs’ starting cast that he recruited nearly four years ago.
But the Louisiana Tech program is different in all corners of the locker room. Head coach Sonny Cumbie embarks on his first season at the helm, selecting a Power Five-experienced backup, Matthew Downing, to be under center in the season opener.
“When you look at the Air Raid-style offense, I think tempo is the No. 1 thing,” Baker said Sunday regarding any concerns with Cumbie’s offense. “I think they’re going to try to go fast, spread you out and (use) short, perimeter throws. And I think that’s probably been the first question we have to answer.”
Cumbie took the head-coaching position in November. The 41-year-old skipper served as the offensive coordinator at TCU and Texas Tech, crossing paths with Downing for one season with the Horned Frogs.
Downing attempted only 44 passes across three seasons before he transferred to Louisiana Tech, starting one game for TCU in 2020 after transferring from Georgia following the 2018 season. The gunslinger was characterized as versatile with his ability to extend plays in the Air Raid offense and with his legs on the ground.
“The things I’ll be watching are just not turning the football over, completing the passes that you should be able to complete and allow some of those skill guys to make some plays on the outside for the Bulldogs,” Rivals BleedTechBlue publisher Ben Carlisle said of Downing and the Bulldogs.
Carlisle doesn’t see the bright lights of a national game hindering the play of Downing. With his experience in the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12, Downing noted nerves to Louisiana Tech media last week, but the quarterback also mentioned he feels a chip on his shoulder.
“(Downing’s) been the underdog throughout much of his career,” Carlisle said. “And now, it’s his turn to get the opportunity to lead a football team. I know he’s excited to do so.”
With little to no film behind Downing and Cumbie’s offense at Louisiana Tech, MU players and staff have resorted to watching offensive highlights from Texas Tech and defensive clips from Stephen F. Austin — where defensive coordinator Scott Power moved from, bringing two defensive backs — Myles Brooks and Willie Roberts — with him.
“I have watched a lot of film from last season,” Drinkwitz said Sunday. “(Power) does a tremendous job with both his first- and second-down pressures and base defense and has a unique third-down pressure package. He has a lot of variety and does a really nice job of mixing up his calls.”
Along with a new play style instilled, a stronger culture and experience within the Louisiana Tech program are evident, Carlisle said. With the Bulldogs battling two Power Five schools and Stephen F. Austin to open the season, depth is seen as the biggest worry late into contests.
“There’s just so many unknowns as far as what the product is going to look like when it finally takes the field,” Carlisle said. “I think in Year 1, if you told me in early December (that) Louisiana Tech would find itself in a bowl game for the eighth time in the last nine years, I think you would have to measure it as overwhelmingly a success.”
Taking on an SEC program to open the season isn’t a new challenge for Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs opened the 2021 season on the road against Mississippi State and entered the fourth quarter with a 31-14 lead. Louisiana Tech was gassed, though, allowing three touchdowns on three fourth-quarter drives and falling 35-34.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs have one player named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist in BeeJay Williamson, a two-time All-Conference USA selection. The safety is considered the captain of the defense, with linebacker Tyler Grubbs also a vocal leader for the improved crew.
Unknowns lie ahead for Missouri facing a Louisiana Tech team with a new quarterback, offensive play sheet and defensive alignment. Transfers and staff additions pose first-half challenges for an MU team looking to start the season on the right foot.
“I think the biggest thing is how they come out with a sense of urgency in the way they communicate with each other,” Baker said. “I’ve kind of challenged the coaching staff the last couple of days to back off in practice so we can hear these guys communicate.
“We’re obviously not going to be out there on the field with them Thursday night, and hopefully it’s loud enough where they can’t hear us.”
The Tigers kick off the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium. The contest will be aired live on ESPNU, with the game also being broadcast on radio via Mizzou Sports Properties/Learfield and on online radio outlet The Varsity Network.