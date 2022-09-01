Missouri football opens its 2022 campaign Thursday night at Memorial Stadium, and with the changing schedule, coach Eliah Drinkwitz thanked the administration for avoiding a heavily weighted road start to the year, one in which the Tigers would have played four of their first six games away from Columbia.

“Scheduling should be an advantage,” Drinkwitz said. “Whatever advantage you can to win games or advantage in recruiting, and so being able to have our own platform on Thursday night to be one of whatever, seven to eight games, that are on a Thursday night, we’re going to be able to have a bullet point on us.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you