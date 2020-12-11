Missouri football’s 2015 legacy lives on in 2020's athletes

Ty-Ron Douglas likes to say that before Colin Kaepernick kneeled to protest racial injustice and police brutality, the 2015 Missouri football players stood.
“They brought the necessary attention to the local efforts of our students who may have never been heard until their activism intersected with the financial interests of the institution,” Douglas, an associate professor for educational leadership and policy analysis, said.
This summer, nearly five years after protests against systemic racism broke out on Missouri’s campus, racial injustice was again at the forefront of the national conversation.
The police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain, among others, sparked protests around the country. They also prompted athletes to enact change, reminiscent of the 2015 Missouri football team’s decision to not participate in athletic activities until UM System President Tim Wolfe was removed.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill said on Twitter that he wouldn’t play until the state flag, which depicted a Confederate battle symbol, was changed. Another Twitter post featured Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy donning a shirt with the logo of One America News Network, a cable channel that called the Black Lives Matter movement “a farce.” Three hours later, star running back Chuba Hubbard said that he wouldn’t be doing anything with the program until “things change.”
On Aug. 26, the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in an opening-round NBA playoff game to address social justice issues after Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot seven times in the back by police. All three NBA games that day were later canceled. The NHL postponed two days of the playoffs, WNBA players wore shirts with seven bullet holes on the back, and several professional baseball players sat out of action as well.
Missouri was one of several Power Five football programs to cancel practice two days later to “focus on the current state of our country.”
“We kind of set the stage for that,” former Missouri defensive back Anthony Sherrils said of the 2015 team’s strike. “That’s amazing in itself.”
The movement on Missouri’s campus in 2015 didn’t begin with student-athletes.
After the 2014 police shooting that killed Michael Brown, a Black teenager in Ferguson, Reuben Faloughi felt a different type of pain than he had in the past.
Faloughi, an MU graduate student at the time, had recently moved to Columbia after spending four years as a football player for Georgia. The aftermath of the shooting of Brown was the first time that Faloughi did not have sports to use as a distraction from difficult discussions about racism.
Administrators acted as though it was “business as usual,” and many white students on campus seemed unfazed by Brown’s death and the ensuing unrest.
“That tension from Ferguson was on campus,” Faloughi said. “You’ve got students who are literally from that community. As an administration, if you understand this and how racism works, ideally, you create opportunities for people to connect, engage and heal around this topic versus not do anything and expect everything to be OK.”
So, Faloughi attended his first demonstration hosted by a group called MU for Mike Brown and later founded his own organization, the Student Coalition for Critical Action. These “activist circuits” catapulted him to another endeavor: co-founding Concerned Student 1950 with 10 others.
“You just had groups of students who you knew were wanting to make Mizzou better,” Faloughi said. “Everything didn’t just start in 2015. There was a slow buildup because the University of Missouri wasn’t addressing racism as it would come up.”
CS1950, named in honor of the year Black students were first admitted to the school, planned events and protests. During the Homecoming parade, members blocked Wolfe’s car on the corner of University Avenue and South Ninth Street. Wearing shirts that read “1839 Was Built on My B(l)ack,” they spoke through a megaphone about the history of racism on Missouri’s campus. Some in the crowd tried to drown them out with chants of “M-I-Z,” “Z-O-U.”
They marched through the MU Student Center and shared their pain with other students. At one point, Faloughi stood on a chair and shouted.
“I was just hurt and angry,” Faloughi said. “I wanted folks to recognize that (not) all the students on campus feel like they belong. Part of caring about Mizzou is to let the Mizzou community know that the folks at Mizzou aren’t OK.”
The student group released a list of eight demands, including the removal of Wolfe. Faloughi met with administrators. They listened, but it resulted in little action.
So in November 2015, Missouri receiver J’Mon Moore met with graduate student Jonathan Butler at Mel Carnahan Quadrangle, where student activists were camping out in tents. Butler was in the midst of a hunger strike that would last until Wolfe was removed from his position.
Moore talked with Sherrils, who realized that football was pulling him away from the issues on campus.
“It was like we were two different entities: the student body and the football team,” Sherrils said. “We didn’t have any real overlap other than we were at the University of Missouri. We really didn’t have a presence on campus other than football.”
So they came up with a plan to force the university’s hand. Then-sophomore defensive back Logan Cheadle remembers a group text in which some of the players discussed action moving forward. After meeting with CS1950, about 30 Black Missouri football players locked arms and took a picture with Butler inside the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center. Sherrils tweeted the photo, saying that they would not participate in any football team activities until Wolfe resigned.
We're black. Black is powerful. Our struggle may look different, but we are all #ConcernedStudent1950 pic.twitter.com/obCjSWCFVY— HeMadeAKing (@1Sherrils_2MIZZ) November 8, 2015
“We just kind of saw the platform we were on and said, ‘You know, (administrators) aren’t going to do anything if this kid stands out there and starves himself to death,’” Cheadle said. “‘But I guarantee if the football team, which is probably one of the main revenue generators for this university, steps in and does something, then somebody’s going to have to do something.”
The next morning, coach Gary Pinkel posted a team photo, supporting his players and presenting a united image.
The entire team, however, didn’t want to strike. Senior D’Andre McKenzie was worried that his scholarship might be pulled, but coaches told the team shortly after that that would not happen. Cheadle remembers Pinkel saying, “If we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this as a team.” Either way, the team wasn’t going to continue without many of their leaders.
“It was a conversation; it wasn’t just, ‘I don’t want to do that,’” Cheadle said. “You could definitely see there were a couple faces that looked (like they) were biting their tongue after that. (They said), ‘We want to support you guys, but maybe we don’t necessarily agree with how you guys are doing it.’”
Wolfe resigned the next day, and Butler’s weeklong hunger strike was over. The players returned to the field after missing only one practice.
Their actions were met with criticism from many, including former state representative Rick Brattin. He proposed a bill that said any athlete that “calls, incites, supports or participates in any strike or concerted refusal to play a scheduled game” would have their scholarship revoked. Missouri athletic scholarships are not state-funded, so the bill had little chance to pass or have a direct impact. But to Cheadle, it felt like the state was more focused on restricting protesting than addressing the issues that were being protested.
Cheadle said that whether the team was 9-0 or 4-5, it wouldn’t have made a “lick of a difference” to the players who were passionate about the cause.
But what happens if the football team continues to play? Does Wolfe resign or does he remain as president? And what happens to Butler?
“He passes away,” Sherrils said. “He passes away because they didn’t care.”
It wasn’t Concerned Student 1950 blocking Wolfe’s car or Butler’s hunger strike that prompted Wolfe to resign. It was the 30 Black football players who listened to Butler and took action.
“The Board of Curators told Jonathan Butler that if he died, it would be his fault,” Faloughi said. “They had no intention of removing Tim Wolfe from his positio. ... Our society and our institution value revenue more than they value human life.”
This summer, MU sophomore Roman Leapheart created a petition for the removal of the Thomas Jefferson statue that sits on Francis Quadrangle Leapheart said he was inspired by the activists in 2015 and created the petition to “give a name to the nameless.” One of those nameless was Sally Hemings, a woman enslaved by Jefferson. Historians have found that Jefferson was the father of several of her children.
Leaphart’s petition has gained almost 3,600 signatures.
“It’s one of those painful reminders,” Leapheart said. “The things that Jefferson stood for are things that I think go against people’s basic human rights.”
Leapheart met with UM System President Mun Choi in June. Choi, with the backing of the Board of Curators, said he would not remove the statue. “We learn from history,” Choi said. “We contextualize historical figures with complex legacies. We don’t remove history.” Leaphart told the Missourian in June that he was dissatisfied with the response.
Faloughi believes that because of poor communication and a lack of compassion from higher-ups, the response from the current MU administration is worse than in 2015.
“It’s, ‘My way or the highway,’” Faloughi said. “That is using power over and not power with, and that is a dangerous game.”
Senior Jessica Tifase said that as part of her training for the MU Tour Team, she had to learn about all aspects of the school’s history. She questions why they learn about campus history such as Jefferson’s headstone but not as much about the protests in 2015.
“There’s aspects of Mizzou’s history that we don’t talk about,” Tifase said. “But we talk about things that are not as important to students. I feel like we should be acknowledging all aspects of history rather than picking and choosing what to put in our tool boxes.”
Douglas saw the years after the student protests in the fall of 2015 as an opportunity. It was a chance for Missouri to become a leader among universities on social justice issues.
Now, five years later, he says not much has changed.
Instead, “in ignorance and arrogance, we made it seem like there was nothing wrong here,” Douglas said.
Some see the 2015 student movement against racial oppression as a watershed moment for protests on campus and a symbol of how college athletes can leverage their power. However, the university still shies away from talking about that fall.
When approached by the Missourian, university spokesperson Christian Basi said, “The university, and I’m including the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics as well, will not be making any comments for that story.” They did not respond when asked why.
“The narrative has been, ‘Make sure (2015) doesn’t happen again,’” Douglas said.
Although many students saw the events of that fall as a necessary revolution, the university fears a reoccurrence. Faloughi remains connected with students at the university. He said that these last few years were a chance for Missouri to heal and grow, but he acknowledged the window was “closing every day that Mizzou chooses to ignore (2015) or minimize it.”
One way that the university “minimizes” the protests, Faloughi said, is by addressing the student movement as “the events of 2015.”
“It was racism that caused students to protest,” Faloughi said. “Own it, call it, label it what it is, because the more that you minimize it and you package it up nicely, the more the wound continues to fester.”
After the fall of 2015, freshman enrollment plummeted 21% in 2016 and lowered again in 2017. Officials cited the protests and demographic trends. In June 2017, the university instituted new policies regarding protesting, including prohibiting camping as a form of protest.
In a Zoom meeting in July, campus newspaper The Maneater reported that Vice Chancellor Bill Stackman said that widespread protests similar to those five years ago could again affect enrollment.
“At Mizzou, 2015 is (treated like) this thing we should forget that happened,” Tifase said. “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened, and we just need to move past it. Even how I’ve been trained in the different organizations that might recruit students, we’re never the first people to talk about 2015. We only acknowledge what happened here when it’s asked.”
A mural hangs on the second floor of the Boone County Courthouse depicting two Black men, likely slaves, carrying a marble plaque into the courthouse in 1847. The murals were painted in 1994.
Courthouse murals are weird. In Boone County, Mo. pic.twitter.com/VF6PAbqEdJ— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) November 13, 2015
“I hope that someone will look at it and say, ‘This is a problem,’” Douglas said. “If you have judges and folks who are walking across there, lawyers who walk across there, law enforcement that are walking across there, it reminds them of a time and it reminds them of who this state has been. And when you keep (the murals) up, it lets them know who they will (continue) to be.”
Members of the Missouri football team in June marched from the MU Columns to that same courthouse, where, after observing a moment of silence in honor of Floyd, more than 50 student-athletes registered to vote.
Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the legacy of the 2015 football program did not carry over to his team that day.
“That’s the whole branding of NewZou,” Drinkwitz said June 4. “I was not here in 2015, and I don’t believe anybody on our current team was here in 2015. This is about our moment in time right now and what we can do to create a conversation for social justice and equality. No, (it’s) not tied into 2015. We’re talking about George Floyd and how we can create sustainable action for change moving forward.”
When Douglas heard this, he was frustrated.
“You cannot have new coaches and folks who come and they say, ‘Well, I don’t know what happened in 2015, but I’m here now and we’re going to move forward,’” Douglas said. “That’s not how you move forward, especially if you want to reestablish trust with those who have been most harmed.”
Although you can’t draw a direct line from the 2015 team to the wave of sports protests in 2020, it was an early example of modern athletes using their platforms. And whether Drinkwitz realized it or not, the 2015 team’s legacy has carried into this year.
“It’s one piece of the larger puzzle,” Scott Reinardy, a journalism professor at the University of Kansas, said. “This is not necessarily perceived as Jackie Robinson breaking into baseball or Muhammad Ali deciding he isn’t going to Vietnam. History may look at (MU in 2015) differently. Ten, 15, 25 years from now, they may look and say that was the spark that changed all of this.”
In the wake of athlete demonstrations this summer, professional teams and athletic departments rolled out statements and initiatives to address racism. At MU, that was “Mizzou 4 Change.” It has been used as a hashtag on athletic department social media, and the football team wears patches on its jerseys with the slogan.
Before every game, a player runs out of the tunnel carrying a Mizzou 4 Change flag in addition to an American and Missouri state flag.
“Mizzou 4 Change is just a rallying cry from our football program that (we) want to see change within the United States,” Drinkwitz said Sept. 4. “We want to continue to promote change, and we want it to start with us. This past week, we (donated) 100 back-to-school backpacks. We gave away 50 in the city of Columbia, 25 in Kansas City and 25 in St. Louis. We’ve launched initiatives that can help us take the next step to promoting change.”
The week after Missouri football released a statement, MU student-athletes from the Black Student Athletes Association organized a demonstration of their own. Hundreds of students, athletes and coaches marched from the MU Columns to Memorial Stadium as part of the March with Mizzou. The Missouri Athletics Twitter page posted a photo from inside Memorial Stadium with #Mizzou4Change, using the caption “Better Together.”
That post was criticized on Twitter by sophomore women’s basketball player Aijha Blackwell. She worried that Missouri might not be genuine in its support.
WE HAVE TO ACKNOWLEDGE BLACK LIVES MATTER BEFORE WE MENTION CHANGE. https://t.co/EtJWMqMLOn— Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) September 3, 2020
“Do you care for the skin I’m in, or are you trying to fit in because it’s trendy?” Blackwell told the Missourian in September. “That’s the most difficult part about it, because you don’t know. I hope they know what change needs to happen.”
Since Cheadle left Missouri after the 2017 season, that protest is something he looks back on with pride. For Sherrils, it’s not, because “it’s something that shouldn’t have had to happen.”
“The greatest impact of the football team,” Faloughi said, “was the courage to risk their career and their pursuit when they didn’t have to.”