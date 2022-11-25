 Skip to main content
Missouri football's season (so far) in photos

Missouri football's season (so far) in photos

Missouri football comes into its game with Arkansas on Black Friday at 5-6, needing a win to secure guaranteed bowl eligibility. The season started nearly three months ago with a victory over Louisiana Tech in one of the only weekday night games the program has ever played in, and the rest has gone through the highs, including a 23-10 victory at South Carolina during South Carolina's Homecoming, and the lows, which include a gut-wrenching four-point loss to Georgia at home and two golden opportunities to win against Auburn wasted. 

The Missourian Visuals Staff proudly presents -

The Missouri football team huddle (copy)

The Missouri football team huddles Sept. 10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. In its second game of the season, Missouri lost to Kansas State 40-12.
Luther Burden evades the Vanderbilt defense (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III evades the Vanderbilt defense on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Burden, a true freshman, has eight total touchdowns this season.
Brady Cook finds wide receiver Luther Burden (copy)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook finds wide receiver Luther Burden III for a pass Nov. 19 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Hendon Hooker stiff arms Tyrone Hopper (copy)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, right, stiff-arms Missouri defensive lineman Tyrone Hopper II on Nov. 12 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Missouri's defense, after a strong season up to that point, struggled against Tennessee's high-powered offense.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. holds the football in the air (copy)

Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. holds the football in the air after his interception in the third quarter against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The interception in the Tigers’ 34-17 victory over the Wildcats was the first — and still only one — of Rakestraw’s career.
Dominic Lovett runs with the ball (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett runs with the ball Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Lovett, in his sophomore year, has 716 receiving yards.
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis successfully kicks a field goal (copy) (copy)

Missouri’s Harrison Mevis kicks a field goal against No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Mevis was named co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a long of 56 yards, in MU’s 26-22 loss.
Barrett Banister lays on the field (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister lies face down on the field after an incomplete pass Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers lost to Kentucky 21-17.
Dreyden Norwood celebrates after recording his first interception (copy)

Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood, center, celebrates with the Missouri defense after recording the first interception of his collegiate career Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. 
Nathaniel Peat fumbles the ball (copy)

Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbles the ball before reaching the end zone in overtime Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The fumble was recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, giving the host Tigers a 17-14 victory.
Joseph Charleston tackles Juju McDowell (copy)

Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston tackles South Carolina running back Juju McDowell on Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. This game was South Carolina's Homecoming.
Mr. Commodore and Truman the Tiger mock fight (copy)

Vanderbilt mascot Mr. Commodore and Truman the Tiger mock fight before Missouri football's game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 17-14 during its homecoming weekend.
Mookie Cooper is tackled (copy)

Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper is tackled by Vanderbilt defensive back Jaylen Mahoney on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Will Norris gets ready to tackle (copy) (copy)

Missouri linebacker Will Norris gets ready to tackle Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow on Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Norris was called for roughing the kicker on the play, which was consequential to Missouri ultimately losing the game to Kentucky.
Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor's Cup (copy)

Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor’s Cup after Missouri’s victory over South Carolina on Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Missouri, with the win, took home the Mayor’s Cup for the fourth season in a row.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts to a play (copy)

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a play in Missouri’s game against Georgia on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Drinkwitz almost became the first MU coach to lead his team to a victory over an AP No. 1 team. Instead, the Tigers fell to 0-17 in games against those top-ranked squads.
Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman celebrate (copy)

Missouri defensive linemen Isaiah McGuire, left, and DJ Coleman celebrate after a play Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
