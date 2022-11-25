Missouri football's season (so far) in photos

Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat fumbles the ball before reaching the end zone in overtime Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. The fumble was recovered by Auburn in the end zone for a touchback, giving the host Tigers a 17-14 victory.
Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. holds the football in the air after his interception in the third quarter against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The interception in the Tigers’ 34-17 victory over the Wildcats was the first — and still only one — of Rakestraw’s career.
Missouri’s Harrison Mevis kicks a field goal against No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Mevis was named co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a long of 56 yards, in MU’s 26-22 loss.
Missouri linebacker Will Norris gets ready to tackle Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow on Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Norris was called for roughing the kicker on the play, which was consequential to Missouri ultimately losing the game to Kentucky.
Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel celebrates with the Mayor’s Cup after Missouri’s victory over South Carolina on Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Missouri, with the win, took home the Mayor’s Cup for the fourth season in a row.
Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood, center, celebrates with the Missouri defense after recording the first interception of his collegiate career Oct. 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a play in Missouri’s game against Georgia on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Drinkwitz almost became the first MU coach to lead his team to a victory over an AP No. 1 team. Instead, the Tigers fell to 0-17 in games against those top-ranked squads.
Vanderbilt mascot Mr. Commodore and Truman the Tiger mock fight before Missouri football's game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 17-14 during its homecoming weekend.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, right, stiff-arms Missouri defensive lineman Tyrone Hopper II on Nov. 12 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Missouri's defense, after a strong season up to that point, struggled against Tennessee's high-powered offense.
Missouri football comes into its game with Arkansas on Black Friday at 5-6, needing a win to secure guaranteed bowl eligibility. The season started nearly three months ago with a victory over Louisiana Tech in one of the only weekday night games the program has ever played in, and the rest has gone through the highs, including a 23-10 victory at South Carolina during South Carolina's Homecoming, and the lows, which include a gut-wrenching four-point loss to Georgia at home and two golden opportunities to win against Auburn wasted.
The Missourian Visuals Staff proudly presents -
Missouri football's season (so far) in photos
Photos by Anastasia Busby, Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Makayla Hart, Sam Koeppel, Erin Martise, Maria Schneider, Valeryia Zakharyk and Owen Ziliak.
Photos by Anastasia Busby, Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Makayla Hart, Sam Koeppel, Erin Martise, Maria Schneider, Valeryia Zakharyk and Owen Ziliak.
