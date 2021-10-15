Hours after the lights turned off at Memorial Stadium following Missouri’s homecoming win, the Tigers’ next opponent, Texas A&M, was sending kicker Seth Small onto the field for a chance at a game-winning field goal.
The Aggies were tied 38-38 with then-No. 1 Alabama with time set to expire after Small’s kick. It sailed through the uprights, and Texas A&M fans stormed Kyle Field.
Their team had just handed the Crimson Tide its first loss to an unranked team in 101 games and ended a 19-game Alabama winning streak that dated back to 2019.
Saturday on Faurot Field, Missouri (3-3, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) plays Texas A&M for the first time since 2014. With their win over Alabama, the Aggies (4-2, 1-3) are ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25.
“We have got to try to be 1-0 this week, and you can’t get up and down because of every different thing that happens,” MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “Obviously, our season has had some ups and downs, but we gotta try to maintain even keel. You can’t get too high or too low.”
Missouri held close to a still-undefeated Kentucky team when it traveled to Lexington in September but allowed Tennessee 62 points Oct. 2 when the Volunteers came to Columbia.
The Tigers have given up a combined 1,195 yards of total offense to their two SEC opponents this season. Drinkwitz, who’s 5-7 against conference opponents at MU, said he’s not worried about those past games, specifically his team’s performance against the Volunteers.
Instead, he outlined questions he wants his team focused on while preparing for Texas A&M.
“When you look yourself in the mirror tonight, when you lay yourself down in bed, what’s your standard?” Drinkwitz said. “What are you OK with? That’s what we’re asking ourselves right now.”
The Tigers made a number of defensive improvements during Week 6 that were highlighted by the team’s two forced turnovers against North Texas, interceptions by Mekhi Wingo and Kris Abrams-Draine. MU also held North Texas to fewer than 200 rushing yards, but it remains last in the FBS in rushing defense.
The Aggies are averaging 155.2 rushing yards per game this season and only had 94 against Alabama. Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane account for 820 of the team’s 931 rushing yards. Drinkwitz was complimentary of both and said they would be “Sunday players” in the future.
Despite the strong duo and the team having lost starting quarterback Haynes King to a broken right tibia in September, A&M’s offense has been slightly more pass-heavy in the first half of the season. The Aggies are averaging 221.5 passing yards per game, and quarterback Zach Calzada has thrown for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Tigers are still looking for a replacement for cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who underwent ACL surgery Tuesday.
MU defensive coordinator Steve Wilks pointed to freshman Darius Jackson as a player who could step up after seeing several snaps against North Texas. Wilks also said he was pleased by the leadership he saw out of defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat.
On offense, MU quarterback Connor Bazelak kept the ball out of his opponent’s hands against North Texas after back-to-back games with two interceptions. He’s thrown for 1,690 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 67.1% of his passes. The Tigers are No. 21 in the FBS in passing offense.
Though the offensive line has been solid most of the season — allowing Tyler Badie to have games like he did against North Texas — it has given up 19 tackles for loss and two sacks in the past two games. Additionally, the O-line was flagged for five holding penalties in that span.
“I think we’ve kind of had some rotational stuff that’s maybe thrown off a little bit of our chemistry and communication and some of our protections, but I think from a mentality standpoint we’ve had the right mentality,” Drinkwitz said of the line.
Texas A&M will be a true test of whether the changes made in Week 6 were effective. If the Tigers lose to the Aggies, MU will have to win three of its final five games to earn bowl eligibility. Three opponents in that stretch — Georgia, Florida and Arkansas — also are ranked in this week’s Top 25.
Despite the significant win his team secured in Week 6, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is not taking his team’s trip to Missouri lightly. He noted that the Tigers have a strong home record — 7-3 under Drinkwitz — and the need for a hot start for the 11 a.m. kickoff.
“They’re gonna be right there ready for us, waiting for us to knock us off,” Fisher said Monday. “I can say right now — this is the perfect thing — as (Alabama Coach) Nick (Saban) said last week, this is a trap game.”