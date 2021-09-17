In their locker this week, every Missouri player has a printed list of FCS schools that have defeated Division I programs this season.
If you sensed that the Tigers were going to take Southeast Missouri State lightly, it might be time to holster that thought.
“We’re very aware that anybody can win or lose on any given Saturday,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said ahead of the team’s third game of the season. “So if anybody thinks that they’re going to get to play this week just because we’re playing SEMO, they’re absolutely insane.”
The Tigers last played SEMO on Sept. 14, 2019, when they blew out the Redhawks 50-0. Seven true freshmen took to the field for the first time that day. That list includes current starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who entered for the final 19 snaps of the game.
If Missouri had a plan to do something similar in a game this season, now would be the time.
But Drinkwitz doesn’t appear to be thinking that way.
“This isn’t rec league, this is college football, and the best 11 players are going to play,” Drinkwitz said. … “This isn’t open tryouts, this isn’t (a) participation trophy. This isn’t everybody gets a chance to play. I have no idea who’s going to play on Saturday.”
Forget developing depth. The Tigers are still sorting out their best 11.
Missouri’s defensive line, a position of intense focus in the offseason, has underperformed in the opening two games, especially against the rush. The Tigers have given up an average of 253.5 rushing yards in two games. That ranks 127th of 130 teams in the FBS.
If the Tigers sprung a surprise Saturday, that line certainly seems like the likely place for it to occur.
Mekhi Wingo, who has wasted no time getting in reps for Missouri, could be one of those in contention for a prominent early runout. The true freshman impressed coaches through fall camp and has featured in 70 snaps through Missouri’s opening two games.
Other young players vying for a spot across the field include offensive lineman Connor Tollison, defensive lineman Arden Walker and wide receiver Dominic Lovett. They’ve all already seen field time, though limited.
Others, such as East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and defensive back Daylan Carnell, are among those looking for their first snaps in black and gold. If they see action, they’ll come up against a SEMO side that has given up 1,114 total yards and mustered just 549 yards on offense.
Despite that, Drinkwitz doesn’t appear willing to take too many chances.
He credited SEMO’s special teams unit, focusing on the fact that the Redhawks have blocked 12 kicks in the past three seasons; its offense that runs “multiple fronts and coverages”; and a pair of “long” defensive edges and linebacker Jacob Morrissey as standout players on the defense.
“They have our full attention,” Drinkwitz said.
Still, SEMO is as close to a gimme as the Tigers will get this season. It would take a bold bettor to predict anything other than Missouri climbing back above .500 after faltering at Kentucky 35-28 on Saturday to go 1-1.
There’s no such thing as a guarantee in college football, Drinkwitz was keen to point out — and print out.
But anything other than a win Saturday would be like the sun rising in the west.
SEMO is 0-14 against FBS teams since the division was created in 2006, including an 0-3 record against Missouri. It has been outscored by 130 points in those three games and only put points on the board twice — both coming on field goals.
After two games, the Redhawks’ season is already on crutches. They were defeated 47-21 by Southern Illinois in their season opener and 52-14 by Sam Houston in Game 2.
If ever there was a time to see what some of Missouri’s young crew can do, it’s Saturday.
“If anybody else plays, that’s going to be determined based on the fact that they have earned the opportunity to play, not based on, ‘Well, this is (an FCS) school, and we’re an SEC school, so so-and-so should get to play, and Johnny gets to go ahead and get in the game this week,’” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t ever think that way.”
Will there be surprises in the starting lineup? Best guesses would say no.
This matchup also marks an opportunity for some starters to pad some stats. MU’s wide receivers would like to build some confidence with a multiple-touchdown affair after notching just one in the entire room through two games. Wouldn’t Steve Wilks’ defense like to feel a little bit more self-assured after taking a Chris Rodriguez Jr.-shaped blow to the windpipe and go to town on some Ohio Valley Conference players?
Whoever gets the nod to start, the least anticipated game on Missouri’s schedule could be important for plenty of reasons.