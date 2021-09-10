Missouri and Kentucky have long been engaged in a battle for mediocrity supremacy.
The Tigers and Wildcats have finished next to each other in the SEC East standings each of the past four years, never better than third or worse than fifth. When they’ve played each other in the past three, the winner has gone on to finish ahead of the loser. From 2017-19, that was Kentucky. Missouri won last year to snap a five-game losing streak against the Wildcats.
Whether either will make the leap into the next tier of the division this year is up in the air — both will enter the Week 2 matchup 1-0 — but their meeting Saturday will have implications on the final standings if history is any indicator.
“They’re all big,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, last year was a big game for us because we hadn’t beaten them in five years, and I think getting that off of our chest was good.”
The last time Missouri traveled to Kentucky was 2019. The Tigers stumbled into Lexington looking to get their season back on track after a loss to previously winless-in-the-conference Vanderbilt. Missouri was flat for the second straight week, and Kentucky dominated every facet of the game for a 29-7 win.
The Tigers will enter the Bluegrass State this year with a little more momentum, albeit at a very different point in the season.
While Missouri was occasionally stagnant and struggled at points before pulling away from Central Michigan, Kentucky beat up on its Group of Five opponent, Louisiana-Monroe of the Sun Belt Conference, 45-10. Quarterback Will Levis completed 18 of 26 attempts for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Two went to junior receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who had five receptions for 125 yards.
Levis’ performance furthered his status as one of the early breakouts of this season. The Penn State transfer beat out Joey Gatewood for the starting job in fall camp and made waves on the internet when a video surfaced of him eating an unpeeled banana. Now he’s in the driver’s seat of first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s modern offense.
“We’re just gonna have to be physical with (the receivers),” Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans said. “At the end of the day, anybody that you go against, if you can be more physical than them, it slows them down and it gives you an advantage.”
Part of Levis’ and the UK offense’s success this past Saturday derived from the amount of time he had in the pocket. ULM managed four sacks and two quarterback hurries. The Wildcats’ offensive line is led by preseason first-team All-SEC tackle Darian Kinnard.
Missouri picked up nine sacks against Central Michigan, 3½ credited to linebacker Blaze Alldredge. Getting that kind of pressure again will be crucial for containing Kentucky’s suddenly surging passing attack.
It is worth noting that Louisiana-Monroe is not a good team. The Warhawks were not only winless but also never even held a lead in 2020. They managed 87 yards of offense in Week 1. Drawing too many conclusions from Kentucky’s first game is risky.
But one of the definitive conclusions to draw is that Kentucky’s attack is different under Coen than the previous ground-and-pound administration. Levis’ 367 passing yards were the most by a Wildcat since Patrick Towles in 2014.
The running game is still present, though. Junior Chris Rodriguez rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re balanced,” Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “It creates a lot, and when you can run the ball and then also create the play action off of it, it makes them a very explosive offense. So we gotta do a great job of trying to make these guys one-dimensional, which is No. 1: stopping the run first and making sure that we don’t give up the big shots over the top.”
Defensively, Kentucky’s strength is in the trenches, where it has three returning starters on the line. Defensive end Josh Paschal had one sack Week 1, and Drinkwitz noted that tackle Marquan McCall had a great game when Kentucky last played Missouri.
The Tigers’ offensive line struggled in its first game. Central Michigan had 13 tackles for loss, contributing to Missouri’s 1-for-11 performance on third down. The opposite trajectories set up another key matchup for Saturday.
“We had too many negative plays, and we can’t allow for outside penetration on some of our zone schemes and some of our double teams,” Drinkwitz said. “So I think for all of us it’s a concerted effort to eliminate negative plays, which puts us at third and longs.”