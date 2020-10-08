Missouri football’s rescheduled game against LSU because of Hurricane Delta will be shown at 11 a.m. Saturday on the SEC Network Alternate channel. It will also be available on the ESPN app.
The game will be rebroadcast at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
Although LSU will serve as the home team, Mizzou Athletics said in an email to students Thursday that it reserved 1,000 free tickets for students. The tickets are available in sets of two and four.
Students must use the link in the email to reserve a time to pick up their tickets between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday at Kuhlman Court behind the Student Center. Student IDs must be shown when picking up tickets and entering the stadium.
If tickets are not picked up by the 2 p.m. deadline, the tickets will be given to another student.
Capacity for Saturday’s game will be 11,700, the same as Missouri’s opener against Alabama.
Drinkwitz: Missouri without seven players vs. LSU
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced that because of one positive COVID test, he will be without seven players for Saturday’s game.
On his weekly radio show, “Tiger Talk,” he said the positive test during this week’s testing was contact traced to six other players, placing them in quarantine. The team had another round of tests Thursday, with results typically due the next day.
If any players test positive or are contact traced during that round of testing, they will be out for Saturday’s game.
Later in the show, defensive backs coach David Gibbs also said cornerback Jarvis Ware has been practicing for all of this week after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. Ware was a guest near the end of the show and said he’ll play.
The junior will return to the starting lineup and play with freshman Ennis Rakestraw, while senior Adam Sparks and sophomore Ishmael Burdine will also get snaps.