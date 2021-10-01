It takes six wins to become bowl-eligible in college football. Missouri has two after a pair of one-score losses in the first month of the season. The Tigers have four games remaining against teams that aren’t in the AP Top 25, three of them at home.
While lots can change over the next two months, if the Tigers take care of business against Tennessee, Vanderbilt and South Carolina (combined 0-4 in SEC play) as well as winless-in-Conference USA North Texas, they’re guaranteed one more game at the end of the year. Anything less, and Missouri has to pull out a win somewhere amid the late-season gauntlet of Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida and Arkansas.
Add it all up, and the Tigers’ matchup against Tennessee on Saturday suddenly looms as crucial for their bowl game hopes, unusually so for a game in early October.
“You can’t get caught up in what’s happened,” receiver Barrett Banister said. “We’re 2-2; that’s what it is. I don’t think if you asked anyone in our locker room, that’s not how we would have drawn it up, but how are we gonna respond from that? Like, if we sit and just think about all the things that we could have done, we’re just gonna eat ourselves up. I think Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz was just talking about, like, we have an opportunity at home here, an SEC game to go play Tennessee. How many wish that they could do that?”
Tennessee (2-2) is in its first season under new coach and former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, who joined the program from UCF in January. In Heupel’s system, the Volunteers run one of the fastest offenses in the country. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz estimated that Tennessee’s offense runs around three plays a minute. He also said Missouri hasn’t faced anything like it this year.
Much of Tennessee’s attack involves getting ballcarriers into space: quick passes, spread formations and creating one-on-one situations.
“We just gotta make sure that we’re ready to play on our side of the ball,” Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “Skillwise, on the outside, they’re very talented. They do a great job taking the top off.
“We gotta do a great job up front with our front four coming off the ball, staying in our gaps, creating a new line of scrimmage and making sure that we do a great job on the perimeter.”
As much of an identity as the Volunteers have already forged offensively, it’s still up in the air who will be under center. Michigan transfer Joe Milton III started the first two games of the season before going down with a lower-body injury. Hendon Hooker then stepped in for two starts but was injured on a hit in last week’s loss to Florida. Milton finished the game but was reportedly not entirely healthy. Both signal-callers are questionable against Missouri, leaving open the possibility that sophomore Harrison Bailey gets the start.
“I think the benefit for us is that they play a similar offense regardless,” Drinkwitz said. “I think maybe you would have less quarterback draw if it’s Harrison. But I think Joe and Hendon play a very similar style of quarterback run, ability to create in the pocket, throw the ball vertically down the field, execute their offense at a high level.”
Milton was 20-for-43 for 243 yards and two touchdowns during his time under center. Hooker was 46-of-70 for 613 yards and seven touchdowns.
Of course, who’s throwing the ball against Missouri may not be as important for the Vols as who’s running it. The Tigers’ rush defense is the second-worst in the FBS. MU has allowed more than 250 yards on the ground in each of its past two games against Power Five opponents.
Earlier this week, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans said he didn’t want to discuss the Volunteers’ offensive plan, but “we’re going to have some fun.”
Tennessee’s defense has allowed 34 and 38 points in its two losses. For all the ups and downs packed into four games of Missouri’s season, the offense has been steady. Even in the two losses, the Tigers have averaged 31 points. Quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Tyler Badie are second in the SEC in passing and rushing yards, respectively.
Once again, the game will be a test for Missouri’s defense. It hasn’t been able to stop a quality opponent all season, and it’s looking at a long final two months if it doesn’t turn things around — although a loss this week would be the first step toward a season that would end up shorter than Missouri hopes.
“You can’t panic,” Wilks said. “You talk about how you respond, well I’m gonna respond by not panicking. We’re gonna re-teach it, we’re gonna continue to emphasize fundamentals and details, get these guys in here, extra walkthroughs, extra meetings, whatever we gotta do, and that’s what we’ve been doing. Hopefully, we see the results this weekend.”