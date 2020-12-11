Devin Nicholson needed disaster to strike to get on the field as a true freshman in 2019.
Redshirt senior Cale Garrett was poised for an All-American season, but a shoulder injury sidelined him for the team’s final seven games. Garrett and Nick Bolton had formed a successful duo and had taken up almost all of the snaps to that point, but a shakeup at the linebacker position was required with Garrett relegated to the sidelines.
“When Cale got hurt, he turned into a coach,” linebacker Jamal Brooks said in March.
With the guidance of Garrett, Nicholson ended the season as a starter alongside Bolton, who had a breakout All-SEC season.
A year later, Nicholson beat out Brooks and the rest of the linebackers in a preseason position battle to keep his spot next to Bolton this season. He’s behind only Bolton for MU with 61 tackles on the year.
After a rocky two-game stretch to begin the season, the defense had gotten on track and was back to excelling with Bolton as the team’s defensive focal point. Then disaster struck again.
Bolton wasn’t seriously injured, but a hit late in the first half against Arkansas resulted in a controversial targeting penalty and forced the Tigers to go into halftime down 27-20 with their best defensive player ejected.
Nicholson was the only starter left at linebacker and had to assume a larger role with Bolton out. Then Brooks and Chad Bailey would be in Nicholson’s position last season as backups being suddenly thrust onto the field with the first team.
Bolton wasn’t on the field, but he wasn’t absent either. For the second half, Bolton had to briefly become the coach Garrett was last season.
“I definitely think (Bolton) does a great job with his leadership to help shine it on others and help others become leaders as well,” Nicholson said.
With Bolton directing the defense from the sideline, Nicholson finished with a team-high and career-high 13 tackles Saturday.
The defense struggled most of the afternoon, especially without Bolton early in the second half, but got stops on two straight possessions after Missouri was down 14 in the fourth quarter.
Bolton ran down the sideline and became the stadium’s biggest cheerleader when Tyler Badie scored late in the game to give Missouri a 47-40 lead.
“His energy in the fourth quarter and his enthusiasm was what our team needed,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “And he provided what was needed at that time, which was leadership. I can’t say enough good things about Nick Bolton.”
Bailey and Brooks each had four tackles in the second half and were on the field for parts of those key stops. Brooks almost became the team’s scapegoat after he dropped two interceptions on Arkansas’ go-ahead drive on its last possession of the fourth quarter. His second drop bounced off his hands and into Arkansas receiver Mike Woods’ arms to give Arkansas a 48-47 lead.
Missouri had its dramatic game-winning drive, and Brooks was saved. The defense wasn’t perfect by any means, but it had done just enough without Bolton for Missouri to come away unscathed.
The Arkansas win was a glimpse into what life will be like for Missouri after it loses its defensive star.
“It was a new experience,” Nicholson said. “With (Bolton) having the opportunity to be able to go to the NFL after this season or come back, we’ve got to get used to that.”
Even though Bolton has a year of eligibility left, this one will likely be his last. He is having an All-American-caliber season similar to the one Garrett had in 2019. The junior was honored on senior day with 16 others, and he’s currently projected to go in the late first or early second round of the NFL Draft.
“If he told me he was thinking about staying, I’d probably call him crazy,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said.
That means Nicholson will have to be a leader on the defense like Bolton and Garrett before him. He’s the only linebacker on the roster with significant experience as a starter and is the team’s leader in appearances wearing the defense’s viral turnover robe, with an interception and two forced fumbles this season.
“He’s going to continue to play better, and I’m excited for the future he has,” Bolton said.
Bailey and Brooks will be the favorites for snaps next to Nicholson in a battle that will include younger linebackers Jamie Petteway and Gerald Nathan Jr.
Brooks is a senior, but he’ll likely be back next year after not being honored at senior day. All seniors can decide to return next season because this year doesn’t count toward a player’s NCAA eligibility.
Bailey was one of the surprises of fall camp. He battled injuries his first two years on campus after being a four-star recruit in the 2018 class. He redshirted in 2019 but has played on special teams and been a backup all season.
“This is the first time he’s really healthy and in shape, so we’re starting to see the things we saw out of him in high school kind of come to fruition now,” Walters said during fall camp in August.
The trio of linebackers who acted as Bolton’s protégés during Missouri’s second-half comeback also helped carry him off the field once the game was over.
Bailey had Bolton on his shoulders, while Nicholson was right behind him. Before carrying on without Bolton, the team had to lift him off Faurot Field for one of his final home games as a Tiger.