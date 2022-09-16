Collins Hill High School football, as its coach, Lenny Gregory, describes it, was a decent, maybe a little above-average program five years ago.
The Eagles finished a game above .500 in most of the five or so years leading up to that point, with an occasional 11-2 or 2-8 thrown in there. They had never won a state championship.
That changed once Sam Horn got there.
“He helped change the whole culture here at Collins Hill,” Gregory said about Missouri’s freshman quarterback. “He turned this program into one of the top programs in the state and even the country.”
Horn is one of a few true freshmen who might get their first shot at extended playing time Saturday, when Missouri takes on Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+.
Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has preached taking ACU, an FCS team in the Western Athletic Conference that comes in at 2-0, seriously. SEC teams have lost to FCS teams as recently as Vanderbilt last year. But the reality is that if the game goes as expected — a blowout win for Missouri — it might be fans’ first chance to watch several members of the Tigers’ vaunted freshman Class of ’22 in action.
Take Horn, whom Gregory first saw play when he was in eighth grade. He thought then what he knows now.
“Oh, man, he’s a special, special player,” Gregory said. “He’s a complete package. The guy has got an incredible arm, he’s highly intelligent, he’s a competitor, he’s a leader, he can run. He’s very athletic. I think Missouri got one of the best quarterbacks in the country. A lot of people missed on him.”
Horn’s arm strength in both football and baseball is well-documented. Perfect Game clocked him at 93 miles per hour as a pitcher, and Gregory says he can hit the mid-to-upper 90s. What really stood out about Horn, though, was his dedication in the weight room.
Horn can power clean more than 300 pounds and bench more than 300. Gregory doesn’t think that’s normal for quarterbacks.
“All the quarterbacks I’ve ever been around, they’ll do the weights, but they don’t love it and grind like he did,” Gregory said. “He was different. … Sam’s the most competitive kid I’ve ever been around. If you wanna play him in tic-tac-toe, he’ll play you until he beats you.”
If Horn enters Saturday’s game, chances are he’ll be throwing to Mekhi Miller. Miller is from Overland Park, Kansas, and though Luther Burden is justifiably taking all the headlines, Miller is a player Missouri’s coaching staff is thrilled to have in the fold and is progressing very quickly.
He received 11 snaps in Week 1 against Louisiana Tech, catching his only target for 17 yards. As Miller hustled up the seam, cut to the middle to flash open and went down to secure a low throw for a third-down conversion, his dad, Greg, watched from the stands.
“It was like a dream come true,” Greg Miller said. “It’s something he’s been talking about since he was in fourth grade. He dreamed ever since fourth grade of playing at the high level, Division I football.”
Greg Miller said his son’s biggest strength is his high football IQ, along with his route-running and playmaking ability. He studies film, reads the defense, knows what the opposing corner will do and comes up with a plan of attack.
It’s a good bet that Miller’s savviness is a big part of what got him on the depth chart as a true freshman.
“He tries to outsmart his opponent,” Greg Miller said. “He tries to deceive his opponent, make his opponent think that one thing is gonna happen and he does something else. He knows how to make a corner miss, and that basically comes from making a corner flip his hips and attacking his opposite side.”
Up front, Armand Membou worked his way onto the depth chart as well. He’s currently the No. 2 right tackle behind Zeke Powell, even though most recruiting services listed him as an interior offensive lineman coming out of Lee’s Summit.
“His physical nature, his mentality and the way he uses his hands and the way he moves his feet is very impressive,” guard Connor Wood said in March when asked what stood out to him about Membou. “He’s built like that. We’ve just gotta get some more experience with him, but he’s gonna be a pretty good football player for us.”
Membou is the only true freshman lineman, on either side of the ball, on the depth chart. Most programs prefer to redshirt offensive and defensive linemen, because a full year in a college weight room pays huge dividends for playing a position so dependent on size and strength.
At defensive tackle, the Tigers are so deep that burning redshirts at that spot isn’t necessary. But true freshmen Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall both traveled to the Kansas State game.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds and 6-5, 275, respectively, Gracial and Marshall don’t look like freshmen to defensive coordinator Blake Baker. He said the two have come a long way in a short time, earning the chance to join the limited traveling party.
“They’re progressing every single week,” Baker said. “On Sundays, we do about a 15-minute young-guy scrimmage, and you can see their improvement every single week on tape. Pad level, hand placement, just fundamentals and techniques. They’ve done a really nice job for us, so they’ve got very bright futures here.”
And on the back end of the defense, Ja’Marion Wayne came to Columbia as a four-star receiver, but the coaching staff moved him to safety in fall camp.
Before he became a full-time safety, quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan (who coached receivers the last two years) said he had put on 10 to 15 pounds to complement his height and athleticism in the weeks after he arrived at Missouri. Wayne measured 6-3, 180 pounds out of high school.
Wayne played defensive back in high school as well, so the switch didn’t come out of nowhere, and his teammates were impressed, both with how he handled his assignment and with the player he is.
“(He’s) flashing all over,” Martez Manuel said in late August. “He’s super athletic, super talented, super humble. To be a four-star receiver and give that up to play safety, that’s obviously very humble. A lot of people would have hit the (transfer) portal. I’m really proud of him, and he’s done some great things. He’s gonna be a really, really good player.”