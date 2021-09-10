Almost 10,000 miles separate Columbia from Ben Key’s hometown of Cranbourne West, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
It’s not the first place he’s lived in the United States, though. He moved to Los Angeles to play a single season at Cathedral High School before attending East Los Angeles College.
The move from Los Angeles to Columbia was in some ways almost as shocking as the move stateside from Cranbourne West. There are fewer people and less diversity in the Midwest, but it’s quieter, more peaceful.
“All I can focus on is football out here,” Key said in August. “That’s why I like it.”
The defensive lineman had no American football experience before moving to California, having only played rugby at home. But he did have talent.
“He had all the intangibles that you would want from a football player, a Division I football player,” Bobby Godinez, ELAC coach, told the Missourian. “But, yeah, he was raw. He hadn’t played much football. He didn’t know basically how to shoot his hands, how to get in his stance, some of the things that certain student-athletes kind of take for granted because they’ve been doing it their whole life.
“It was like starting from ground zero with him, but the talent was obviously there, as well as his mindset.”
Key, originally born in American Samoa, is the first Australian to play for Missouri. He’s one of seven Aussie players currently rostered in the Southeastern Conference and one of 17 total players hailing from outside the U.S. Other countries with SEC expatriates include Canada (six), Nigeria (two) and Germany (two).
Key is the only player from outside the U.S. on the current Missouri roster, but he’s the fourth international Tiger in the past 10 years. Two of the other three, Nate Anderson and Franklin Agbasimere, were defensive linemen like Key. The other, Jordan Williams, played offensive line.
And the same goes for Key’s current SEC peers: Eight are linemen, four on offense and four on defense. In the Australian delegation, though, four of the six are punters. Jordan Moko-Spasojevic is the only other Aussie lineman, playing on the offensive side of the ball at Texas A&M.
Playing line is a trend among players from other countries that Godinez said can most likely be attributed to their size and mobility, traits than can be harder to come by in the U.S. Key is listed at 6-foot-3, 289 pounds on Missouri’s roster.
“I think rugby and football have the same physicality; football is just more fundamentally sound,” Key said. “You just got to get more techniques down and stuff. Also, the mentality, too. I think you just gotta have a different mentality playing sport. The two go hand-in-hand.”
Defensive line specifically requires a lot of the same physical toughness needed in rugby. When Key first started at Cathedral High School, he played offensive line, protecting his current SEC peer, Alabama QB Bryce Young. Though playing line is similar on both sides of the ball, there are certain differences that can make playing O-line more difficult for players with less football experience.
Key and Godinez had a conversation about what side of the ball the Aussie wanted to play at ELAC within his first week with the Huskies. The decision was clear; Key would play defensive line.
Though he didn’t receive any major offers out of high school, schools were interested in Key the second he switched from protecting the quarterback to attacking him. When he chose Missouri, he had offers from Mississippi State, Utah, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona State and more.
“Once he was able to jump on the field and to show his skill set, and with his size, it doesn’t take a coach very long to see that that individual could be something special,” Godinez said.
Key appeared in two games for Missouri in 2020, one against Kentucky, who the Tigers will play Saturday. The Wildcats roster two non-American players: defensive lineman Sam Anaele from Lagos, Nigeria, and punter Wilson Berry from Maribyrnong in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Despite Key’s limited snap count — he did not appear in the 2021 season opener — his hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates, whom the Aussie referred to as family.
“Ben Key is a character,” Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire said. “He’s one of the funniest people on the team. He’s also a guy that wants to improve every day. Whether it’s a first step, whether it’s his hands, shoot to the ball, something — every day and bit by bit, he’s improving.”
There are currently seven Aussies playing in the NFL. According to American Football International, 2.64 million Australians described themselves as NFL fans in 2018. Several academies exist throughout the country, including Conquest Academy, where Key trained, with programs aimed at preparing athletes for American football.
Key’s goals for 2021 are to help his Missouri family win an SEC East title and to prove himself on the field. After that, who knows where football will take him.
“It’s not the easiest sport on earth, and especially if it’s not second nature to you,” Godinez said. “For (Key), it’s just about sticking with it every day, and he’s gonna get to where he wants to go.”
Luckily for Key, the peace and quiet of Columbia is allowing him to do just that.