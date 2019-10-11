Whether or not he means to, Matt Luke doesn’t seem to mind throwing opponents off the scent.
His 2019 Ole Miss team is in the midst of an injury-prompted quarterback competition between starter Matt Corral and true freshman John Rhys Plumlee, who replaced Corral after he bruised his ribs in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 loss to California. Plumlee was 7-for-7 with 82 passing yards and 53 rushing yards the rest of that game.
The first year quarterback was then burdened with starting the next week at No. 2 Alabama. A week later, in the lead-up to a game against Vanderbilt last week, Luke said multiple times that Ole Miss would use both quarterbacks, according to the Clarion Ledger. But Saturday came and Corral never played, despite being in uniform.
Now, Barry Odom and Missouri (4-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) are faced with the challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks as Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1 SEC) comes to town Saturday for Homecoming. And with Luke’s comments last week in mind, MU might have no real way of knowing its opponent’s quarterback until Saturday.
“We’ve obviously got to be alert,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “The two guys are different in terms of what their strengths and weaknesses are. From a game plan perspective, we’ve got to know who’s back there.”
Since taking over, Plumlee has demonstrated a dual-threat skillset that fits well with Ole Miss. Under center for a team that likes to run on first down, Plumlee has carried for 109 and 165 yards in his two full games, overshadowing his passing performances of 141 and 99 yards.
Plumlee’s skillset is reminiscent of another quarterback with a lackluster arm but whose legs kicked around the Tiger defense this year. Wyoming’s Sean Chambers threw for just 92 yards but ran for 120 and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ upset of Missouri on Aug. 31. No quarterback has been effective against MU since then.
The good news for the Tigers is that, according to Odom and Walters, hours of in-depth film studying have revealed that Ole Miss’s offensive playbook isn’t particularly dependent on who’s under center.
“It seems like it’s very similar structure,” Odom said. “It looks like it’s called pretty similar no matter who’s in there.”
Part of that is because Corral is also a mobile quarterback, even if not quite to Plumlee’s degree. Walters said both are good at making reads on run-pass option plays, so MU can plan on defending the RPO no matter what.
Both passers are inexperienced — Corral is a redshirt freshman — and Ole Miss has sturdy depth at running back between Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conners and Scottie Phillips. All of them have 245-plus yards this season, led by Phillips’ 451, not to mention two quarterbacks who can run. The Rebels also sport a corps of formidable blockers coached by Luke, who played center at Ole Miss in the 1990s.
“Up front, their offensive line is going to do well because of who their head coach is,” Odom said.
That makes Missouri an ideal matchup for an Ole Miss program that hasn’t performed to the high standard of its name this year. MU has been untouchable through the air with the nation’s No. 4 pass defense, so Ole Miss can comfortably play to its identity and keep the ball on the ground as much as possible, especially with Missouri adapting to the loss of its leading tackler, linebacker Cale Garrett.
Luke’s offense has averaged 309.7 rushing yards per SEC game to contribute to a consistent scoring total of 31 points in all three of those games — even against powerhouse Alabama. There are plenty of running options to wear down a defense.
“It’s going to take a tremendous effort to try and slow them down,” Odom said.
While Missouri’s pass defense has been elite, Ole Miss’ has been its Achilles heel so far this season. It ranks No. 123 in the country out of 130 FBS teams, with 314.4 passing yards allowed per game. Cal picked up 373 yards through the air against Ole Miss after the Bears had previously averaged 159 per game.
Ole Miss has been much better defending against the run, ranking No. 35 in the country in allowing 3.26 yards per carry. Nose tackle Benito Jones has been one of the most effective defensive linemen in the conference, tallying three sacks and an interception. He’ll be a tough matchup up the middle for Trystan Colon-Castillo and company.
Ole Miss defensive ends Ryder Anderson and Austrian Robinson each have a pair of sacks this year, too.
Ultimately, it’s simple for Ole Miss: run offense good, run defense good. Pass offense and pass defense? Not so much. Luke’s team wants to control the pace and force Missouri into a high-scoring shootout.
“If your eyes aren’t in the right spot,” Odom said, “they’re going to get some yards.”