Taking the field on Missouri’s Homecoming, Chad Bailey wasn’t his regular self. He hadn’t played in four weeks after suffering an injury at Auburn, and, even after recovering, the defensive captain was still lost.

The day before, former Missouri defensive back Terry Petry was found dead at his home in Missouri City, Texas. Petry — who played two seasons for the Tigers — left a memorable mark on Bailey.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you