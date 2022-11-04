Taking the field on Missouri’s Homecoming, Chad Bailey wasn’t his regular self. He hadn’t played in four weeks after suffering an injury at Auburn, and, even after recovering, the defensive captain was still lost.
The day before, former Missouri defensive back Terry Petry was found dead at his home in Missouri City, Texas. Petry — who played two seasons for the Tigers — left a memorable mark on Bailey.
Bailey was set to return to the field Oct. 22 against Vanderbilt. And as he settled back into a normal week, his high school head coach, Brett Sniffin, called him. What Bailey thought was a congratulations on his return to the field turned into a different type of pain.
Sniffin broke down over the phone, telling his former player about Petry’s passing. Bailey — one to keep his emotions in check on the field or at the lectern — was wanting to break for home.
“I wanted it to be from somebody that loved him and could be there for him as he found out,” Sniffin said. “And so he was one of the first people I thought to call.”
The conversation was brief, but Sniffin made sure Bailey knew he was there for him. Having talked with Petry just a few days earlier, Bailey was in utter shock. He called his former teammates to cool himself down, allowing him to realize the task at hand: win for Petry.
Petry and Bailey both played for Ridge Point High School in the Houston area. And if it weren’t for Petry already being enrolled at Missouri and rostered on the football team, Bailey wouldn’t be standing on Faurot Field this Saturday.
The decision came easily once Bailey visited Missouri and knew he’d be playing alongside Petry, a freshman at the time. Holding other SEC offers, Bailey committed to the Tigers before this freshman season in 2018 and has since been a rock for one of the best defenses in the conference.
Forever close, Bailey and Petry became high school teammates during Bailey’s sophomore season, Petry’s junior year. Petry was everything a high school coach wanted, playing both ways on the field and being a varsity contributor all four years.
Bailey reiterated his goal in high school was to play in the Southeastern Conference. He wanted to play alongside and against the best bruisers in the sport. Yet, if it weren’t for Petry, he wouldn’t have considered committing to Missouri five years ago.
“He tried to look out for me,” Bailey said. “But he also knew that I was a man, and sometimes you’ve gotta go through some things on your own and figure out some things. And that’s what brothers do.”
Brother — a term rooted close to Bailey — isn’t viewed from a younger perspective. Earlier this season, Bailey spoke at length regarding his and his mother’s involvement in foster care since his youth. But to Petry, Bailey was the younger brother, the one looking for guidance.
“Life goes how it goes, so I didn’t see my older brother a whole lot,” Bailey said. “But TP was a big brother to me. And he was always the same. No matter if he got mad at me one day, he’d come back the next day and we’d be cool as hell. It’s just what it was.”
From managing money to knowing what coaches were looking for to everyday life in the facilities, Petry took Bailey under his wing. He was an older-brother figure from whom to seek advice.
Petry looked out for Bailey and made sure he could handle things on his own, because a year later, the two were no longer teammates. After spending two seasons and a fall camp with the Tigers, Petry entered the transfer portal.
Landing at Blinn Community College for one year, Petry then committed to Texas Southern for the 2020 season, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I used to play with him a lot of times. I used to tell him that he left me,” Bailey joked. “Seeing my brother succeed was all I wanted to see for him, and wherever he went was cool with me.”
Bailey was mad to see Petry go. His brother-like figure was no longer a few lockers over, but it was a growing experience for himself. Bailey was accustomed to everything Petry introduced him to and taught him, leaving him to work on his own relationships and becoming more comfortable with the new faces entering the program.
“Family doesn’t talk all day, every day,” Bailey said. “But we always kept in touch, we always talked. If TP ever needed something, he called me. If I ever needed something, I called him.”
Petry was the reason Bailey wanted to be an athlete. With Petry playing both ways in high school, his athleticism stretched from making catches on post plays to flipping to the other side of the ball and recording interceptions.
“TP was the fastest player I have ever seen put on a pair of cleats,” Bailey said. “That’s the coldest football player I have ever seen play.”
In particular, the same performance stood out to both Bailey and Sniffin. During Bailey’s sophomore season, he missed a tackle against the triple option, resulting in a touchdown.
Beating himself up on the sideline, Bailey looked up to find Petry turning a 5- or 10-yard hitch route into a touchdown for more than 80 yards. And then he did it again on the next drive en route to a win in the state semifinals.
“Just the explosiveness that he did with that was amazing,” Sniffin said. “We put him a lot more on defense just to prevent people from scoring, because he could stay on the top and cover just about anybody.”
A human highlight reel, Petry was turned to to get his team out of trouble. Short passes resulted in large pickups, his speed extended plays, and his play not only bolstered his chances of playing at the next level but positively impacted his coaches and teammates’ careers.
Petry’s versatility helped fill the void in any need Ridge Point had, but it also led to Bailey wanting to provide more. Bailey was determined to play on defense, but watching Petry excel on both sides made him want to try running back, too, in high school.
The teams were close-knit. Everyone strived for a state title, but one thing always stood out regarding Petry and Bailey’s friendship. If it weren’t for a late push from Missouri, neither Petry nor Bailey would’ve played for the Tigers.
Originally committed to Houston, Petry was flipped later in the recruiting process. And on one of the Missouri staff’s visits, the program strengthened a connection with Bailey ... and later Class of 2019 recruit Nelson Ceaser — who plays for Houston now.
“They had that little pipeline here that Terry started,” Sniffin said. “And obviously being close together from here, I think (that) definitely affected Chad’s decision.”
Hitting the gridiron against the Commodores on Oct. 22, Bailey was more prepared than ever. He was more confident than ever because he wanted to play his best game for Petry.
Watching more film than usual prior to the game and staying within the playbook, Bailey totaled a team-leading eight tackles, five by himself, with one for loss.
“I just had to keep going, man,” Bailey said. “I know that’s what he would have wanted me to do. And I know that’s what he would have done.”
Any chance he could, Bailey pointed to the sky, honoring his former teammate. He wanted to turn out his best product; he wanted to dedicate a win to the person who paved his path to Missouri.
Following Missouri’s 17-14 win over Vanderbilt, Bailey took to the lectern. He spoke for roughly two minutes, ending his availability with an ode to his lost friend.
“Rest in peace to my man Terry Petry, man. I love you, bro,” Bailey said, putting his fist to his heart.
Their high school mentor, Sniffin, is no longer the head coach at Ridge Point, but he thought about Petry when he was on the field, like many of his former coaches did after the news broke. That’s where they knew him best. That’s where they saw him shine the most. And to Sniffin, Bailey only personified that with his play.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz allowed Bailey to go home back to Missouri City the following Thursday — where Petry’s family had Bailey see him before the body viewing Friday. Bailey wasn’t able to attend the funeral, as it overlapped with Saturday’s contest in South Carolina.
“I think that was a very class act by the University of Missouri for allowing him to do that,” Sniffin said. “That really shows a lot for that university and that coaching staff, allowing Chad to do that.”
It was important for Bailey to be home and find healing rather than worrying if he’d be playing against South Carolina. It was more important to Drinkwitz that Bailey found closure before he returned to the field for the Tigers.
“Obviously, it’s bigger than football,” Drinkwitz said. “And football is what we do, but who we are as humans and how we live, to me, is just as important. And he was going through something that he felt like he needed to find closure on, and it was for him to be the best version of himself.
“It was important for us that whether or not he was able to play the game, that was what was most important to me; Chad being home and healing from this situation was a lot more important.
Bailey doesn’t let his emotions control him, but he couldn’t hold back tears when he saw Petry one last time. He cleaned himself up, because he knew Petry wasn’t one for tears, while wanting to get back out on the field and ball.
Bailey is back in the swing of things at linebacker. With each passing week, he’s determined to win in memory of Petry. He’s driven to leave it all on the field, because Petry would’ve done the same.
“It’s not just for this year. It’s for the rest of my life,” Bailey said. “I’ve got to play for my boy. He had to take those cleats off earlier than he probably wanted to. I’m gonna make sure I just keep playing like he is playing through me.”
Petry’s smile was contagious, and he and Bailey bonded well. Remembering all the positives in their achievements and unforgettable memories, Bailey joked that Sniffin might not remember everything the two did as spectacular.
But those memories live on forever.
Bailey wasn’t a big video game guy, but Petry ignited the competition in him to play. Sniffin commented the two were always going head-to-head on the weekends, after practice or even at team dinners.
“He used to for real whoop my ass in (NBA) 2K,” Bailey chuckled. “I think that’s why I’m so good at it now.”
Joking that Petry was cheating, he now recognizes how good he was and how the friendly action only bettered his competitive spirit. Like typical best friends, the two watched football together, broke down film and kicked back every weekend.
Since middle school, Bailey had looked up to Petry. Playing on varsity since his freshman season, Petry was admired on all levels of his game, and Bailey was one to believe he’d be a special football player.
“You don’t have to go to the NFL to be something special in football,” Bailey said. “There are a lot of special dudes that never made it to that level. He was one of them, and he was really good.”
Even though Petry has passed, his life lives on through Bailey.
“Chad’s a very lovable guy,” Sniffin said. “He loves his people. If you’re part of his people, then you know he’s going to have that emotion for you. But he’s also going to keep his head level.
“He gets along with everybody. And there’s not a stranger that he doesn’t know. What I mean by that is everybody that he meets, he makes them feel friendly and warm to him.”
Petry’s guidance lives on through Bailey. With a goal to shape the future careers of football players, Bailey has taken everything he has learned from Petry, and from being a big brother himself, to impact the future of the sport for good.