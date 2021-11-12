Missouri football is still looking for a “mayor” to helm its offense in the Mayor’s Cup against South Carolina.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak left Missouri’s Oct. 30 game at Vanderbilt in the fourth quarter with a soft-tissue injury, and the redshirt sophomore did not suit up against Georgia last week in Athens, Georgia.
Instead, it was true freshman Tyler Macon who started against the Bulldogs, eventually splitting time with redshirt freshman Brady Cook.
Bazelak was back in uniform and walking through drills during the periods of practice Tuesday that were open to media.
However, MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he was not 100% and there would not be an official announcement about his status until Thursday’s injury report.
MU (4-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts South Carolina at 3 p.m. Saturday for its second-to-last home contest of the season. It’s the annual battle between Columbia, Missouri, and Columbia, South Carolina, known as the Mayor’s Cup.
“That’s really gonna be the challenge this week,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s no way I can prepare three quarterbacks to be the starter, so we’re gonna have to narrow down pretty quickly who’s playing and how we’re gonna do that.”
South Carolina (5-4, 2-4) has faced a similar — though more spread-out — situation. Three different quarterbacks have started for the Gamecocks this season: Zeb Noland, Luke Doty and Jason Brown.
Noland suffered a back injury in USC’s third game of the season but returned as first-string QB in Week 8 after Doty reaggravated a left foot injury and was declared out for the season.
Despite South Carolina coach Shane Beamer saying Oct. 19 that Noland would be the starter for the remainder of the season, Brown started for the Gamecocks against Florida and led his team to a 40-17 win.
Brown completed 14 of 24 passes for 175 yards against Florida, and the Gamecocks rushed for a season-high 284 yards behind running backs Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White. Meanwhile, USC’s defense held UF to 105 yards on the ground.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides,” Drinkwitz said. “Again, this is a trench league, and you gotta win in the trenches, and they clearly did that in that game.”
Drinkwitz spoke highly of USC edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare. The senior has 33 total tackles, 2½ sacks, a fumble recovery and nine QB hurries. He could create a problem for Missouri’s offense, as no single rusher broke 50 yards in the Tigers’ game against Georgia and both Macon and Cook were sacked.
South Carolina will be the only foe Drinkwitz has faced in all three of his years as a head coach, including his season at Appalachian State. Drinkwitz beat the Gamecocks 20-15 with the Mountaineers in 2019 and 17-10 with the Tigers in 2020.
However, he faced a different coach in each of those matchups — Mike Bobo was interim head coach last season after Will Muschamp was fired — and will square off with a new one this season in Beamer. Though some of South Carolina’s player personnel has remained, there are notable differences within the program that could make this a different challenge than the last time Drinkwitz and MU faced the Gamecocks.
“Obviously, it’s new schemes in all three phases, but there is some familiarity with some of the players that are executing those schemes and maybe how they’ve played in the past and what are some things that they do really well that we have to be aware of,” Drinkwitz said. “(Enagbare) can affect the game. He affects the game, and if you don’t take that into account, that’s gonna be a bad opportunity for our offense. Stuff like that.”
Missouri and South Carolina have historically played closely contested games. The average point differential across all 11 of the programs’ matchups is 10.3, with the largest difference being 21 points in MU’s 2012 loss.
The Tigers must earn at least one more win for a chance at a bowl game — qualifying five-win teams can fill out bowl slots if not enough teams reach six wins — and would be guaranteed one with two. While some might argue that’s a reason to look at the rest of the season as a whole, Drinkwitz continued to emphasize the importance of a week-by-week mentality.
“We really can’t focus on anything else,” he said. “In order to get to six, you gotta first get to five. We’ve got an opportunity this week at home versus a quality opponent that we’ve gotta play well against, so that’s really all of our focus. There’s an opportunity to win a trophy, the Mayor’s Cup. So you’ve got an opportunity to claim a tangible benefit after the game, so really that’s our focus, our personal pride in our performance.”