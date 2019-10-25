You remember the ending the last time Missouri facedand Kentucky faced off on a football field, right? If not, here’s a refresher.
Kentucky came into Columbia ranked No. 12 in the country, boasting a fearsome defense led by eventual first round pick Josh Allen. Entering halftime, Missouri led 14-3 and held a real chance to pick up its first win over a ranked team under Barry Odom. But the lead slipped away from the Tigers in the game’s closing minutes, and on an untimed down following a controversial pass interference, Kentucky scored a goal line touchdown. Final score 15-14. Chance missed.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant and wide receiver Jonathan Nance were in the Missouri student section when the life was sucked out of Memorial Stadium that night. The pair of transfers were making their official visits to Columbia and had the opportunity to see that crushing defeat firsthand as the two weighed the heavy interest they were receiving from Power 5 programs all over the country.
“The stadium went silent,” Bryant said. “You really hate that it had to end like that.”
On Saturday, Bryant and Nance will get the opportunity for something that no one else in the crowd that night in 2018 will: a chance at revenge.
Weeks before that devastating defeat, Bryant entered the transfer portal less than 10 months after leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff when he lost the starting job to freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence. Missouri, meanwhile, was looking for Drew Lock’s eventual successor, so there was an obvious fit. Interest between the Tigers and the coveted graduate transfer, it turns out, was mutual.
Nance, who led Arkansas in receiving in 2017, made the decision to leave the Razorbacks in late September of that year. Unlike Bryant, Nance already had a connection at Missouri. His close friend and high school teammate Richaud Floyd is Missouri's punt returner. The two each hail from Gulfport, Mississippi.
When Bryant put his name into the transfer portal, Nance was one of the first people to reach out to him. And it was also Nance who first brought up the idea of them linking up and playing together at Missouri.
Nance and Bryant eventually decided to take their official visit to Missouri together. Before they met in person, they got to know each other on Instagram.
“From there until I got here, it felt like we had known each other for a while,” Bryant said about his budding relationship with Nance at the time. “Just that instant connection.”
In the lead up to Bryant’s visit, the quarterback was excited and found himself constantly checking the weather on his phone, worrying that it was going to be cold.
Instead, the sun was out and the temperature stayed between the mid-50s and low-60s on Oct. 27, 2018. A perfect day for football and for a campus visit, though no one could have predicted how the game would finish.
Before the game, Bryant and Nance were given a tour of the team facilities and the rest of MU’s campus. A picture on Nance’s Twitter account from that day showed him and Bryant dressed in Missouri uniforms.
The visit also gave Bryant and Nance their first opportunity to get acquainted with the Tigers’ offense, and the coaching staff gave them presentations breaking down some of the schemes. Nance in particular was keen on finding a program that would go well with his style of play.
“I was trying to see how I would fit in the organization and the program as a whole,” he said.
Inside the stadium, the two sat among the students. Nance was impressed with the crowd.
“It was turnt,” Nance said.
When the game ended, another tight and disappointing loss in the record books, both players sat there in shock.
“I was in such awe, I didn’t know what was going on,” Bryant said. “I was just sitting there, kind of in disbelief.”
What kind of impact does an ending like that have on a recruit in the stands who’s deciding whether to come to your school?
Both Bryant and Nance said the ending did not make them think twice about choosing Missouri. Their decisions were going to be based more on how they fit in and how they liked the place, not one close loss.
After the game, Bryant and Nance met with Odom and discussed what they had just watched unfold.
“We talked some about the game but also the big picture about how they could step in and help us,” Odom said about the conversations.
Whatever they discussed, and whatever pitch Missouri made to the pair of transfers that weekend, must have been effective. Six weeks later, on Dec. 5, 2018, Bryant announced via Twitter that he was transferring to MU. Minutes later, Nance announced his commitment to do the same.
Now, the two graduate transfers will get a chance to play in the rematch of a game that unsettled them as spectators.
Saturday in Lexington is an important one for this team coming off last weekend's embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt. Almost one year to the day since last year's defeat to Kentucky, Bryant and Nance will be two new faces on a team filled with players who were on the field in 2018. A win against the Wildcats means Missouri still controls its destiny, and importantly, revenge. This one can't be any crazier than last year… Can it?