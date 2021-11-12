Case Cook, arm in a sling, stood on the Sanford Stadium sideline watching Missouri’s offensive linemen go through warmups ahead of the Tigers’ game against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
He had been dressed for those drills a few weeks before. Now, he might never be again.
His arm is in a cast because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. He played through the injury for three games, enduring unimaginable levels of pain while blocking some of the toughest defensive linemen in the country. MU’s medical staff eventually had to hand him the towel to toss, ruling him out of the season and possibly — if he opts not to take the NCAA up on an extra year granted to all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic — his college career.
The trainers had to make that decision for him, because he wouldn’t.
He has a history.
Starting at center as a senior in high school, Cook dislocated his right thumb during the first game of the season. When the trainers recommended that he come out of the game, his answer was brief.
“Nope,” he told them and Sean Calhoun, his head coach at Carrollton High School. He said he was just going to start snapping with his left hand and carry on playing.
“Doesn’t miss a beat; I think he maybe missed one play,” Calhoun said. … “It was just like he is right now. In every drill — coaching and helping the linemen. By the end of the year, he had a messed-up elbow and he had this giant brace. Literally, he’s like a bionic man walking around.”
Was there any way to coax him off the field?
“No, abosolutely not,” Calhoun said.
Cook has a decision to make on his future in football. But that decision is made difficult because he is every inch, no matter the physical toll, the competitor.
Will his body allow him to keep playing, even if he’s willing to push it to its final tether? If it does, should he declare for the NFL Draft and end his college career with unfinished business?
Or will he come back to Missouri next season for one more dance on Faurot?
Before any life-altering choices are made, his focus is on getting healthy again, but the questions surely linger as he watches his teammates prepare for game day. He’s there with them, refusing to watch them from afar. He’s a two-year team captain, after all.
That’s why he played through the pain for three games. It isn’t in his makeup to quit when things get hard. Stepping down — letting his teammates down — is a thought he won’t entertain.
“That’s one of his best characteristics. I think his teammates see that, too,” Cook’s high school offensive line coach, Mark Loudermilk, said. “He didn’t want to let that Mizzou football team down, because that was his football team.”
It started with Cook’s family. His mother, Kelli Cook, played basketball at Tennessee under Pat Summitt. His father, Stan Cook, was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 10th round of the 1985 MLB Draft while playing baseball at Walters State Community College before going on to play at Western Kentucky and then in the minors. Athletics and competition are in Case’s blood.
But his parents said it was his relationship with his brother — former N.C. State tight end and current Missouri football analyst Cole Cook — that forged Case’s competitive streak. If the brothers were awake, they were competing over something, Stan Cook said.
“Whether it was playing with toy horses or toy trucks, whether it was PlayStation or whether it was swimming laps in the pool or playing basketball in the driveway, playing cards, playing board games, who knew what trivia, facts and figures — they just wanted to be the best at whatever they were doing,” Kelli Cook said.
Cole is a few years older, which their father told him to enjoy when he was young, because he wouldn’t be able to pick on Case for long.
Sure enough, by the time Case was a senior in high school, the days of being bossed around by his older brother were over. Case played football in the 8-9-year-old division when he was 7. He’d been gearing up for bigger foes for a while.
Now listed as a 6-foot-4, 291-pound guard, there aren’t many in their right minds that will skirmish with Case.
Loudermilk used to challenge him, though often at things he knew he could win.
During Cook’s senior year, he joined Loudermilk on a run, which the latter does most days after school. But there was a catch; the loser of the mile-long race would suffer a punishment at the other’s discretion.
Loudermilk won the race — by quite a wide margin, he noted — and he made Cook return on the same route they’d run.
But with a catch.
“I made him kick slide, vertical sets, all the way back for a mile — because I won,” Loudermilk said. “But he never complained; he did the whole thing all the way back.”
Cook didn’t stop to complain when he found himself injured halfway through his senior year of college, either.
He didn’t tell anyone about the pain he was putting himself through — not even his parents.
“Case’s standard answer is, ‘I’m good.’ You’ve gotta know what that, ‘I’m good,’ means, and for me as Mom, sometimes I have to see his face to know what ‘I’m good’ means.” Kelli Cook said. ... “He told us what was going on but, I would say, not all the details.”
Stan Cook called Case “tough as boot leather,” stemming back to when he was a baby. Case had surgery when he was a month old, and Stan remembers having to hold down his infant son during another procedure when the doctors couldn’t.
“I guess he was born with it, or just he developed it,” Stan Cook said. “But he’s tougher than most people could ever imagine being. The stuff he can put up with is a whole lot different than what most people can put up with.”
But there came a point when being tough wasn’t enough. The MU medical staff forced Cook to stop before he put his body through irreparable damage.
Even as Missouri’s season peters out — goals rearranged from titles to salvaging bowl eligibility — Cook has the same ambition and drive, even if he can’t show it on the field. The injury ended his season, sure, but he could still make an impact.
Now, when Missouri’s players look up during practice, they know who’s going to be staring down at them, holding them accountable.
“I guarantee you he’s just as intense, just as competitive as if he was in uniform,” Calhoun said. “That’s what you appreciate, because when Case Cook walks through the door, you know what you’re getting, and I think there’s a lot to be said for somebody who is consistent.”
Before Tuesday’s practice at Memorial Stadium, as the team prepared for the upcoming South Carolina matchup, Cook was there, standing with seven coaches and staffers, arm still tied up. They’re all chatting — and frequently laughing. Then a horn sounds, indicating a transition to the next period of practice. Before the echo subsides from Memorial’s walls, Cook’s on the move.
When the team arrives in the southern half of Faurot Field, he’s already there waiting — like he would be if he was playing against the Gamecocks on Saturday — to lead the players into the warmup. He stands directly in front of backup quarterback Brady Cook — Missouri’s potential starting QB come Saturday — for a majority of the warmup, occasionally leaning closer to deliver a personal message.
The team claps together in response to coaching instructions, but Case can’t clap in unison with the team as he normally would — the sling is preventing him from that. Instead, he raises his left arm, the healthy one, in time with the beat.
As the stretching winds down, wide receiver Keke Chism comes in to lead an “M-I-Z” chant. With every deep harmonized growl indicating the sounding of another letter, Cook raises his healthy arm and jumps in unison with his approaching teammates, who draw nearer to the Missouri captains in the center.
Nothing about the scene looks like it will be the last time, like there is a ticking clock counting down Cook’s final moments at Missouri.
There’s every chance that he suits up in black and gold again for the ritual. He has that option. But he also has opportunities to explore. He has plenty of film that will entice NFL scouts.
“When the time comes, he’ll have to make his decision — if he wants to come back and play another year at Missouri, or if he wants to see what opportunities are presented to him in the NFL,” Stan Cook said. “But right now, I don’t think he’s anywhere close to the point where he’s deciding what he’s going to be doing.”
Right now, there’s a job to do.
Missouri has three games to play. The decision can wait.
“We’re very proud of how he’s handled some tough situations, and particularly (this) situation,” Kelli Cook said. … “Just from a personal standpoint, watching him go through this, he’s handled it like a man, and men have to make tough decisions. We’re really proud of how he’s managed this.”