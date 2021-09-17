Andy LaFata could tell right away that Darius Robinson had changed.
Robinson had grown an inch — up to around 6-foot-5 — since the Canton (Michigan) High School football coach had met him a year earlier, and Robinson entered his senior season at 240 pounds. But the difference was more than physical.
After playing as a rotational defensive lineman in his first year of high school football a year earlier, Robinson was back with a renewed focus.
He demonstrated how he had transformed his body, leading by example in the weight room. Younger players saw what he did each day and in turn listened to Robinson when he spoke. After one week of practice, the team elected Robinson, who two years earlier hadn’t been with the program, to be a captain.
Now a junior at Missouri, Robinson is among a handful of players getting snaps on the defensive line. As recently as his sophomore year of high school, college football wasn’t even on his mind.
“We’re still searching for someone like Darius,” LaFata said. “And the guys who have been around remember him. The seniors now were freshmen, but they remember how he was the leader of the program. People listened to him because he worked so hard. Everyone saw it. He wasn’t just talk. He went out and did it. You see it sometimes in high school, but the great ones, they have it, and he had it.”
Robinson had long been obsessed with sports, and even if LaFata didn’t see it until a year into their relationship, his take-charge attitude was nothing new, either. In little league football, the 8-year-old Robinson led his team in stretches at each practice.
Baseball was his first love, though. He regularly spent entire Sundays watching three games, back-to-back-to-back, without thinning his attention span. He kept the same razor focus on the diamond, where he played catcher. While other kids struggled to understand baseball’s intricacies, Robinson never had that problem, always knowing what base to throw to, always charging to back up a play.
He was always the biggest player on his team, whether it was baseball, football, basketball or soccer. His brother, Reginald, remembers opposing parents and coaches regularly asking to see his birth certificate.
Reginald Robinson isn’t a traditional older brother. Twenty-three years Robinson’s senior, the two had dissimilar upbringings. Academics were always a priority for the brothers’ mom, Valori, but she had softened her standards by the time Darius was going to school. Reginald often had strict GPA requirements to play sports. Darius’ career was more fostered.
“Because of the age difference, it’s still like we both grew up as only kids,” Reginald told the Missourian. “Definitely a unique experience on both sides just with the age difference and sometimes feeling like I’m playing the dad role when I’m just trying to be a knowledgeable big brother.”
Because of their different childhoods, a future in college sports for Robinson wasn’t on Reginald’s mind. He remembers running into a friend at one of his brother’s football games.
“Oh, that’s your little brother?” his friend asked. “Man, he’s really good.”
It hadn’t occurred to Reginald how much better his little brother was than everyone else.
For high school, Valori enrolled Darius at Canton Prep, a private school without a football program. Unlike Reginald, Darius had thought about a future in sports after high school, and at that point, basketball seemed like the best path given his height and frame.
He played his first two years of high school. His biggest contribution on the floor in hoops, which he continued playing after transferring, was his physicality and intensity, the same attributes that had made him successful on the football field.
“A lot of guys, high school basketball players, they all want to shoot,” LaFata said. “Nobody wants to get in the paint and get a little dirty and get rebounds. But Darius would take that body and he’d throw it around, and he was not afraid to use his hands playing basketball. Drew fouls here and there. You get five of them, you might as well use them.”
But from a fundamental perspective, Robinson was passable as a basketball player, not spectacular. And definitely not good enough to get the kinds of college looks he was hoping for. His sophomore year, one of the Canton Prep basketball coaches suggested he transfer and go back to football.
He called Reginald.
Reginald did his older brother due diligence, researching Canton High to make sure it was good enough academically. After finding no red flags, he encouraged Valori to allow Robinson to transfer.
“I thought it was a kid just being a kid, trying to make grown-up decisions,” Reginald said. “But overall I felt like, ‘Hey, if he wants to play football, and this is his opportunity, I was all for it.’”
When Robinson arrived at Canton High, LaFata likened him to a giant sculpture: The frame and foundation were there, but he needed to be molded and carved until he emerged as a polished football player.
Canton High had several returners on the defensive line, so Robinson didn’t see the field on every down his first year. He got attention from colleges mainly because of his size and athleticism. The fact that he hadn’t really played football at a high level made him even more enticing; college coaches could chisel him from granite the same way LaFata was attempting.
Robinson’s first Division I offer was from Toledo. Sixteen more came during his junior year.
“In high school, you think you gotta play your freshman year, your sophomore year, your junior year and your senior year to get offers,” Robinson said in 2020. “I just got most of my offers right after one year, so it was honestly shocking for me and my family.”
Offers in hand, Robinson expected more from himself his senior year. Before the season, he pestered LaFata to play him on offense and eventually got reps at tight end.
“Darius can block,” LaFata said. “He’s mean. That’s how he was. So obviously SEC football, a little bit different, but he flipped that switch. He was a bad dude out there, and he wanted to make you know he was a bad dude.”
That year, Canton High rode Robinson as much as it could. Playing both sides of the ball, he rarely came off the field. He mostly blocked on offense, and LaFata regretted not getting him the ball more to utilize his speed and ability to catch.
“It was just like one of those players who would just not be denied,” LaFata said. “He knew he wanted something, and he just went out and took it.”