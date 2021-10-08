A pencil-it-in, hit-and-giggle homecoming game against North Texas was never supposed to be this interesting.
The most hopeful Missouri fans may have dreamed of an unbeaten season to this point. Whispers of 6-0 entering the Week 7 Texas A&M matchup Oct. 16 felt unrealistic, but why not dream? This team was plenty of analysts’ underdog this season — the dark horse in a talented SEC East. The back half of the schedule, after all, was where the real challenge awaited.
But that’s not what happened. Missouri is 2-3 and in last place in the SEC East, and the fearsome second half of the season is just 60 minutes of game time away.
That hour comes Saturday against the Mean Green, whose arrival comes at as opportune a time for an upset as ever. They are, after all, facing a Missouri team that is in the most miserable of circumstances.
Tennessee turned out to be the feather that broke the Tigers’ back. The Vols’ 62-24 win Saturday pushed MU below .500 for the first time this season and lathered salt on the wounds for good measure. To add to the turmoil, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired Sunday, a day after just his fifth appearance on the Missouri sideline.
The Tigers now need a win to get back to an even record.
They need something — anything — to spark their season as desperately, as pressingly as at any point.
“There were critical mistakes that have to be corrected, and you can’t bury your head in the sand and say that it didn’t happen,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “But there’s also things that you’ve just gotta move on from. I’ve told the players and the staff, ‘Tennessee doesn’t have to define us or this season,’ but if we let it, it will.”
North Texas ought to give Missouri at least a little bit of optimism that all is not yet lost. But how do you out-Mean the Green?
So far this season, that hasn’t been too tough a task.
The Mean Green are 1-3, with their only win of the season coming against Northwestern State in their season opener. They haven’t managed more than 17 points since that 44-14 rout.
UAB scalded North Texas by 34 points, SMU by 23. Louisiana Tech is the latest to draw a notch in North Texas’ loss column, defeating the Mean Green 24-17 on Sept. 25.
Of the 130 teams in the FBS, North Texas has the 93rd-ranked defense in the nation, allowing 411.8 yards per game. Its scoring offense ranks 112th, at 19.8 points per game.
Most of the stats are playing soothing symphonies to Missouri fans’ ears.
But the visitors do one thing that will prick those ears for all the wrong reasons.
“Offensively, they run a similar style to Tennessee,” Drinkwitz said. “Not as much tempo, but after last week I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t pick it up.”
But the times, they are, allegedly, a-changin’: a different coach, no depth charts, no guaranteed starter roles, Drinkwitz said, to name a few tweaks.
Figuring out which Missouri will turn up Saturday is a fool’s game. The offense that has kept it in games was stifled by the Vols. The run defense can’t drop any further in the FBS rankings; the overall defense outperforms just five teams.
MU opened as the 20-point favorite, but it also opened as the favorites in its overtime loss to Boston College. Likewise in a 38-point blowout by Tennessee. The oddsmakers haven’t quite figured out this Tigers team. Nobody has.
Tennessee made Missouri look silly and cost Franklin his job, but the root of the problem runs far deeper. To this point, only Southeast Missouri has felt MU’s might, and even it overperformed.
The Tigers squeaked past Central Michigan. But that was fine; it was the season opener. They hung around Kentucky — just one play away from a win, but the weaknesses were exposed. Boston College hammered home the notion that Missouri’s defensive problems were worse than first feared.
What comes next is anybody’s guess.
“We weren’t connected,” Drinkwitz said. “When I watch the tape, what we’re saying we’re supposed to do and what we’re doing isn’t working. Whatever it is, it wasn’t working. So what we’re saying, there’s a disconnect between what we felt like should be happening and was happening.”
It all adds up to broken dreams, torn up by the hands of running backs around every turn of Missouri’s schedule.
Missouri can’t secure a bowl game this weekend, but it sure can play its way out of one. A 6-6 record already feels like an uphill task. That task begins with North Texas.
A game that was never supposed to be interesting could now force the door to the postseason shut.
No pressure.
“I think as a competitor, the amount of pressure you feel is what you put on yourself,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s not any extra pressure. I don’t feel any extra pressure because of the previous game or the next game. I feel pressure because of the opportunity that I have to represent the great state of Missouri, the trust of the players, fans and coaches and families in putting me to be the leader. That doesn’t really have anything to with the previous game. That’s just what I own because of what I am.”