The Tigers head to Athens, Georgia, this weekend following a bye seeking their first win since Oct. 12 when they face No. 6 Georgia at Sanford Stadium Saturday. Missouri has beaten the Bulldogs just once before in eight tries – at Athens in 2013 – and will need to put forth a near perfect effort to add a second tally to the win column.
But first, we need to test your knowledge on Georgia. From legendary head coaches to professional wrestlers to objects that own themselves, this one week's quiz has everything to get you ready for Saturday's game.
It's time for the Impossible Quiz Week 11: Georgia Edition: