The Tigers head to Athens, Georgia, this weekend following a bye seeking their first win since Oct. 12 when they face No. 6 Georgia at Sanford Stadium Saturday. Missouri has beaten the Bulldogs just once before in eight tries – at Athens in 2013 – and will need to put forth a near perfect effort to add a second tally to the win column.

But first, we need to test your knowledge on Georgia. From legendary head coaches to professional wrestlers to objects that own themselves, this one week's quiz has everything to get you ready for Saturday's game.

It's time for the Impossible Quiz Week 11: Georgia Edition: 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Eli Lederman is a sports enterprise reporter for the Columbia Missourian and serves as the managing editor for Tiger Kickoff. Lederman is a native of Mamaroneck, NY. Previously, he has written for the Tulsa World and Cape Cod Times (MA).

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.